There was no drama this time around, much to delight of Ridgeline head coach Jessie Silvester.
Instead, Ridgeline scored the final two goals of the first half and shut Logan down in the second en route to a 8-3 victory over the Grizzlies in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Friday evening at Crimson Field. The Riverhawks outlasted the Grizzlies in triple overtime when the two teams squared off last month in Millville.
“I think that the girls last time kind of underestimated Logan and (Logan) really brought it,” Silvester said. “And this time they knew that they needed to bring their A game, so just being able to let them run some plays and be comfortable on the field was awesome.”
It was exactly the kind of performance the Riverhawks needed, inasmuch as they play a make-up game against Sky View on Saturday morning at 10 in Smithfield. Not having to play three extra abbreviated periods will certainly help Ridgeline (5-6, 3-4) in its short turnaround.
“It does feel good,” Ridgeline defender Charity Bond said. “Honestly, it was a lot less tiring. The first time (we played Logan) we were dead, especially by the third (overtime) half.”
The rematch was another nailbiter in the early going as there were two ties in the first half of the opening half. Aliza Dana pulled the Grizzlies (1-11, 0-8) even at 3-3 when she made a very nice cut and received an accurate pass from Kaylee Stacy with 12:40 remaining in the half.
However, Ridgeline scored twice in the final five minutes of the half and seized momentum they would never relinquish. Pitching a second-half shutout was an added bonus for the visitors.
“I was really happy about that,” Bond said. “Usually we start to lose faith in the second half, but we kept it up this time. I was really proud of everyone.”
It was a great defensive performance for Bond and company as the Riverhawks forced an impressive 13 turnovers. No. 5 had two of those caused turnovers, plus she paced her team in ground balls with seven.
“Between now and our last time (playing Logan), we’ve been really working with our defense and just working more as a team, and shutting girls down on their drives,” Silvester said.
Ridgeline goalie Zee Salome also came through with five saves in the second half to help keep Logan at bay. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they didn’t possess the ball well enough to give themselves a legitimate chance in the second half. When Logan did get off shots, it typically wasn’t with enough venom or placement to seriously threaten Salome.
“(Ridgeline) did a really good job of connecting their passes, whereas we probably struggled a little bit,” LHS head coach Josie Fielding said. “But they were an aggressive team. They fought for the ground balls, they had possession for most of the second half, which I think helped them out a lot.”
Nevertheless, the Grizzlies were still in the game as they hung tough defensively and only conceded one goal in the first 20-plus minutes of the second half. Standout goalie Anna Trevizo made a few huge saves, plus the Riverhawks fired at least three shots off the post or crossbar.
“Anna’s awesome,” Fielding said. “Yeah, she plays really strong as a goalie and it’s really awesome to have that strong of a goalie on our defense. It helps out our defense a lot.”
Ridgeline was able to slam the door courtesy of Alyvia Jackson, who scored twice in 15 seconds with less than five minutes remaining in the contest. Jackson was one of six different goal scorers for the Riverhawks, who got two goals and one assist from Ellie Goins, goals from Macie Anderson, Olivia Brown, Aydan Johnson and Loni Rogers, plus assists from Breanne Lundahl and Abigail Crawford. Crawford’s assist was especially nice.
“It’s awesome to see (our girls) working as a team more and more,” Silvester said. “I think the more comfortable we become with each other, the more they’re trusting each other and it’s awesome to see more girls scoring.”
In addition to Dana, Lucy Colton and Marisol Contreras found the back of the net for the Grizzlies.
OTHER GAMES
Defending 4A state champion Bear River (12-1, 8-0) rolled to a 19-1 road win over Green Canyon (2-11, 1-7), while Mountain Crest traveled to Smithfield and left with a gratifying 13-10 triumph over Sky View. Both teams swept the season series with their respective opponents, in the process.
The Mustangs remained a game behind the Bears at the top of the region standings with a big road result against the Bobcats. The previous three games in this rivalry were all one-goal Mountain Crest wins.
“The girls played with heart today,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “We were missing a couple key players for part of this game and the rest of the team really stepped up. They played as one tonight and were able to keep a level head. We were able to create space and opportunities to score. Their teamwork and trust in each other was game changing. I’m so proud of this team.”
Lilly Lopez came through with five goals for the Mustangs, followed by Kamrie Wilkinson with four goals and one assist. Lauren Smith chipped in with a trio of goals for Mountain Crest, which got one goal, two assists and a team-high eight ground balls from Sophie Keller. Madi Henrie won 16 of 24 draws for the visitors.
Abby Hunt paced the Bobcats with three goals, while Ashlyn Jorgensen and Dika Dair each buried a pair of shots. Jorgensen also dished out an assist. Kenley Taylor, Cade Johnson and Jasmine Kemp netted one goal apiece for the hosts, who got nine saves from Marjorie Tauti.
“Mountain Crest played well today and we give credit to them for executing their game plan,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “We passed well as a team and had a good goal distribution from our players. We will take what we can, move on and perhaps meet them again.”
Jadie Hoopes netted the lone goal for Green Canyon.
