MILLVILLE — A lengthy losing streak to their rivals to the south was in danger of being extended but, to their credit, the Riverhawks didn't panic.
Instead, Ridgeline dug deep and pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 double overtime victory over two-time reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Tuesday evening. The Riverhawks terminated a five-game losing streak to the Mustangs, in the process, plus pulled into a four-way tie atop the region standings.
"It feels really good because I feel like we've worked really hard to try to get up to (Mountain Crest's) level because they're really good," Ridgeline forward Makaydi Jenks said. "And I feel like just putting things together and playing like we know we can, now we showed we can play with anyone."
It was a gratifying evening for Jenks, who came through with the golden goal with less than two minutes remaining in double OT. No. 12 tracked down a ball from Taylor Miller, deftly turned in a very good defender and fired a sublime, unsavable left-footed shot high and inside the back post.
"It felt like a dream," Jenks said. "Just doing that in practice helped get me ready and I just put it in the back of the net."
It was the kind of shot Ridgeline (8-2, 2-1) needed to beat first-team Mountain Crest all-state goalkeeper Hadley Glenn on a warm Tuesday evening. Ridgeline's equalizing goal in the 71st minute was also a world class strike.
"She is such an amazing goalkeeper," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said of Glenn. "Our girls, that was the message, that was what we were talking about is get in or around the 18 and get shots on goal, hit the ball hard. They've got to hit it with pace to beat her and that's what it took tonight. ... So proud of our girls."
The equalizing goal was struck by Keagan Grange and it narrowly cleared the outstretched hands of Glenn and dipped just under the crossbar.
"She was questionable tonight because she had a sternum injury," Tureson said of Grange. "She bounced back super quick and for her to hit that shot at that time — the hard work that she puts in, it was fitting goal for her. She just puts in so much work rate all over the field and for her to hit that shot, I think it was well deserved."
Meanwhile, it was another nailbiting setback for the Mustangs, who lost in overtime for the second time this season. All five of Mountain Crest's loses has been by one goal or in a shootout. Had the Mustangs (4-5, 2-1) prevailed Tuesday, they would have remained alone atop the region standings.
"It's a long season," MC assistant coach Suzi Iverson said. "I think losing these games early on, it shows what we need to work on and helps us grow. And we'll just go from there."
The Mustangs found the back of the net 16 minutes into the second half when Hadli Barrera headed in a Megan Nielsen corner kick. That header could have given the visitors a 2-0 advantage if Ridgeline center back Sydnee Zollinger didn't rob them of a goal 10 minutes earlier.
Ridgeline's Lily Loyet, a standout keeper in own right, came off her line to try to destroy a Mountain Crest attack. Loyet get a piece of the ball, but MC's Jade Harris was able to track it down and delivered a nice pass to feet to teammate Addy Sofonia, whose shot was destined for the back of the net before Zollinger cleared it out of danger just in the nick of time.
"We were scored on, on a goal like that at Green Canyon and that was the talk was that we have to cover backside if Lily comes out," Tureson said. "And it was just a DNA play for Syd. That's just what she does and tonight she was in the right spots, at the right time, making the right plays all night long."
That was Sofonia's second near miss of the match as her looping 35-yard effort late in the first half pinged off the crossbar. Mountain Crest took a handful of shots from semi-dangerous spots in the opening half, but put none of them on frame. The Mustangs put seven shots on goal after halftime.
"It was nice to see more shots, better shots in the second half," MC assistant coach Amber Hyatt said. "That's what we told them at halftime is we've had some shots, but we need better shots in the second half. And I feel like we did that, but we still could have tested (their keeper) a little bit more."
Ridgeline's best scoring opportunity in the first half came early, but Glenn was up to the challenge to deny Miller on an accurate shot from outside the 18-yard box.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Sky View (5-4, 2-1) hosted Logan (4-3, 1-2) and came through with a gratifying 5-2 win, while Green Canyon (8-1, 2-1) traveled to Garland and left with a 2-0 victory over Bear River (4-5, 0-3). Sky View, Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest are all 2-1 in region action.
All of the Bobcats' goals came from different girls and all five were assisted in a match that featured a lengthy lightning delay. Sky View scored twice in a two-minute stretch early in the first half and twice more in the final 10 minutes of the half to give itself a cushion. Sky View's final tally took place late in the second half.
Karlee Allen finished with one goal and one assist for the Bobcats, who got two assists from Maysen McKay, goals from Reese Thurston, Langi Laulu-Pututau, Allie Spackman and Sydney Sadler, and assists from Hannah Larsen, and Bella Hall.
"We played with great energy and unselfishness all game," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "Even after the (lightning) delay, our girls were focused and didn't drop their effort. It was a very consistent showing for us and we are extremely pleased."
Both Logan goals were netted by Mia Lopez within a 11-minute stretch of the opening half.
"Tonight was a rough night for us," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We were never able to find our groove and Sky View did a good job of disrupting the momentum we would find. We did have some great moments, we just need to figure out how to string more together and commit to each other."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon got one goal in each half from Austin Miller on its way to dispatching of Bear River. Miller converted on a long ball from Ruby Jewkes midway through the first half and added an insurance goal, assisted by Bella Goble courtesy of a diagonal through ball, in the 75th minute.
Ivy Wengreen was in goal for the Wolves, who secured their fifth clean sheet of the season.
"Going to Bear River is hard for us for some reason," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "We probably outshot them 35-2, but give credit to the two center backs and the keeper for Bear River. They played well and gave us problems all night. The great part about this game is we are creating a ton of chances, so the goals will come."
