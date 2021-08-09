A very short turnaround didn’t deter Sky View’s girls soccer team one bit.
The Bobcats carved out a 1-0 victory over Snow Canyon on Friday night — the match started at 6:30 — got up early Saturday morning and blew out Pine View by a 7-0 scoreline. Sky View went 3-0 during its three-day road trip to southern Utah and outscored the opposition by a 12-0 margin.
“This weekend it was great to get three wins on the road,” said SV head coach Jillian Carver, whose side dispatched of Desert Hills 4-0 on Thursday. “The girls played so good. They stuck it out to the end of each game. I’m excited for what the season holds for us.”
The Bobcats raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead against the Warriors (0-3) in a match that kicked off at 8 a.m. Laney Gibbons assisted on the first two Sky View goals and racked up five assists during the road trip.
Macy Hellstern recorded a brace against Pine View, while Mia Morrison contributed with a goal and an assist. Amalia Fonua, Jocee Chadwick, Macy Sickler and Shyanne Stokes also found the back of the net for the Bobcats, who got an assist from Hannah Larson.
Grace Glover and Jade Westover split time in goal for the Bobcats and both goalkeepers were credited with 1.5 shutouts over the weekend. Sky View’s backline of Emma Daniels, Stokes, Reese Thurston and Hannah Womack also garnered the praise of Carver.
Eight different Bobcats converted on at least one shot against their various Region 10 opponents.
OTHER SATURDAY GAMES
Logan kicked off its season on the road against 6A power Fremont and lost 5-0, while Ridgeline was edged by 5A Maple Mountain by a 1-0 scoreline. The Riverhawks (1-2) played three matches in as many days at a tournament hosted by Syracuse High School.
Maple Mountain (3-1) netted the lone goal against Ridgeline in the final minute of the first half. The Golden Eagles have one conceded one goal in four games — a 1-0 loss to 6A Northridge on Day 1 of the tournament.
“We had a couple open chances to score, but missec the goal by inches,” said RHS head coach Mark Tureson, whose team squared off against three programs from larger classifications at the tourney. “A really good game to assess the squad by position and rotations.”
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies never got on track offensively against what is traditionally a strong Fremont side. The Silverwolves (3-0) have outscored their three opponents this season by a 16-1 margin. Fremont, which scored multiple goals in each half against Logan, made it to the semifinals of the 6A State Championships a year ago.