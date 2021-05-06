They were tested in their regular season home finale, but a strong first half was more than enough for the Mustangs to earn a share of second place with rival Ridgeline in the final Region 11 standings.
Mountain Crest scored nine goals in the opening half on its way to a 12-9 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Thursday in Hyrum.
The Mustangs (9-6, 7-3) received an efficient offensive performance from Kamrie Wilkinson, who converted on five of her eight shots on target. Taryn Durham and Aisha Porter each chipped in with two goals and one assist for Mountain Crest, which got one goal and two assists from Sophie Keller and two goals from Lilly Lopez. Madi Henrie was also credited with an assist.
Mountain Crest goalie Sierra Maughn came through with eight saves, while Emmalee Popplton stopped a pair of Sky View (5-8, 2-8) shots.
“My girls played a good game tonight,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “Taryn, Madi and Sarah did a great job controlling most of the draws and our defense did an amazing job shutting down a lot of their drives. Our attack did a good job settling the ball and looking for good opportunities to score. Both of my goalies played great tonight as well.”
Dika Bair was one of six goal scorers for the Bobcats and she led the way with three, followed by Vivian LaMont with two. Kenny “Kardashian” Favela, Sierra Young, Jasmine Kemp and Kira Bowden also dented the scoreboard for Sky View, which challenged Ridgeline earlier this week before falling by three goals.
“Having a lot of girls playing their first year of lacrosse, we were able to bring things together towards the end of the season,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “I’m looking forward to our future and having the opportunity to continue to build what we have started.”
OTHER GAMES
Bear River capped of an undefeated record against region opponents by winning at Ridgeline by a 16-9 scoreline, while Green Canyon dispatched of Logan 17-9 at home.
The Riverhawks (10-4, 7-3) were still able to give the Bears (15-1, 10-0) their biggest test in region play. Only Mountain Crest and Ridgeline have lost to Bear River by fewer than 10 goals.
Belle Quiggle had a big night for the Riverhawks as she finished with four goals and two assists. Ellie Goins and MJ Topham teamed up for four goals and three assists for Ridgeline, which got a goal from Alynn Crawford and assists from Aydan Johnson, Alivia Jackson and Brooklyn McBride.
It was a high-scoring opening half in North Logan as the Wolves (5-6, 4-6) held a 10-6 lead after the first 25 minutes of action.
Lauren Harris exploded for six goals for Green Canyon, followed by Sophie Burris with four and Janessa Grover with three. Burris has given the Wolves an offensive spark in both games this week.
Olea Larsen, Bethany Gunther, Gracie Blake and Madison Nash each contributed with a goal for Green Canyon, which got assists from Larsen, Harris and Grover.
“During tonight’s game the team played extremely well together and continued to create opportunities that allowed their teammates to shine,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “This season our team has excellent communication and strong friendships, and I think that’s displayed on the field. They truly enjoy playing the game together and that’s what makes this team unique. Tonight was our Senior Night and I believe it was an excellent way to honor them as both of our seniors, Jaiden Cuff and Bethany Gunther, had a great game.”
It was also a memorable night for the Grizzlies, who established a new program record with nine goals. This is the first season Logan (0-10, 0-10) has ever fielded a team.
Izzy Wappett and Zsofi Ugray led the Grizzly charge with three goals apiece, while Mia Barrera, Karina Mendez and Mabel Lopez also found the back of the net.
“Our girls have worked endlessly to improve their skills this season,” LHS head coach Brittany Russon said. “Each goal was earned and well deserved tonight. Their dedication throughout the season made it easy to coach them and to point out the successes we’ve had. This new team record is one of those successes.”