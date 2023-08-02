It was an ideal season opener for Ridgeline’s girls soccer team.
The Riverhawks traveled to Utah County, scored one goal in each half and left with a 2-0 victory over 5A program
Spanish Fork on Tuesday evening.
“Our girls really kind of figured out what (the Dons) were doing and were really committed to making things difficult for them to do what they wanted to do,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “Yeah, (our girls) played fundamentally well tonight. They made the adjustments at halftime and committed to them, and second half they really connected and moved the ball well. Yeah, it was a good front-to-back (performance).”
Maylee Reynolds provided the only offense Ridgeline would ultimately need when she converted on a 10-yard shot, assisted by Brinnley Bott, midway through the opening half. The Riverhawks struck again early in the second half on a strike just outside the 18-yard box by wrestling state champion Keegan Grange, assisted by Avery Duncan.
Lily Loyet went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who shut out five opponents a year ago and held eight other teams to a single goal. Ridgeline returned five or six starters, plus a few other athletes with significant varsity experience, from last year’s side, which went 14-4 overall and was the No. 2 seed at the 4A state tournament.
“We switched Syd Zollinger back there to center back. She played that a couple of years ago and she was really good (Tuesday),” Tureson said. “Our wing defenders tonight shut down some really physical wings for (Spanish Fork). … We just kind of matched their physicality, played really well defensively.”
It was the beginning of a very eventful week for the Riverhawks, who will play four non-region matches in a five-day stretch. Ridgeline will host 4A Timpanogos, 4A Desert Hills and 6A Skyridge on back-to-back-to-back days, starting Thursday. Two-time reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest and Sky View will also host those three teams from Thursday-Saturday. Meanwhile, Green Canyon’s season opener will take place Thursday at home against 5A Clearfield, while Logan will not be in action until next Wednesday at home against 5A Brighton.
“We’re going to find out about our depth, we’re going to get some chemistry (and) we’re going to learn,” Tureson said. “We play some really difficult and hard teams. Desert Hills is going to be amazing. Skyridge is always amazing. Timpanogos, I don’t know them that well, but they usually do well, so I think they’ll be strong. I’m excited for the strength of schedule that we have … and we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of combinations of play, and that will give us a really good platform to move into region.”
One other Region 11 side kicked off its 2023 campaign Tuesday in Bear River, which made the short drive to Brigham City and lost to 5A Box Elder, 5-1. The Bees pulled away with four second-half goals.
Kaydence Barber came through with a hat trick for Box Elder, while Sydney Butler buried a shot after halftime for Bear River. The Bears went 3-14 a year ago and went winless in region play.
