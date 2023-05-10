Editor’s note: Due to an early print deadline, coverage of Wednesday’s Region 11 boys lacrosse action will be found online at hjnews.com.
The 2023 high school girls lacrosse season has been a bit of a roller coster for the Riverhawks, but they’re starting to peak at the right time.
Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night with a 12-8 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 game on Tuesday. The Riverhawks have won three of their last five contests and both loses were very competitive.
“The girls were communicating and moving the ball well,” Ridgeline head coach Jessie Silvester said. “They are really starting to play as a team and are starting to understand that working as a team is when we do our best work. Their hard work is definitely showing on the field. I’m extremely proud of them and excited to see how our next game goes.”
Ridgeline (6-7, 4-5) and Green Canyon (2-12, 1-8) were the only two local teams to play Tuesday as the two other region games took place Wednesday. Bear River (13-1, 9-0) clinched the region championship outright for the third time in as many years by dispatching of host Mountain Crest (11-3, 7-2) by a 21-3 scoreline, while Sky View (9-4, 6-3) traveled to Crimson Field and left with a 14-2 triumph over Logan (1-12, 0-9). All three teams that prevailed Tuesday or Wednesday swept their season series with their respective opponent.
It was another balanced offensive performance from the Riverhawks, who got girls from six different athletes, plus an impressive five assists from Macie Anderson. Ellie Goins led the charge with four goals, immediately followed by Aydan Johnson with three. Alyvia Jackson chipped in with two goals for Ridgeline, which got one goal and one assist from Abigail Crawford, plus goals from Madi Soule and Loni Rogers.
In addition to scoring, Rogers also came through team-best tallies in ground balls (seven) and forced turnovers (three). Goins and Johnson teamed up to win 15 of 22 draws.
Lauren Harris was unstoppable at times for the Wolves as she buried seven shots, but the Riverhawks limited the rest of Green Canyon’s lineup to one goal — by Olea Larsen, who also assisted on one of Harris’ goals. Additionally, Harris paced Green Canyon with six ground balls, while goalie McKayla Anderson made 12 saves.
Meanwhile, the Bears still have yet to be tested by a team from Cache County this season as they outscored the Mustangs 16-1 in the opening half. Aisha Porter netted two of Mountain Crest’s goals, while Kamrie Wilkinson also found the back of the net. Lauren Smith paced the Mustangs in ground balls (seven) and caused turnovers (two), while goalie Emmalee Poppleton had a big game as she finished with 17 saves.
It was a memorable evening for the Bobcats, who had eight different goal scorers and put in another solid defensive performance. Cady Johnson contributed with a pair of goals and assists for Sky View, which got four goals from Abby Hunt, plus two goals from Vivian LaMont and Jazmine Kemp. Halle Hulce chipped in with one goal and one assist for the Bobcats, who got goals from Abigail Sadler, Rylee Russell and Grace Julander, an assist from McKayla Lee and 10 saves from all-state goalie Marjorie Tauti.
“I think our defense did an outstanding job today,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “They were able to shut down (Logan’s) offense and create turnovers that allowed us to score on the counter attack. Our offense also did a great job of capitalizing on our opportunities and converting them into goals. Marjorie was brilliant in goal.”
Kaylee Stacy and Marisol Contreras converted on one shot apiece for the Grizzlies, who honored their senior class before the game.
