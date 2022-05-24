There’s no question Sky View’s girls lacrosse program made some significant strides during the 2022 campaign, especially during the second half of Region 11 play.
The Bobcats got revenge against Green Canyon and Ridgeline — both wins in comfortable fashion — the second time around, plus they only lost to eventual region runner-up Mountain Crest by one goal in both showdowns this spring.
However, no team from Cache Valley able to hang with Bear River this season and that trend continued in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships on Tuesday afternoon at Judge Memorial High School. The Bears raced out to a 11-0 halftime advantage and never looked back in their 16-2 victory over the Bobcats.
Top-seeded Bear River will look to cap off an undefeated against No. 3 Juan Diego (14-4), a 24-9 victor over No. 7 Waterford in Tuesday’s second semifinal. The championship game will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. at Zion Bank Stadium in Herriman.
“Their defense doesn’t play defense,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said of Bear River. “They just sit and watch the game because their middies and their attack players swarm the ball and they make it very difficult for you to get past the restraining line, and then have an offensive chance.”
Additionally, the Bears (18-0) were fluid in the attack throughout Tuesday’s game and did a great job of moving without the ball, which led to a wealth of high-percentage shots when open players deftly timed their cuts right in front of the goal. Marley Kierstead was the recipient of several of those accurate passes within five yards of the goal.
“They work really well together as a team,” LaMont said. “I bet they spent hour upon hour working (those cuts), but they’ve got it down, they’ve pretty much perfected it. They look for the open passes, they have unselfish team play. You know, I think there’s one girl ... I think she probably has over 50 assists (this season) and that’s just phenomenal.”
Jenna LaCroix, the player LaMont was referring to, had indeed racked up 50 assists this season prior to Tuesday’s contest.
To their credit, the Bobcats (6-8) continued to play hard despite the lopsided score, and they were only outscored 5-2 in the second half. Vivian LaMont and Dika Bair both converted on free position shots in the final seven minutes of action for Sky View, which won four of its final seven games. Two of those loses were to Bear River — which won all 11 of its showdowns against Region 11 foes this season by at least 11 goals — and the other a 9-8 nailbiter to Mountain Crest.
“We just kind of made a change, we came together as a team and we kept working together, and (the girls) made progress,” LaMont said. “And we have such a young team. We not only have three seniors this year, I think we have four juniors, four or five juniors, a full stew of sophomores and a bunch of a freshmen, and we’re hoping to add some new players as well. So, I think our future’s bright.”
Sky View’s three seniors are Kendra Favela, Sierra Young and McKenzie Gunnell. Indeed, the 2023 season appears to be bright for the Bobcats, and coach LaMont is also excited about how the sport in progressing in the valley.
“My thing is I would love to build the sport, build the teams,” coach LaMont said. “You know, I started coaching youth lacrosse and a lot of these kids playing throughout the valley I’ve coached, and it’s fun to see them, it’s great to have every school have a team. And I think we just need to continue to build the sport. These kids need things that help them, that are positive, that are worthy of their time and lacrosse is just a great sport for girls.
“It is different than the boys game and it is unique, and it’s fun to see them play. When you sit back and you watch Bear River, it’s fun to watch them play because they’re playing at a level that lacrosse was built for.”