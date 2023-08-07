It was a bounce back performance of epic proportions for Sky View's girls soccer team.
The Bobcats didn't dwell on a frustrating late Friday night 5-0 loss to Skyridge, but instead quickly refocused and earned a resounding, gratifying 6-2 Saturday early afternoon win over a good Timpanogos side. Sky View, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest all hosted Skyridge, Timpanogos and Desert Hills over a three-day span that started Thursday.
"It's crazy, right," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said of her team's big turnaround. "We dominated the whole game. (My team) played so well."
The Bobcats got off to a slow start against the Falcons and faced a 2-0 halftime deficit they ultimately weren't able to recover from. That was not a problem against Timpanogos as Sky View's Karlee Allen scored in the first minute.
Timpanogos equalized 14 minutes later, but Sky View took control for good with a pair of goals in a six-minute stretch to take a 3-1 advantage into the half. The Bobcats also outscored the Timberwolves by a 3-1 count in the second half.
Kate Sundstrom recorded a brace for Sky View, which got one goal and one assist from Kaytlin Erickson and Langi Laulu-Pututau. Maysen McKay also found the back of the net for the Bobcats (1-2).
"We are so proud of the way our girls came together as a team after two tough games," said Sparrow, whose squad lost to Desert Hills in double overtime on Thursday. "They played together so well and were mentally prepared."
It was a nice Sky View victory over a Timpanogos side that went 14-5 a year ago, won its region and advanced to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament. The T-wolves are competing in 4A during this two-year reclassification period.
It was an unpredicatable three days of soccer as all six teams won at least one match. Ridgeline and Mountain Crest prevailed against a Skyridge side that made it to the 6A state semifinals last season. The Riverhawks were the only local team to go 2-1 during the three days of action. Additionally, Ridgeline beat 5A side Spanish Fork, 2-0, Tuesday on the road.
"We had three quality teams come up to Cache Valley and we have quality teams up here for them to play," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "That's what makes it so fun."
Ridgeline (3-1) struggled in a 4-1 Thursday loss to Timpanogos, but responded with a 1-0 Friday win over Desert Hills (1-2) and a come-from-behind 2-1 Saturday triumph over Skyridge. The Falcons (1-2) netted their lone goal in the 11th minute, but center back Sydney Zollinger and the Riverhawks were up to the challenge.
"A very disciplined performance front to back against a very good Skyridge team," Tureson said. "Encouraged that our fourth game in five days was our best."
Zollinger buried a 30-yard free kick in the 21st minute and then converted on an even longer free kick 11 minutes later for the game-winner. Tureson said the senior tucked in both shots just under the crossbar.
"Syd Z has that shot zeroed in," he said. "Fun to see her get those goals in."
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest (1-2) got off to a very promising start as it dispatched of Skyridge by a 3-0 Thursday scoreline. However, it was a frustrating end for the two-time reigning 4A state champions as they came up short in a Friday shootout against Timpanogos and then were edged Saturday by Desert Hills, 1-0. The Thunder went 13-6 a year ago and finished second in Region 10.
"We were gassed after last night," MC head coach Justin Beus said of Saturday's game. "(Desert Hills) scored one their one shot."
Summer Sofonia found the back of the net in the first half for Mountain Crest against Timpanogos. The T-wolves equalized after halftime and the score was knotted up at 1-1 after regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.
Timpanogos ended up prevailing in the shootout, 3-2. Addy Sofonia and Hadli Barrera converted from the penalty spot for the Mustangs.
"(Mountain Crest goalkeeper) Hadley (Glenn) blocked a couple (PKs), but they said she left (her line) early," Beus said.
