Mountain Crest Logan Soccer

Mountain Crest’s Faith Newman (31) controls the ball as Logan’s Onyx Kennington defends in a game earlier this season. The Mustangs and Grizzlies met in the 4A state quarterfinals on Saturday with Mountain Crest advancing with a 5-0 win.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYRUM – It took a little longer than the coach wanted for the Mustangs to find the back of the net Saturday afternoon in a 4A state quarterfinal game against region foe Logan.

But when top-seeded and defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest did start scoring, it was hard for the Grizzlies to stop the hosts. The Mustangs scored twice just before halftime and added three more goals in the second half in a 5-0 win and advancing to the semifinals next week.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

