NORTH LOGAN — It's been an encouraging start to the 2022 high school girls lacrosse season for the Wolves, who were two goals away from winning their first four games.
However, Green Canyon didn't play a team like Wasatch during the first three weeks of the season. The 5A Wasps won 80 percent of their games a year ago and they looked just as formidable in Monday's 14-2 triumph over the Wolves.
A talented, aggressive and physical Wasatch team outscored Green Canyon 11-0 in the first half and never looked back.
"I think after two tough games last week and kind of seeing what very competitive play can look like, it's just kind of exposed some areas where we can really start honing in and working on some more precise play," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "And so I think that's why playing a team like Wasatch can give us a little bit of room to grow before we hit region play."
The Wasps (2-1) took the first 13 shots of Monday's contest, won the first five draws and gobbled up ground ball after ground ball. When Green Canyon (3-2) was finally able to force a turnover or make a defensive stop, Wasatch was relentless with its defending and quickly regained possession.
To their credit, though, the Wolves made some significant strides in the second half. Green Canyon elevated its level of play late in the first half by winning four of the final six draws, and then the hosts were able to corral three of the four draws after halftime.
"We really rallied in that second half and (our girls) really took everything we said (at halftime) to heart," Loftin said. "We held Wasatch to only a couple of goals in that second half. Offensively, we were able to hold the ball for multiple minutes at a time which, in lacrosse, is a pretty important thing to do, and get a couple of goals on the board. It seemed like (our girls) played a lot more aggressively, with a lot more intensity and were really more careful about stick placement, stick skills and making sure that we were a lot more aggressive on the ground balls."
Green Canyon goalie McKayla Anderson came through with some big plays in the second half. The junior denied the Wasps on the first four shots she faced and racked up seven saves during the final 25 minutes of action.
"McKayla's been excellent," Loftin said. "McKayla stepped in for us at the end of last season when our goalie broke her thumb and she just really took to the position of goalie and decided she was going to really step up for our team. And it's made a huge impact for us, and also from a leadership perspective she's really all in when it comes to our team. ... For her to really kind of grow into this role has been awesome for all of us as coaches to see."
The Wolves scored both of their goals within a one-minute stretch of the second half. Lauren Harris was able to spin back to the middle of the field and beat the goalie on a shot with 8:32 remaining. Janessa Grover won the ensuing draw for Green Canyon and aggressively went to goal for her team's second tally.
Harris, the team's leading scorer this spring, took a stick to the check in the first half and was sidelined for several minutes. Two other of Green Canyon's middies missed time with injuries in the second half.
"We're not used to it at all, no," Loftin said of Wasatch's physical play. "Yeah, it was a little bit more aggressive than we're used to, but it's a good experience for (our players)."
OTHER MONDAY GAMES
It was a successful Monday for the Ridgeline baseball and Sky View softball teams. The Riverhawks rallied past 5A Northridge, 10-5, in its first game on its remodeled field, while the Bobcats earned a come-from-behind 10-8 road victory over 5A Viewmont.
Ridgeline (3-4) plated four of its runs in the fifth and sixth frames. The Riverhawks racked up 13 hits, including three from Davis Fullmer, who triple twice. Fullmer also singled, drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.
Trey Purser homered, singled, scored two runs and drove in two more for Ridgeline, which got a pair of base knocks and RBIs from Kadeyn Miller and two hits from Jaxen Hollingworth. Hollingworth doubled, as did teammate Carter Gill.
"Nice win against a good team," RHS head coach Justin Jensen said. "Marshall (Hansen) played really well and we're playing better defense all the time. Hitting and timing is starting to come. We're having better at-bats every game."
Meanwhile, Sky View (7-4) scored all 10 of its runs during the final four innings en route to extending its winning streak to four. The Bobcats accumulated 13 hits, including six of the extra-base variety.
Cambria Davis doubled twice and belted a homer for Sky View, which also got home runs from Skylee Haramoto and Brynn Mayhew, plus a double from Morgan Hernandez. In addition to Davis, the Bobcats got a trio of base knocks from Preslie Jensen. Additionally, Davis crossed home plate twice and drove in two runs, while Mayhew and Tawnee Lundahl each contributed with a pair of runs and hits for the visitors.
"Today we got a good win against a good team," SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. "We battled back from an early deficit with some timely hits. Skylee did a great job in the circle and our defense worked hard behind her."
SATURDAY SOCCER MATCH
Mountain Crest traveled to Garland and left with a 7-0 win over Bear River in a Region 11 boys soccer match. The Mustangs (7-1, 2-0) scored three goals in the first half and four more after halftime against the Bears (0-7, 0-2).
Seven different Mustangs found the back of the net, plus five additional players contributed with an assist. Mountain Crest's goals were courtesy of Gabe Newman, Ty Groll, Ethan Tarr, Conner Leishman, Justin Burnett, Sam Hunt and Davin Ritchie, plus Eli Clark, Jaxon Maughan, Nick Kendrick, Landon Beus and Noah Kendrick were each credited with an assist.
Indeed, it was a complete team effort for the Mustangs, who notched their fifth shutout of the season.
"It's nice to be playing as a team and having everyone who steps on the field contribute," MC head coach Justin Beus said.
MONDAY BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain Crest hosted Utah Military Academy and prevailed 10-6. Kayden Lindley scored three goals and assisted an another for the Mustangs, who got two goals and an assist from Carter Hall, and two goals from Jayce Paterakis.
Ashton Gittens also netted a goal and chipped in with an assist for the Mustangs (4-2), while Nate Nelson added an assist.