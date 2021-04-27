It was the response head coach Aaron Quiggle was hoping for from his Riverhawks, who lost a 12-11 nailbiter to rival Mountain Crest in their previous game.
Belle Quiggle was unstoppable as she scored six goals and assisted on seven others to help propel visiting Ridgeline to a 18-1 victory over Logan in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Tuesday evening.
“The girls played well tonight,” coach Quiggle said. “The goal was proper execution of the offense. They moved the ball well and played unselfishly. More than half of our goals were assisted. I couldn’t have asked for a better night.”
MJ Topham continues to score goals at a high rate for the Riverhawks (8-3, 5-2) as the junior contributed with five and also dished out an assist against the Grizzlies (0-7, 0-7). Ellie Goins chipped in with a trio of goals and one assist for Ridgeline, which got two goals from Brooklyn McBride and one goal each from Nika Fredrickson and Aydan Johnson.
OTHER GAMES
Green Canyon earned a hard-fought 6-4 win at Sky View, while Bear River put together another strong performance by blowing out visiting Mountain Crest, 16-3. Like the Riverhawks, the Wolves and Bears were able to sweep the season series from their respective opponent.
Janessa Grover paced the Green Canyon (4-4, 3-4) attack with three goals, while Lauren Harris added two goals and an assist. Bethany Gunther netted the Wolves’ other goal.
Vivian LaMont and Kira Bowden scored twice apiece for the Bobcats (4-5, 2-5).
“Monday’s game was a thrilling game to watch and be a part of,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “Overall, there was high energy and excitement throughout the game. Our attack players were calm and settled, making smart offensive decisions, and our goalie, Jaiden Cuff, made some excellent saves during the first half, allowing only one goal.”
Kamrie Wilkinson converted on a pair of shots for the Mustangs (6-6, 4-3), who also got a goal from Taryn Durham. Mountain Crest lost to Bear River 17-9 earlier this season and is the only Region 11 team to lose to the Bears (12-1, 7-0) by fewer than 10 goals.