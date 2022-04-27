MILLVILLE — To the relief of head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher, her Mustangs didn’t need any late-game heroics to pull out a win over their rivals to the north this time around.
Mountain Crest raced out to a 6-2 halftime lead, took control early in the second half and withstood a spirited Ridgeline rally en route to a 15-11 victory over the Riverhawks in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Wednesday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field.
Both Mountain Crest-Ridgeline games were decided by one goal a year ago, with each team prevailing on the opposition’s field.
“It was really awesome to see them build that cushion,” Rindlisbacher said. “We’ve really been working on that this year, really trying to attack at the beginning and not so much be a second-half team. They worked really well together. Their passing was awesome, just good teamwork. They trusted each other and it was just amazing to see.”
It was certainly the start the Mustangs (9-2, 4-1) were hoping for as they took 14 of the first 16 shots in the opening half. Mountain Crest scored three straight goals to take a 4-1 lead and the hosts also went on a pair of 3-0 runs after halftime.
The Mustangs were able to convert on two of their three penalty shots in the first half, while two of the Riverhawks’ three penalty shots were saved by MC goalie Sierra Maughn, plus the other pinged off the post.
Mountain Crest middie Taryn Durham took control of the game during the first eight minutes of the second half as she scored all four of her goals, plus was largely responsible for the hosts winning seven of the first eight draws of the half.
“I think it was really important to kind of make our presence known at the beginning of the game, and to start each half just making sure we were on top of the ball and controlling the game,” Rindlisbacher said. “That’s really what we were looking for because we knew Ridgeline was going to be a tough team ... so knew we had to come out fighting.”
The Mustangs had a comfortable 14-6 advantage with 12:15 remaining in the contest, but, to their credit, the Riverhawks (5-5, 3-2) did not fold. Instead, Ridgeline scored four consecutive goals and five out of six during an impressive four-plus-minute stretch to pare its deficit to 14-10.
The Riverhawks had two opportunities to pull even closer, but both shots were off target.
“This game — and even the Bear River game (on Monday) — the longer it went on, the harder we played, and the girls kept fighting through the whole thing,” RHS head coach Craig Bond said. “We just need to start with that intensity earlier in the game and not wait until we’re down a few goals.”
Ridgeline was very efficient offensively after halftime as it found the back of the net on eight shots in a row during one stretch. Ellie Goins fared well on draws later in the half and that also helped spur the Riverhawks’ comeback bid.
“We got better spacing on our offense,” Bond said. “... We were able to adjust our spacing to the point where (our girls) had room to drive down the middle and when that wasn’t available, we got a few passes in and got some assists. It was good to see.”
MJ Topham, Alynn Crawford, Aydan Johnson and Goins each scored twice for the Riverhawks, who got one goal apiece from Madi Soule, Lizzy Bond and Alyvia Jackson.
Durham and Kamrie Wilkinson contributed with four goals and two assists apiece for the Mustangs, who got three goals from Madi Henrie, two from Lilly Lopez and one each from Aisha Porter and Sophie Keller.
Mountain Crest was able to gain some valuable confidence by outscoring undefeated Bear River in the second half during last Friday’s 15-4 loss to the defending region champions.
“We realized that if we work together as a team, we can stop even Bear River, so we brought (that confidence) all out in the first half tonight,” Durham said. “And then the second half we kept it up. But yeah, that was a big confidence boost.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action, Green Canyon (5-5, 2-3) was triumphant at home over Logan (0-7, 0-5) by a 15-3 scoreline, while Bear River (11-0, 5-0) prevailed at Sky View (2-5, 1-4), 17-3.
Lauren Harris netted a trio of goals for the Wolves, followed by Janessa Grover, Zoey Buttars, Gracie Blake and Sophie Burris with two apiece. Yasmin Manjarrez chipped in with one goal and three assists for Green Canyon, which also got goals from Olea Larsen, Gloria Kunz and Samantha Rowe.
“Overall, our win tonight was driven by individual player growth,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “The skills we saw on the field today are perfect examples of the drive and dedication of every team member. Our middies were efficient in the circle and that success on draws created smooth transitions to offense, which is where we had most of our success. We had nine players score at different points and three of them — Yasmin, Gloria and Samantha — had their first varsity goals. Our defense held Logan’s offense at key moments and was aggressive at getting ground balls. I’m very proud of this team and the hard work every player has been putting in throughout the season.”
Lucy Colton converted on a pair of shots for Logan, while Marisol Contreras also scored.
Meanwhile, Dika Bair, Abby Hunt and Kira Bowden found the back of the net for Sky View.
BOYS GAMES
Green Canyon (7-5, 4-1) traveled to Logan (0-12, 0-5) and left with a 20-0 win. Information on the other two region games was not available before the Herald Journal went to print.
Emerson Needham had a big game for the Wolves as he poured in five goals, while Tucker Sampson also recorded a hat trick with four goals. Aidan Merrill and Spencer Gerber both scored twice for the Wolves, who also got goals from Brandon Mueller, Teegan Carling, Ian Maughan, Weston Christensen, Conner Dockery, Garrett Sorensen and Seth Perry. Kyler Roper and Mueller teamed up for seven assists.
“Super proud of our boys tonight,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “We were able to rotate our full roster and give every player a chance to compete. We are happy about the spread of goals and assists across multiple players. Our (starters) are really taking on a leadership role in how they approached this game to play hard and unselfishly share the ball and rotation with their teammates.
“Logan has a lot of new players, but they were very competitive and played hard to the last whistle. They have big and athletic players, and have a great future ahead of them.”
This story will be updated online at hjnews.com as more details become available