MILLVILLE — What a difference a couple of days can make.
To the delight of Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson, the response from his side's 4-0 Tuesday road loss to Green Canyon was a decisive one. The Riverhawks scored early in each half on their way to a 3-0 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday evening.
"It was a good response game for us," Tureson said. "The girls took ownership of what happened on Tuesday and we came out with a united game plan and, I think for the most part of the game, we moved the ball well. You know, Sky View's always tough. They're always physical, so they made it hard, but I think we moved the ball well through the middle. ... This is definitely something that we can build on."
Conversely, the Bobcats were unable to overcome a slow start in each half in their quest to prevail for the fifth time during a six-game stretch. Sky View (4-4, 1-1) certainly had some chances to dent the scoreboard, but was shut out for only the second time this season.
"We've got to bring more energy at the beginning of halves," SV assistant coach Mason Cardon said. "I thought our game plan was solid and we played really well. We were dangerous, a couple of (scoring opportunities) that were really close but we couldn't quite finish."
The Riverhawks (7-2, 1-1) came through with the only offense they would need in the sixth minute when Avery Duncan's corner kick somehow skipped past a Sky View defender to an unmarked Taylor Miller at the back post. Miller made the Bobcats pay by depositing her unsavable one-time effort into the back of the net.
Ridgeline's other two goals were the result of hustle plays. The second half wasn't even two minutes old when a tenacious Maylee Reynolds blocked a pair of attempted Sky View clearances to the touch line — the second time right into her own path — and she tucked a low shot inside the near post.
"That is Maylee right there," Tureson said. "Maylee will forage a goal for you when you need it and that's exactly what she did. She just never gives up, never gives up and when she gets those chances, more times than not she'll hit the back of the next with them. And I love those goals, I love those goals when we just go and dig it out from what the defense is trying to do. Those are my favorite."
The Riverhawks put the final nail in the coffin when Miller dispossessed a Bobcat and delivered a lovely final pass centrally to Makaydi Jenks, who slotted on unsavable shot wide left of the goalkeeper.
"Putting in the work just really pays off and we're working as a team well, we're figuring it out," Miller said. "Each game we just keep getting better and better, so hopefully that will pay off the rest of the season. We played well tonight."
The Bobcats pieced together some good attacking soccer at times, particularly in the second half. Maysen McKay nearly converted on a free kick and Kaytlin Erickson forced Ridgeline keeper Lily Loyet into a challenging punch save over the crossbar. Erickson had a golden opportunity to score later in the second half on a nice pass to feet from Sydney Sadler, but pushed her 12-yard shot wide left. Koulangi Laulu-Pututau came close to scoring on what would have been a sublime volley in the opening half.
"You're not going to get every bounce to go your way, so sometimes you have a game like that where you don't get a bounce to go your way, they get a bounce to go their way," Cardon said. "But, I mean, we're confident with where we're at, though, still. We'll be fine."
Sky View keeper Brylee Burnside came through with a big reaction save to deny Reynolds on a well-executed counter attack by the Riverhawks in the first half. Meanwhile, Loyet commanded her box well very for Ridgeline, which secured its third clean sheet of the season. The Riverhawks also dealt well with a very dangerous McKay corner kick in the heart of the 6-yard box in the waning minutes of the first half.
"Our defense played a great game," Tureson said. "Sky View, they're dangerous and so to get a win like this against a quality opponent like that, it's a big deal for us."
OTHER THURSDAY MATCH
It's been a challenging start to the season for Mountain Crest, but the Mustangs are the two-time reigning 4A state champions for a reason. Both Sofonia sisters scored as Mountain Crest (4-4, 2-0) handed visiting Green Canyon (7-1, 1-1) its first loss of the 2023 campaign. In the process, the Mustangs, who prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline, became the lone local team to start region play with a pair of wins.
"Our girls played hard tonight and with a lot of heart," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "I'm really proud of them."
Meanwhile, the Bear River (4-3, 0-1) at Logan (3-2, 0-1) match has been moved to Friday evening.
Mountain Crest was awarded a penalty kick on what Green Canyon head coach Kirt Sadler felt was "a very questionable" foul call on his keeper inside the 18-yard box. Summer Sofonia converted from the penalty spot in the 54th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
Green Canyon equalized approximately eight minutes later on a shot by Katelyn Jensen, assisted by Capriel Winder. Unfortunately for the Wolves, their momentum was short lived as Addy Sofonia buried a shot from well outside the 18 two minutes after the equalizer for the Mustangs, whose loses have all been nailbiters so far this season.
