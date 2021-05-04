It was the kind of offensively efficiency head coach Jaycie Rindlinsbacher was hoping for from her Mustangs.
Mountain Crest buried 19 of its 31 shots on target for an impressive solid percentage of .613 en route to a 19-9 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Tuesday evening. In the process, the Mustangs (8-6, 6-3) were able to sweep the season series from the Wolves (4-6, 3-6).
"The girls played really well as a team tonight," Rindlisbacher said. "Their communication was a lot better this game. Our defense was solid and our attack was good at placing their shots."
The Wolves were unable to contain Mountain Crest's one-two scoring punch of Kamrie Wilkinson and Taryn Durham, who teamed up for 12 goals. Durham also finished with as many assists (five) as goals.
Madi Henrie chipped in with a trio of goals for the Mustangs, who got one goal and one assist from Charly Peck, plus goals from Sophie Keller, Lilly Lopez and Aisha Porter.
Lauren Harris led Green Canyon with three goals, while Sophie Burris, Janessa Grover and Gracie Blake converted on two shots apiece.
OTHER GAMES
Bear River (14-1, 9-0) clinched the region championship outright by shutting out visiting Logan (0-9, 0-9) by a 25-0 scoreline, while Ridgeline (10-3, 7-2) traveled to Smithfield and left with a hard-fought 10-7 win over Sky View (5-7, 2-7).
Logan freshman goalie Anna Trevizo made an impressive 30 saves against Bear River, which extended its winning streak to nine.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats tested the Riverhawks much better than they did in a 15-6 setback to Ridgeline on April 15. In fact, Sky View only trailed by one goal pretty late in the second half.
"We started well and got ahead, but in the second half we came out stagnant," RHS head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "Sky View played well. Their zone defense was hard to break. Sky View pulled with one goal, but then my middies stepped it up and put in two goals to seal the game."
MJ Topham led the Riverhawk charge with five goals and two assists, who fellow middie Belle Quiggle scored once and assisted on two other goals. Ellie Goins added two goals for Ridgeline, which got one goal and one assist from Brooklyn McBride and one goal from Alynn Crawford.
Freshman Vivian LaMont dented the scoreboard three times for the Bobcats, who got one goal each from Jasmine Kemp, Kenney "Kardashian" Favela, Dika Bair and Cady Johnson.