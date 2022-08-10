Support Local Journalism

It wasn’t an ideal start for the Mustangs, but boy did they finish strong.

Mountain Crest came storming back from a 2-1 halftime deficit by scoring five second-half goals on its way to a 6-2 road victory over 6A program Weber in a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

