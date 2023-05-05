Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There was no drama this time around, much to delight of Ridgeline head coach Jessie Silvester.

Instead, Ridgeline scored the final two goals of the first half and shut Logan down in the second en route to a 8-3 victory over the Grizzlies in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Friday evening at Crimson Field. The Riverhawks outlasted the Grizzlies in triple overtime when the two teams squared off last month in Millville.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.