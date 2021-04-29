To the relief of head coach Aaron Quiggle, his Riverhawks didn't have to sweat it out this time around.
Belle Quiggle and MJ Topham teamed up to score seven goals and propel Ridgeline to a 11-5 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening in North Logan. It was definitely less stressful for the Lady Riverhawks than it was in their narrow 7-6 triumph over the Wolves at home on April 13.
Ellie Goins chipped in with two goals for the Riverhawks (9-3, 6-2), who also got goals from Brooklyn McBride and Alynn Crawford. Topham was also credited with an assist.
"One of our goals from the beginning of the season was to win region and play well locally," coach Quiggle said. "I'm proud of how hard the girls have worked to get us where we are (which is) 6-2 in region play. Beating the teams that historically have beat us feels good."
Lauren Harris netted a trio of goals and Gracie Blake converted on a pair of shots for Green Canyon (4-5, 3-5).
OTHER GAMES
Mountain Crest traveled to Logan and left Crimson Field with a 16-4 win, while Bear River dispatched of visiting Sky View, 17-2. Ironically enough, the Mustangs (7-6, 5-3) defeated the Grizzlies (0-8, 0-8) by the exact same scoreline earlier this season.
Kamrie Wilkinson was unstoppable for Mountain Crest as she racked up seven goals. Madi Henrie and Taryn Durham scored three times apiece for the Mustangs, and Durham was also credited with an assist.
Mountain Crest also received a strong performance from one of its few seniors, Sarah Keller, who won a team-high 12 groundballs and also contributed with one goal and four assists. The Mustangs' other goals were netted by Charly Peck and Aisha Porter.
"This was a fun game for the girls and they showed great sportsmanship," MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. "They were feeling down after our last game (a 16-3 loss to Bear River on Tuesday), so this was a good win for us."
Dika Bair came through with both Sky View (4-6, 2-6) goals against Bear River (13-1, 8-0). The Bears have clearly established themselves as one of the best teams in the state. Sophomore Marley Kierstead scored an impressive 84 goals during Bear River's first 12 games, and junior Sydney Wilkinson has dominated winning draws.