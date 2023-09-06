Support Local Journalism

It wasn’t easy — it rarely is in a loaded Region 11 this season — but the Riverhawks did enough to stay atop the region standings with Green Canyon.

Ridgeline jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off a second-half Logan charge, led by standout Mia Lopez, on its way to a 3-2 victory over the Grizzlies in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Wednesday evening in Millville.


