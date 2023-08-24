Sky View Ridgeline Soccer

Ridgeline’s Macie Brown, left, heads the ball as Sky View’s Kaia Erickson defends on Thursday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — What a difference a couple of days can make.

To the delight of Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson, the response from his side's 4-0 Tuesday road loss to Green Canyon was a decisive one. The Riverhawks scored early in each half on their way to a 3-0 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday evening.


