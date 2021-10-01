HYRUM --- Things were looking pretty bleak for Sky View, down 2-0 midway through the first half on the road against the hottest and arguably most complete team in the 4A classification.
That deficit would have been even more daunting had goalkeeper Grace Glover not made two massive saves in the waning minutes of the half. That was exactly the momentum boost the Bobcats needed to claw their way to a thrilling victory over Mountain Crest in a shootout in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a chilly Thursday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field.
Sky View scored twice in the second half and fended off a wealth of Mountain Crest attacks to get to the shootout. Clinical finishes from the penalty spot by Laney Gibbons, Amalia Fonua, Macy Hellstern and Reese Thurston then propelled the Bobcats to a 4-1 triumph in the shootout, snapping a seven-match winning streak by the Mustangs, who suffered their first setback in region action.
"I'm so proud of these girls," SV head coach Jillian Carver said. "They play with their heart, they play with everything they've got and it's been so rewarding for them to see them come together. It's been awesome."
It's been an extremely gratifying week for the resilient Bobcats, who stormed out to a 5-0 start in the preseason, only to lose six straight matches to being region play. Sky View (8-7, 2-6) finally broke through with a 6-0 shellacking of Bear River on Tuesday at home, and then earned its biggest win of the season two days later.
"I can't express how much they all mean to me," Glover said of her teammates. "... This has been the hardest season in my life and just the fact that we just beat undefeated Mountain Crest --- and they're amazing players, I'm so proud of all of them --- but I can't express how proud I am of (my teammates) because it's literally 11 players on the field, it's not just one. And we came together as a team, which took us way too long, but I am so proud of all of them."
Glover certainly did everything she could to give her side a fighting chance Thursday. The senior was phenomenal --- we were "saved by Grace tonight," Carver quipped --- as she finished with a whopping 17 saves.
None were bigger than the two she made at the end of the first half. Both Mountain Crest shots were destined for the back of the net, but Glover got a touch on both and deflected them off the post. No. 00 dove to her left to deny the Mustangs on penalty kick by a fraction of an inch. Glover also came through with a save on a one-v-one in the opening half.
"I knew after those first two saves that this was our game," said Glover, who helped lead her Avalanche club team to a National Presidents Cup title this past summer. "I wanted to do everything in my power to help get a win for us because we are being overlooked because we do have a few loses. And so after those couple of saves, I knew in my mind that we were going to win the game. I was not going to let anything happen to get scored on again."
Glover gobbled up shot after shot throughout the second half and the two 10-minute overtime periods as Mountain Crest (12-2, 7-1) continually ambushed Sky View's goal. Glover tipped or punched shots by Hadli Barrera (twice), Baylie Baldwin and Amelia Zilles over the crossbar.
"Obviously, my girls, I think, played a full 100 minutes tonight," MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. "It definitely wasn't a lack of effort tonight, it was just a lack of finishing, and we definitely had our chances. Obviously, it was easy to see that we had several chances that probably should have been in the back of the net and, unfortunately tonight, it just didn't go our way. I mean, their keeper definitely had a great game, made some great saves for them, so that put a hinder on a couple of our opportunities as well."
And while they clearly had to absorb a lot of pressure, there's no question the Bobcats were resolute in their defending.
"Our defense came up so, so strong and of course it's everyone that plays defense, so it's just amazing to see how tough (our girls) were, how they stepped hard to the ball and, obviously, Grace came up clutch in every instance," said Carver, whose side avenged a frustrating 6-1 loss to the Mustangs in the region opener for both teams. "It was so fun to see."
The Bobcats pared their deficit in half five minutes into the second half when Kortnee Lamb tracked down a Hellstern through ball and finished near post. Mountain Crest keeper Jade Harris nearly kept it out of the net.
Sky View struck again nine minutes later on another breakaway, this time by defender Hannah Womack. Hellstern chipped a lovely corner ball to Womack that narrowly avoided the outstretched foot of a Mustang defender, and the senior tucked her shot away.
"We talked about it at halftime that we just needed to step up and win that first ball, so they wouldn't even have the opportunity to get those through balls and get those breakaway opportunities," Hyatt said. "But they got a couple through on us and, unfortunately, I think that was about the only shots they had on goal, and theirs went in and all the shots that we had tonight (after halftime) didn't. And that's exactly how soccer goes sometimes. I mean, I'm still confident in my backline. I think they still played a great game."
Mountain Crest netted its first goal courtesy of some precise passing. Zilles found Barrera, who found Baldwin for a point-blank finish in the 11th minute. The Mustangs doubled their lead 14 minutes later when Barrera tracked down a well-weighted ball into space from Addyson Sofonia and calmly deposited her shot over the outstretched arms of Glover.
Summer Sofonia converted for the Mustangs in the shootout. Mountain Crest misfired on its other two penalty kicks --- the second of which slammed off the underside of the crossbar.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline (8-6, 6-2) remained within striking distance of Mountain Crest in the region standings with a 5-0 victory over visiting Bear River (3-11, 1-7), while Green Canyon (7-7, 5-3) honored its eight seniors with an impressive 5-0 triumph over short-handed Logan (5-9, 3-5).
It's been a memorable week for the Wolves, who shut out the Riverhawks on Tuesday at home. Green Canyon standout freshman Kyleigh Hastings recorded a hat trick --- she was assisted by Austin Miller, Cambree Tensmeyer and Reese Cragun --- for the Wolves, who also got goals from Emma DeBerard and Katelyn Jensen. Miller assisted on Jensen's goal, while Capriel Winder was the facilitator on DeBerard's tally.
"Our girls picked up right where they left off with Ridgeline on Tuesday," GC head coach Ed Heberling said. "The passion, intensity and energy that they brought to the field for these eight seniors was phenomenal. It was a total team effort on both sides of the ball. ... Logan continued to fight, although they were down numbers. Coach (Natalie) Norris has a great group of girls that will need to be respected and looked out for when postseason play starts."
Haylee Anderson notched her second clean sheet this week in goal for the Wolves, who now have four shutouts this season.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks bounced back nicely from loss to the Wolves by dispatching of the Bears in convincing fashion. Emilee Skinner contributed with a brace for Ridgeline, which got a goal and two assists from Caitlyn Parry, plus one goal and one assist from Addie Zollinger. Zollinger stole a back pass and fed Skinner for her second goal. Taylor Miller buried a penalty kick for the Riverhawks, who also got an assist from Emma Rouelle. Additionally, Reese Heninger and Macie Brown were key figures in two of Ridgeline's goals.
Lily Loyet went the distance in goal for Ridgeline, which now has six shutouts during the 2021 campaign.
"The girls really found each other tonight and were able to finish well," RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. "It was a needed output and the girls really played as a team tonight."