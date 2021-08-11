There was no stopping the Mustangs in their home opener.
Mountain Crest buried four shots in each half en route to a 8-0 victory over 6A West Jordan in a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday in Hyrum. There was still about 20 minutes remaining in the second half when the Mustangs invoked the mercy rule.
Seven different Mustangs found the back of the net and a total of 11 players scored or assisted on a goal.
“I was very impressed with how my girls played today,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “Besides the obvious number of goals, which was great, I thought we also had great possession, great passing, good finishing, ect. Everyone had a good game. I also loved how many different people scored and how many different people we had assisting them as well. All around it was an amazing team effort.”
Baylie Baldwin led a balanced attack for the Mustangs (3-0) with one goal and three assists. Baldwin fed Hadli Barrera for back-to-back goals after halftime.
In addition to Baldwin and Barrera, Mountain Crest got goals from Riley Baldwin, Addyson Sofonia, Lexie Coggins, Summer Sofonia and Madison Fenton. Sadie Coggins chipped in with a pair of assists for the Mustangs, while Brynleigh Ritchie, Ali Myers and Amelia Zilles were also credited with assists. All eight Mustang goals were assisted against the Jaguars (1-2).
Veteran Mountain Crest goalkeepers Dakota Andersen and Jade Harris split the time in goal and recorded a shared shutout for the second time this season.
In other Tuesday action involving teams from Region 11, Ridgeline lost to 5A Skyline by a 3-1 scoreline in its home opener, while Logan traveled to defending 6A state champion Davis (2-0) and tested the Darts before falling, 2-0. Additionally, Bear River (0-3) traveled to Box Elder and lost to the Bees, 5-1.
Freshman Emilee Skinner netted a goal for the Riverhawks (1-3) in the second half. Lily Boyden recorded a brace for the Eagles (3-0) and assisted on their other goal. Skyline, which already has 14 goals in three games, made it to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament a year ago.
Meanwhile, Logan head coach Natalie Norris felt good about the strides her side made after a 5-0 setback to 6A power Fremont in its season opener. Like the Riverhawks, the Grizzlies (0-2) have a very challenging preseason schedule.
“Both of their goals were off our mistakes, but everyone played so, so well,” Norris said.
WEDNESDAY’S MATCH
Green Canyon’s home opener was a wild one against 5A Alta (1-2). The Wolves (0-2) made things very interesting after facing a 3-1 deficit at the half before ultimately falling by a 5-4 scoreline.
Austin Miller recorded a brace for the Wolves, who also got goals from Breena Klein and Lizzie Seeley. Miller was also credited with an assist, as were teammates Emma DeBerard and freshman Kyleigh Hastings.