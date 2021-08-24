It's been a challenging start to the season for Logan's girls soccer program, but the gritty Grizzlies had their breakthrough in the face of some major adversity in their second-to-last non-region match.
Freshman Mia Lopez scored twice and netted the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the second half as Logan earned its first victory of the season, 2-1 on the road against Judge Memorial on Tuesday.
"I am so proud of these girls tonight," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "Second half they really dug deep and played for each other. There were so many gritty performances tonight all over the field, and it was so good to finally see that come out. Especially with the day we had, for us to pull it together, gut it out and get the result, I couldn't be happier."
The Grizzlies (1-4) were fortunate they were even able to play after their bus was involved in an accident just outside of Roy. Norris said a driver of a truck "tried to cut into our lane without checking, we fishtailed super hard and I honestly don't know how we didn't roll, and how the other driver didn't die."
Logan actually arrived in Salt Lake City a couple of minutes after the match was supposed to start. Additionally, the Grizzlies "had several girls out with headaches, dizziness and whiplash," Norris said. Two of the varsity players sat out and three athletes on the JV squad, plus several more JV players were struggling as a result of the accident.
Norris praised Logan's bus driver and said "I'm just counting my blessings we're alive and well." Even the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
"Miracles right and left," Norris said. "Literally mind blowing."
As for the actual game, all three of the goals were scored in the second half. Lopez intercepted a pass about 10 minutes after halftime and beat the Judge Memorial goalkeeper. The Bulldogs (2-2) immediately equalized, but Lopez collected a ball in the waning moments of the match, dribbled at least 20 yards into the 18-yard box "and placed it far post," Norris said. "It was gorgeous."
They were the first two goals of the season for Logan, which squared off against four good 5A and 6A programs to kick off the 2021 campaign.
OTHER TUESDAY MATCHES
Sky View traveled to Preston and left to a 3-0 victory over Idaho's defending 4A state champions, while Green Canyon scored late to dispatch of visiting Pocatello (Idaho) by a 2-1 scoreline.
Preston (1-1) limited a potent Sky View attack to one goal in the opening half, which was a free kick by Reese Thurston. It was the first time the Bobcats (6-1) have played on a grass field this season --- "it was definitely an adjustment," SV head coach Jillian Carver said --- but they figured things out and pulled away with a pair of goals after the half.
Laney Gibbons and Amalia Fonua came through with insurance goals for Sky View, while Maysen McKay and Jocee Chadwick were each credited with assists. Grace Glover went the distance in goal for the Bobcats, who recorded their fifth clean sheet of the season.
"Our girls played well," Carver said. "It took a bit to adjust, but once we settled down we played our game and played well. Preston is always a fun cross-state rival and it was a good game for all of us."
Likewise, Preston head coach Brandon Lyon felt good about how his side performed. The Indians will have to reload this season after graduating a talented senior class that included a trio of first-team all-state selections, including 4A state MVP Kylie Larsen.
"Really proud of the way the girls battled," Lyon said. "We played a great first half. ... They scored off a well-placed free kick. We had created some great chances (to score) in the first half. In the second half, the discrepancy in game fitness really showed, with them playing game seven and us game two. But I don't want to take anything away from Sky View. They are an extremely talented team and you can't relax at any time with them or they'll take advantage. We're really happy with where we are at right now just two games in."
Preston keeper Hadlee Ezola "made a couple of brilliant saves in the second half to keep us close," Lyon said. It doesn't get any easier for the Indians this week as they host undefeated Mountain Crest on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Wolves (2-4) used some late-game heroics to prevail for the second time in the last four days. Green Canyon found the back of the net in overtime in its 3-2 triumph over 5A Spanish Fork on the road last Saturday.
Lydia Edwards gave Green Canyon a 1-0 lead in the opening half on what head coach Sven Rasmussen referred to as "a hustle play." Pocatello (0-1) equalized after halftime on what Rasmussen called "wonder strike against the run of play."
Emma DeBerard found Cambree Tensmeyer, who finished past the Poky keeper with about 90 seconds remaining in the match.
This is the first time this season the Wolves have played against an opponent with a similar student body population. Green Canyon's first five games were against 5A and 6A foes from the Beehive State.
"Glad to see our attack creating more chances," Rasmussen said. "We have been tested for sure this preseason. We haven't always gotten the results, but we have grown a lot and are battle tested against some bigger teams. I am happy with where we are right now, knowing we will keep improving practice by practice. I want to praise the girls for their never-say-die attitude."