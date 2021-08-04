The first high school girls soccer match of the 2021 season was a very encouraging one for the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest scored once in each half en route to a 2-0 road victory over 6A Clearfield on Tuesday. Bear River was also in action on Day 1 of the season and lost on the road to 5A Maple Mountain, 3-0.
“I was really pleased with how the first game went,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “We were able to see some great things from the girls, as well as pick out some things that we need to work on. So overall it was a great start and I’m excited to see what the season has in store (for us).”
Amelia Zilles found the back of the net in the opening half for the Mustangs, who got an insurance goal from Baylie Baldwin during the final 40 minutes of action. Hadli Barrera and Madison Fenton were each credited with an assist for Mountain Crest.
Veterans Dakota Andersen and Jade Harris shared the goalkeeping duties for the Mustangs, who will return to action Thursday on the road against Box Elder.
Green Canyon’s season kicked off Wednesday on the road against what is traditionally a strong 6A program in Lone Peak. The youthful Wolves held their own during the first half, but conceded five goals after halftime and lost by a 6-0 scoreline.
Green Canyon’s varsity keeper dislocated her shoulder during warmups “and (the Knights) were a very strong team,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “We learned a lot for sure.”
The Knights, who got three goals from Lacy Fox, are coached by former Utah State standout Shantel (Flanary) Jolley. Jolley was a three-time first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection for the Aggies from 2008-11 and was the conference’s co-Player of the Year as a senior and the WAC Freshman of the Year in ’08. The dynamic forward scored 19 goals and assisted on nine others during her final two seasons as an Aggie.