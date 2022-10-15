HYRUM – It took a little longer than the coach wanted for the Mustangs to find the back of the net Saturday afternoon in a 4A state quarterfinal game against region foe Logan.
But when top-seeded and defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest did start scoring, it was hard for the Grizzlies to stop the hosts. The Mustangs scored twice just before halftime and added three more goals in the second half in a 5-0 win and advancing to the semifinals next week.
“We’ve got to fix our slow start,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “We hadn’t played for so long, and it took us a good 30 minutes to get into the game. Once we started playing, it was good.”
Logan (5-14) had some chances in the first 27 minutes of the game, but could not dent the scoreboard. The Mustangs (15-3) have been hard to score on all year, and Saturday was no different.
“We’ve had an extremely unlucky season in a lot of ways,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said. “Today Mountain Crest came up with some huge saves. We just couldn’t get anything to fall our way this year. We played freaking hard every game. It just wasn’t our season, in results at least.”
Mountain Crest has 14 clean sheets, which does include a shootout loss against Woods Cross. That was the last time the Mustangs lost. With Saturday’s win, they have now won 11 in a row and gone more than 1,060 minutes without allowing a goal.
“I honestly try not to keep track of that, because I don’t want them to worry about it,” Beus said. “I want them to play loose and go play hard.”
The Grizzlies came close to ending that streak. After possession for some stretches, Logan earned a free kick in the 25th minute. Mia Lopez boomed a kick from 35 yards out that was headed for the top shelf.
“I thought we were going to score,” Norris said. “That was just a great save by Mountain Crest.”
Lopez had scored the game winner on Wednesday at Crimson Cliffs, and the Grizzlies thought maybe they had turned the corner.
That shot by Lopez Saturday was definitely on target. However, Mountain Crest keeper Hadley Glenn had other ideas. The sophomore timed her jump just right and one-handed the rocket of a shot over the goal.
“I was just watching the spin of the ball,” Glenn said. “Right when it’s basically going to go in, you tip it over. … I just keep giving my all.”
The Grizzlies earned back-to-back corner kicks, but both were cleared by the stingy Mustangs. Beus made it a point to credit his starting defenders for keeping opponents scoreless. Summer Sofonia, Rhauli Barrera, Bentli Barrera and Brittney Egbert make up the Mountain Crest backline.
“Hadley is great back there in goal,” Beus said.
And what does Glenn think of her teammates right in front of her?
“I yell at them a lot,” Glenn said. “They are great. I just try to stay tight and mark tight and not give them (opponents) a chance.”
After the close call, the Mustangs turned up the heat on the offensive end. Logan goalie Kryzlynn Uresk was up to the task, making a handful of saves.
In the 35th minute, Mountain Crest dented the scoreboard. Anna McBride sent in a corner kick, and Hadli Barrera headed in the first goal of the game.
“I was just, ‘I’m going to finish this one (corner kick),” Hadli Barrera said. “That was the mindset. It was a beautiful kick by Anna.”
Sixty-one seconds later the Mustangs were celebrating again. Addy Sofonia made a run and blasted a shot from 25 yards out that found the left corner of the goal. Mountain Crest took a 2-0 lead into the break.
“As soon as we got a goal, we settled down and played,” Beus said. “We were worried about Logan. Logan is tough. They play us tough every time.”
The Grizzlies had only lost 2-0 and 1-0 to Mountain Crest during region play.
The Mustangs kept the pressure on to start the second half. In the 49th minute, Hadli Barrera took a pass, slipped a defender and poked a shot around Uresk from close range, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead.
“Once we got ahead, we started playing better,” said Hadli Barrera, who finished with a brace. “We had the confidence after that. … My second goal, it was a really good through ball and I just ran on to it and finished it.”
Then it got worse for the Grizzlies. Lopez had to be carried off the field in the 53rd minute. She was on crutches with ice on her right knee after the game. Logan also lost senior midfielder Emma Browning when she took a ball to the head from close range on a cracker of a shot.
“Those are my two key players,” Norris said of losing Lopez and Browning. “That is kind of how our season has been, just one thing after another, but they have been so resilient and so incredible. The heart and the grit they have shown this season is unique. They are a special team.”
Beus started to go deep on his bench in the final 10 minutes, but the Mustangs did not back off.
In the 74th minute, Ashley Farer took a pass from Hadli Barrera and in traffic scored from close range to give the Mustangs a 4-0 lead.
“Hadli is so dangerous,” Beus said. “She is an awesome player. Between her and our backline, they are stingy back there.”
The final goal came with 40 seconds to play. Madison Burnett made a run down the east sideline and boomed in a shot from distance that found the back of the net.
It was the final game for five Logan seniors: Uresk, Browning, Anna Lopez, Valeria Piedra and Tacy Porter.
“We do return a lot, but we are going to miss those seniors,” Norris said. “We do have a strong core coming back, so I’m excited for next year.”
Up next for the Mustangs is another Region 11 school. Fourth-seeded Green Canyon beat Desert Hills, 2-1. The Wolves (13-6) stand in the way of the Mustangs getting a shot at repeating as state champions. They will face each other on Thursday at Juan Diego High School.
“We just need to come out and play hard,” Glenn said. “We need to make sure and get things done up top.”
“Green Canyon is a really good team,” Hadli Barrera said. “I feel like it’s going to be a really good match.”
In two regular season games, Mountain Crest beat Green Canyon by identical 3-0 scores.
“We are in a tough region, but we will play whoever is next,” Beus said. “We are happy to have one more game.”
