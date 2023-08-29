mountain crest ridgeline soccer

Ridgeline’s Macie Brown (22) and Mountain Crest’s Tara Niemann (10) chase after the ball on Tuesday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — A lengthy losing streak to their rivals to the south was in danger of being extended but, to their credit, the Riverhawks didn't panic.

Instead, Ridgeline dug deep and pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 double overtime victory over two-time reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Tuesday evening. The Riverhawks terminated a five-game losing streak to the Mustangs, in the process, plus pulled into a four-way tie atop the region standings.


