It wasn’t easy — it rarely is in a loaded Region 11 this season — but the Riverhawks did enough to stay atop the region standings with Green Canyon.
Ridgeline jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off a second-half Logan charge, led by standout Mia Lopez, on its way to a 3-2 victory over the Grizzlies in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Wednesday evening in Millville.
In other region action, Green Canyon (10-1, 4-1) overcame an early deficit in a hard-fought 2-1 double overtime win over visiting Sky View (5-6, 2-3). The Mountain Crest (5-5, 3-1) at Bear River (4-6, 0-4) match was moved to Thursday evening. The two-time defending 4A state champion Mustangs will join the Riverhawks and Wolves atop the standings should they prevail.
Taylor Miller made sure Ridgeline (10-2, 4-1) got off to a good start as she found the back of the net in the second minute, assisted by Avery Duncan. Izzy Baer doubled the Riverhawks’ lead late in the first half, assisted by Keagan Grange. The hosted extended their advantage to 3-0 15 minutes into the second half on a goal by Ila Webb.
“Very proud of how well we played as a team tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “We had great movement tonight that we have been looking for. Mia Lopez had a great free kick goal and then followed it up with a great strike from a tight angle and from distance under very good marking.”
Lopez buried a pair of shots late in the second half for the Grizzlies, who lost by one goal for a second straight match against a legitimate 4A state title contender. Logan (4-5, 1-4) fell in double overtime to Green Canyon last Thursday at home. Green Canyon and Ridgeline are first and second in the first 4A RPI rankings.
“Tonight was a rough night for us,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “We just took too long to get into the game. Ridgeline is too good of a team for us to wait that long to get going and they made us pay. That being said, I love the fight in this team. They never stopped, never gave up and battled to the very end.”
Meanwhile, Green Canyon trailed for 61 minutes against Sky View, which got a goal from Kate Sundstrom in the 11th minute. Austin Miller equalized for the Wolves on a shot from distance with eight minutes remaining in regulation, and Katelyn Jensen came through with the golden goal off a corner kick in heavy traffic four minutes into double OT.
“We are so proud of our girls for playing hard and consistent the whole game,” SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. “They set goals and accomplished them. We will learn from this game and move on.”
PRESTON SOCCER
The Preston girls (0-7-1) traveled to Rigby (4-2-1) on Tuesday and left with a 1-1 draw against the 5A Trojans. It was a good result for the Indians, who lost to the Trojans by a 3-1 scoreline at home on Aug. 26. Mac Peters converted on a penalty kick for Preston in the rematch.
Preston returned to action Wednesday and lost to fellow 4A program Canyon Ridge (4-2-1) 1-0 at home.
“Today was a big letdown after last night’s draw,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “We really struggled with the simple things, struggled to do much as a team. Gotta get rested up now and get ready for Century next week.”
The Preston boys (0-5-2) squared off against Rigby’s JV squad on Tuesday and that non-district game finished in a 2-2 draw, according to idahosports.com.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Without two starters, the Bobcats found themselves in a battle Wednesday night in Draper against Juan Diego.
In the end, Sky View was able to pull out a five-set victory against the Soaring Eagle, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14.
“We have had a great preseason and have worked through some player injuries,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “Everyone stepped up for whatever role they have been asked to play.”
Ryen Smith certainly had a big night. The senior finished with 28 kills, hitting .352, and added three aces, three blocks, 14 digs and even had 16 assists. Anna Reese also had a big night with a double-double, finishing with 17 kills and 27 digs. Reese also led the team with six aces as the Bobcats (10-1) had 17 in the match.
Makelle Burton chipped in with eight kills and four blocks, while Makenna Smart had five aces and three blocks. Aivery Lambson came up with 17 digs. Allie Dahlgren finished with 35 assists.
“I feel like we are in a good place to start region tomorrow,” Sorensen said. “We will have a few starters back with us in the lineup. The underclassmen stepped up and helped us out tonight.”
———
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report
