It wasn’t an ideal start for the Mustangs, but boy did they finish strong.
Mountain Crest came storming back from a 2-1 halftime deficit by scoring five second-half goals on its way to a 6-2 road victory over 6A program Weber in a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday.
“The girls have played four games in six days,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “I’m super proud of them and how they never quit. We had a slow start in this one, but turned it around quick with five second-half goals. (It was a) great team response to a slow start.”
The Mustangs (3-1) received another strong performance in the attack from standout sophomore Hadlie Barrera, who recorded her second straight brace. Barrera netted both of her goals, plus dished out an assist, after halftime.
Kaylinn Gallup, Marli McBride, Summer Sofonia and Andie Andrus also found the back of the net for the reigning 4A state champions, which poured in six goals for the second time in as many matches. The Mustangs blew out defending 4A runner-up Crimson Cliffs by a 6-0 scoreline last Saturday.
Sofonia was able to score directly off a corner kick that she bent in at the back post, Beus said. It was one of three corners Mountain Crest was able to convert on against Weber (1-1).
In addition to Barrera, the Mustangs got assists from Faith Newman, Bentli Barrera and Sofonia. McBride netted Mountain Crest’s lone goal of the opening half.
UTAH STATE SOCCER
The Aggies were picked to finish fifth out of 12 teams in the Mountain West’s annual preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday. USU tied for third place in the conference a year ago and made it to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament, where it lost in overtime to eventual champion New Mexico.
The Lobos, who also won the league’s regular season title, were projected to repeat as Mountain West champions and received 11 of the 12 first-place votes. San Diego State received the second-most votes with 100, followed by Boise State (99), Fresno State (96), USU (82), UNLV (63), Colorado State (57), San Jose State (48), Nevada (34), Wyoming (34), Colorado College (32) and Air Force (26). The Broncos, who lost to the Lobos in the finals of the MW tourney, received the other first-place vote.
Utah State went 13-6-3 a year ago, including 5-4-2 in Mountain West action. The Aggies return several of their starters, including all-conference goalkeeper Diera Walton, defenders Kelsey Kaufusi and Addy Symonds, midfielders Alex Day and Alysia Butters, and forwards Sara Taylor and Sammie Murdock.
Murdock, a former Ridgeline and Mountain Crest star, finished with six goals and one assist last season. Day contributed with six goals and five assists during the 2021 campaign.