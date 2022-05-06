HYRUM — A second-half rally was just enough for the Mustangs to keep their Region 11 title hopes alive and have the Senior Night they were hoping for.
Mountain Crest overcame a pair of two-goal deficits and pulled out a hard-fought 9-8 victory over a much-improved Sky View team in a Region 11 girls lacrosse showdown on a pleasant Friday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field. In the process, the Mustangs were able to complete a season sweep of the Bobcats as they also prevailed by one goal the first time.
“It was an amazing job by our girls,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “They stuck together as a team. They played hard, worked together. It seemed that in this game ... everything was pointing to them to lose this game, but they came out on top and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Mustangs (12-2, 7-1) did not take their first lead of the game until Lilly Lopez hauled in an accurate pass from Madi Henrie, executed a nifty spin move and scored with 9:46 remaining in the second half. That goal capped off a 3-0 Mountain Crest run and gave the hosts a 7-6 advantage.
The final nine-plus minutes of the game were intense and featured two lead changes and three ties. The Bobcats (4-6, 3-5) did a good job of making life difficult for standout attacker Kamrie Wilkinson for the lion’s share of the contest, but the Mustang junior scored twice in the final 4:44. Wilkinson converted on a penalty shot with 2:44 remaining on what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Star defender Dika Bair had one final opportunity to pull Sky View even in the waning seconds of the second half, but her shot from long range was off the mark, and the Mustangs were able to celebrate.
“Our girls fight and they have come from like nothing,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “We were getting just thrashed at the beginning of the season and they’ve just come together and started playing as a team. And when they do that, it’s fun lacrosse, it’s fun to watch and everybody enjoys it. ... When that happens and it comes together, it’s a beautiful thing. These girls have done a great job.”
The Bobcats were efficient on their penalty shots throughout the contest as they made four in a row during one stretch of the second half. However, Mustang goalie Sierra Maughn came through with a huge penalty shot save with 2:05 remaining and her team clinging to a 9-8 lead.
“That was awesome,” Rindlisbacher said. “We can always trust Sierra and count on her to make the big saves like that. Throughout the whole season, she’s been there for us when we’ve really needed her.”
Likewise, Sky View goalie Marjorie Tauti came through on a big way for her team. The junior made five saves in the first half and four more in the second. The Mustangs enjoyed a big advantage in total shots, but Tauti and company made it difficult for the hosts to find the back of the net.
“I’m confident in myself, even though we lost,” Tauti said. “I mean, we gave it our all and that is what we do at Sky View. ... We’ll come back hard the next (game). I know that.”
Wilkinson and Lopez finished with three goals apiece for the Mustangs, followed by Taryn Durham with two goals and Henrie with one. Additionally, Durham and Henrie teamed up to win the first 10 draws of the game, plus Henrie chipped in with a couple of timely assists after halftime.
“It’s been awesome as a team to grow and to be able to trust these teammates and trust that they can make those shots,” Henrie said. “And our teamwork has come so far since the beginning of the season, and that’s really what pulled us through in this game.”
Abby Hunt and Vivian LaMont netted three goals apiece for the Bobcats, while Cady Johnson and Bair also found the back of the net. Hunt also did a great job of winning some crucial draws as the second half progressed.
In addition to Durham, the Mustangs honored seniors Brynne Austin, McKinley Clawson, Hannah Hess, Alicia Solano, Gracie Longson and Avery Williams
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Bear River (14-0, 8-0) kept its perfect record intact with a 21-1 road win over Green Canyon (4-7, 2-6), while Ridgeline (6-7, 4-4) was triumphant at home over Logan (0-10, 0-8) by a 16-1 scoreline.
Lauren Harris netted the lone goal for the Wolves, as did Gabby Hollingsworth for the Grizzlies.
Ellie Goins poured in six goals for the Riverhawks, followed by Aydan Johnson with four and Abigail Crawford with two. Olivia Brown, Chelsea Bond, Nika Fredrickson and Alyvia Jackson contributed with one goal each for Ridgeline.
“We have focused on fundamentals this week and it showed in our pass selection and execution,” Ridgeline head coach Craig Bond said. “Our attack was able to put together a good balance of drives, passes and assists. They were really backed up by solid defensive play and a great night in goal by Kylee Anderson. ... Tonight was a solid team effort and I am proud of the work the team put in.”
FRIDAY BOYS GAMES
Sky View (12-3, 7-1) remained in sole possession of first place in the region standings with a 20-2 triumph over visiting Mountain Crest (6-9, 2-6). Meanwhile, Green Canyon (9-6, 6-2) prevailed at home against Bear River (5-9, 3-5) by a 16-4 scoreline, and Ridgeline (10-2, 6-2) dispatched of visiting Logan (0-16, 0-8) by a 14-2 scoreline.
Ten different players scored for the Bobcats, led by Parker Robbins’ five goals. Sean Tempest finished with four goals, followed by Gage Leishman, Easton Ballard and Garrett Zollinger with two apiece. Carter Bishop, Dayton Schofield, Koji Schwartz, Conner Bodily and Joshua Moe netted one goal each for Sky View, which got two assists from Tempest, Robbins and Leishman.
“We had a great bounce back game after the Ridgeline loss,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. “We didn’t come out flat. We came out and executed throughout the entire game. A lot of different players, including all of the our seniors, were able to get involved and have a lot of fun.”
Nine different Wolves contributed in the scoring column. JD McKenna came through with six goals, while Ian Maughan also recorded a hat trick with three goals. Brandon Mueller, Drake Call, Tucker Sampson, Dena Sessions, Weston Christensen, Aidan Merrill and Conner Dockery accounted for Green Canyon’s other goals.
“We had a good win tonight for our offense,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “We were able to share the points across multiple players and it’s been great to have JD McKenna back. Between Tucker Sampson, Ian Maughan and JD, we’re starting to see a really lethal attack squad. Our face-offs were strong, with Sam Walker, Cole Fife and Kyler Roper, who was 100 percent on his face-offs. Once again our defense was super stingy.”