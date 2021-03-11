NORTH LOGAN ‑‑‑ The long-awaited debut finally arrived for the Green Canyon girls lacrosse program, and the Wolves made the most of it.
Janessa Grover scored six goals, Jaiden Cuff finished with seven saves and Green Canyon earned a 9-6 victory over East in its first-ever game, which was contested late Thursday afternoon at Elk Ridge Park. The Wolves had just enough players to field a team a year ago, but didn't get to play a single game before all spring sports in the Beehive State came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19.
"It was exhilarating," said Cuff, who was outstanding in goal for the Wolves. "It's going to be fun once region (play) starts up in April and I know a lot of the girls were nervous today. I was out here at like 1 o'clock helping coach tape the field and all that. We all got here at 2 o'clock, (so) we had a nice couple of hours (to get ready). It was really good, though. I think we're going to do well this season."
It was certainly an encouraging start for the Wolves, who were very efficient on offense and quite stingy on defense. Green Canyon only took 10 shots the entire contest, but put nine of them in the back of the net.
The Wolves never trailed Thursday and needed only 80 seconds to take the lead as Gracie Blake buried a penalty kick. It was one of two penalties the hosts converted on in the game.
Green Canyon doubled its advantage four-and-a-half minutes into the opening half when Grover weaved her way past a couple East defenders and ripped a shot past the goalie. The Leopards scored two unanswered goals to pull even, but Grover found the back of the net twice in the final eight minutes of the half to give the Wolves a 4-2 cushion heading into the break.
"It feels so good having a team that plays well together," Grover said. "We all just pass and it's really nice because any one of us could have taken those shots."
The Wolves only needed 12 seconds to dent the scoreboard in the second half. Grover won the faceoff and quickly maneuvered her way down the field for a goal.
Green Canyon won 11 of 16 faceoffs in the game, including six of seven in the first half. Grover was responsible for a couple of them, but Lauren Harris handed the lion's share of the faceoffs for the hosts.
"I mean, whoever wins the faceoffs, wins the game, so it's so nice having a good midfield," Grover said. "Lauren Harris, she gets (the faceoffs) every time. I don't know how, but it's so nice. It makes a big difference."
The Leopards pulled a goal back 30 seconds later to pare their deficit to 5-3, but the Wolves responded with three straight goals and never looked back. Grover buried two more shots for Green Canyon, which also got second-half goals from Harris and Lexee George.
East ended up outshooting Green Canyon 17-10, but Cuff made a handful of big saves and the visitors were off target on four of their attempts. Cuff saved a couple penalties shots. The Wolves limited talented East middie Grace Szwedko to three goals, and the final one was netted with six seconds remaining in the second half.
"The main thing that we've been working on in practice is just those two things ‑‑‑ communication as a defense and then honing in on those players on the other team that are better players or more efficient players, the players that get a lot of shots in," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "And I think our goalie's great at utilizing the whole defense and communicating well with them."
Olea Larsen had a pair of assists for the Wolves, who are planning on making some noise this spring.
"Really the goal is not only just have a fun season, but I want to make sure that people know who we are," said Cuff, who competed on the school's first-ever girls wrestling team this winter. "I don't want them to still be thinking, 'oh, it's just Green Canyon, it's just a new school.' We're not a new school anymore. We're going to go out and we're going to kick some butt."
Mountain Crest was also in action Thursday as it fell at home to Riverton, 19-4. The Mustangs lost in Hyrum to West Jordan on Wednesday, 19-5. Kamrie Wilkinson scored three of those Mustang goals, while Taryn Durham and Madi Henrie added one apiece.
SOFTBALL
Ridgeline cruised to its third win in as many games this week as it dispatched of Union, 15-6, and Sky View and Preston were also in action. The Bobcats settled for a 12-12 tie on the road against Stansbury in a game that ended early due to inclement weather, while Preston fell to Hillcrest in its home and season opener, 13-8.
The Riverhawks (3-3) accumulated 16 hits and plated five runs in two separate innings against the Cougars. Markessa Jensen had four of those base knocks, one of which was a two-run homer. Abbie Banning and Karli Gowen both contributed with a trio of hits for Ridgeline, which got three runs and three RBIs from Kenzee Hale. Gowen scored twice and drove in two runs.
Hale and Psadi Takis doubled for the Riverhawks, while Kori Palmer tripled.
Jensen pitched her third complete game for Ridgeline, which gave up six unearned runs. The junior scattered eight hits, struck out four and issued six free passes.
"It was rainy and wet, but it was fun to see the team fight through some early-inning obstacles," RHS head coach Mike Anderson said. "Every inning we gave up runs, we put it on them the following inning. Good teams answer (back) and we are starting to become a good team. ... Kessa was dominant pitching, but even more dominant hitting. She launched some rockets today."
Meanwhile, Sky View was a bit unlucky snow halted its game prematurely. The Bobcats put six runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, but the snow halted things before the home half of the inning, so they had to revert back to the score after four complete.
Both teams struggled to record outs as the Bobcats (1-0-1) racked up 17 hits and the Stallions 13. Morgan Hernandez and Cambria Davis were unstoppable for Sky View as they teamed up for seven hits, nine RBIs and five runs. Davis belted a three-run bomb and doubled, while Hernandez doubled twice.
Tawnee Lundahl contributed with three runs, three hits and two RBIs for the Bobcats, who got three runs and two hits from Skylee Haramoto.
"We started strong and put runs on the board early," SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. "We had great productivity through the entire lineup."
Preston was within one or two runs of Hillcrest through six innings, but the Knights pulled away in the seventh. The Indians was sharp offensively as they amassed 10 hits, including four from Charly Bair.
Megan Johnson singled and smacked a two-run homer for Preston, which got three base knocks from Rorie Hansen, a pair of hits and runs from Jaycee Larsen and a triple from Vanessa Griffeth.
"It wasn't the outcome of course that we wanted ... but these girls showed a lot of heart," PHS head coach Larry Morrison said. "They played really well together. ... We played well for our opener and only had two errors. Just need to work on scoring runs when we had (girls) on base. We left nine on and that didn't help."
BOYS SOCCER
Provo equalized on a penalty kick four minutes into the second half, but Ridgeline quickly bounced back to earn a 2-1 victory at home. Tate Godfrey headed in a Jackson Hulse free kick in the 46th minute for the game winner.
The Riverhawks (1-1) scored 11 minutes into the opening half when Luke Dustin converted on a Hulse corner kick. Ridgeline will return to action Friday night at Syracuse.
"We controlled the tempo and possession well the first 25 minutes, lost momentum and focus for the remaining 15 of the first half, but played a much more complete (and) attacking second half, with great defending from every player on the field," RHS head coach Dale Buchanan said. "Tate Godfrey played an outstanding game. That header from Jackson was top class. Our seniors continue to lead by example and every player has a positive impact on the team."
BASEBALL
Green Canyon's season opener was a smashing success as it only needed five inning to emerge victorious over South Sevier, 15-0. The game was contested at Pine View High School.
The Wolves exploded for 13 hits and limited the Rams to a pair of singles. Caleb Petersen led the way offensively with two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs for Green Canyon, which got a combined five runs from Alex Atkinson and Abe Olson, three hits, two runs and two RBIs from Miles Matthews, a pair of hits, RBIs and runs from Reece Hansen, two hits from Caden Stuart and a bases-clearing triple from Ryker Ericson.
Hansen also got the job done on the mound as he held South Sevier to two hits in four frames. The junior fanned five and plunked one.
"Solid start to the season," GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. "For the most part, we executed in every facet of the game. I told the boys before we got off the bus to play to just be loose, focused on our goals, but loose and confident. They did just that. We hit aggressively and made the plays on defense that we had to. ... Reece Hansen was dialed in and made quick work in our defensive side of the game."