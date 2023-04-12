Editor’s note: Due to an early print deadline, coverage of Wednesday’s Region 11 boys lacrosse action can be found at hjnews.com.
HYRUM — It’s starting to feel like déjà vu when the Mustangs and Bobcats square off in girls lacrosse.
Just like both showdowns a year ago, it went right down to the wire when Mountain Crest hosted Sky View in a Region 11 game Wednesday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field. Emmalee Poppleton came through with two gigantic saves in the final 22 seconds as the Mustangs held on for a 10-9 victory and kept their undefeated record intact.
Mountain Crest held off Sky View by scorelines of 10-9 and 9-8 during the 2022 campaign. Indeed, this is a very competitive rivalry as both programs are vying to be 4A state power Bear River’s primary competition in the region.
“They gave us a run for our money, for sure,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said of the Bobcats. “They’re definitely the hardest team we’ve played this season, so hats off to them. They really made us work for it. It’s just these games are exciting to be a part of. It’s always a little more exciting when you’re on the winning side of the outcome, but oh they made us work hard for it. They’re a good team.”
The Bobcats (3-1, 1-1) had two chances to force overtime, but Poppleton was up to the challenge. The senior deflected a shot by Sky View standout Dika Dekar with two seconds remaining to seal the win.
“I was stressed before I even stepped up the field,” Poppleton said. “… I told my mom I might need a pacemaker after this game. Really, really stressful. A lot of (of shots) hit me and then slipped by. Those obviously made me frustrated, so just a really stressful game and I’m really proud of myself. My buddy, Sierra (Maughn), is usually the varsity goalie and she’s a way better goalie than me, and so when they said I was playing this whole game, I was really nervous. But I’m really happy that whatever force was behind me came through and helped us win that game.”
It was another back-and-forth affair between these two rivals as there were seven ties and three lead changes. The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0) led by a pair of goals on two occasions, but the Bobcats always responded.
“It came down to the wire and they just came out on top,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “It’s unfortunate for us, but they’re a great team. We’ve got a good team too, so we’re just looking forward to another match (against them) later in the year.”
Both teams had four different goal scorers. Mountain Crest’s Lilly Lopez led the way with five goals, followed by Sky View’s Cady Johnson with four. Lopez, who converted on a pair of free shots, also had a nice assist to Kamrie Wilkinson midway through the first half.
Wilkinson and Sophie Keller chipped in with two goals each for the Mustangs, who also got a goal from Aisha Porter. Additionally, Keller did an outstanding job throughout the game of gobbling up ground balls and catching passes in traffic.
“Sophie’s a ball magnet,” said Rindlisbacher, whose team got crucial second-half assists from Wilkinson and Madi Henrie. “Whenever the ball is on the ground, the odds are she can find it. If it’s within her vicinity, you can always count on her to get that ball. She’s a great player.”
Hunt and Dekar contributed with two goals apiece for the Bobcats, while Clara Baillio found the back of the net with 42 seconds remaining to give the visitors a fighting chance. Per usual, Dekar forced several turnovers, and Hunt did a good job of winning draws and garnered the praise of LaMont for that.
All-state goalie Marjorie Tauti had another clutch performance for the Bobcats as she made 13 saves, including back-to-back ones against star forward Wilkinson in the second half.
“Oh my goodness, Marjorie is just … so incredible in there,” LaMont said. “We’re going to miss her this next coming year, but we’ll enjoy having her around (this season). She does an incredible job. She communicates with the team, she’s positive, she’s got great energy and she does a wonderful job for us in goal.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Alyvia Jackson netted a golden golden in triple overtime to lift Ridgeline (2-2, 1-1) to a thrilling 11-10 win over visiting Logan (1-5, 0-3), while Bear River (6-1, 3-0) traveled to North Logan and left with a 19-2 triumph over Green Canyon (0-6, 0-3).
Aydan Johnson led the offensive charge for the Riverhawks with three goals, plus she and teammate Ellie Goins dominated in the draw circle. Ridgeline won 20 of 25 draws. Jackson, Goins and Loni Rogers chipped in with two goals apiece for the Riverhawks, who also got goals from Alynn Crawford and Lizzy Bond.
“This was a close game and a great come-from-behind win,” Ridgeline assistant coach Craig Bond said. “The girls made a lot of good decisions, adjusted as a team and demonstrated a determination to win. They never gave up and kept up their energy and enthusiasm right to the end. We are really proud of their effort tonight.”
Lucy Colton netted a game-high five goals for a much-improved Logan squad, which got two goals from Kaylee Stacy and one apiece from Lexi Wheelwright, Marisol Contreras and Karina Mendez.
“I was super proud of the way (our team) played today,” LHS head coach Josie Fielding said. “They have really come a long way.”
Meanwhile, reigning 4A champion Bear River raced out to a 15-1 halftime lead over the Wolves and never looked back. Lauren Harris accounted for both Green Canyon goals.
