PRESTON --- Amber Hyatt was a bit concerned her Mustangs would exhibit some rust in their first girls soccer match in 13 days.
Instead, undefeated Mountain Crest was crisp in the attack from the get-go as it scored three times in a 10-minute stretch of the first half and coasted to a 6-0 victory over Preston on a sunny late Thursday afternoon in Franklin County.
"Yeah, I was really impressed (with how strong we started)," MC senior Sadie Coggins said. "We were a little worried because we hadn't played in a while. We scrimmaged in practice, but we haven't had a game for a while, so we were worried. But it looked really good. I thought we played well."
Not only did the Mustangs (5-0) net at least six goals for the third time this season, they received contributions from a variety of athletes and were very diverse in the attack. Mountain Crest had six different goal scorers in Riley Baldwin, Brynleigh Ritchie, Ali Myers, Coggins, Hadli Barrera and Addyson Sofonia, plus four different Mustangs dished out assists. Barrera was the facilitator on two of those goals.
"We've done, I think, a good job of that all year so far in that our goals have come from a lot of different people and a lot of different ways, so I'm really happy about that," Hyatt said. "I think it really solidifies the fact that it's a team effort and I think everyone on the team is also seeing that, seeing the effects of that as well."
Meanwhile, it capped off a very challenging three-day stretch for Preston, which lost at home to Sky View 3-0 on Tuesday. The short-handed Indians were missing a few girls Thursday, including arguably the glue to their team in three-year starting midfielder Sydney Kelley, and Isabel Gonzales, who head coach Brandon Lyon said is "probably our most creative player in the middle."
That spelled doom against what Lyon referred to as "a complete (Mountain Crest) team."
"They owned the middle of the field and that was a big difference," Lyon said. "... We had those young girls that haven't played in this level of game before and that's where Syd has developed so much with her ability to hold the ball and control the middle, and just be that pivot moving the ball around. And it's hard because without that in the middle, we're leaving Tessa (Hyde) basically on an island."
Mountain Crest tested Preston goalkeeper Hadlee Ezola early and often. The senior came through with seven saves in each half, including a few from prime scoring range, but the Mustangs were relentless ball winners.
Baldwin collected a pass from Barrera in the right corner of the 6-yard box and buried a shot that grazed the crossbar in the 10th minute. Preston was unable to clear a corner kick approximately two minutes later and Ritchie was there to finish from point-blank range.
Midway through the opening half, Mountain Crest's lead ballooned to 3-0 on a well-driven shot by Myers that a diving Ezola deflected with both hands. Coggins assisted on that goal.
The Mustangs went up 4-0 about 10 minutes into the second half when Lexie Coggins played a ball to feet at the back post, which was slotted home by older sister Sadie.
Barrera converted on a well-weighed pass from Baylie Baldwin 14 minutes to five the visitors a 5-0 advantage. Mountain Crest put the finishing touches on its win in the 68th when Sofonia tracked down a Barrera through ball, dribbled around Ezola and deposited the ball into an open net.
It was another strong defensive performance for the Mustangs, who didn't allow the Indians (1-2) to take any shots en route to their fourth clean sheet of the young season. Jade Harris and Dakota Andersen each played a half in goal for Mountain Crest.
When Preston was able to approach the attacking third of the pitch, Mountain Crest was very well organized in the back. Rhauli Barrera especially did a superb job of destroying any potential Preston foray into scoring range, plus her distribution was very good, whether she was playing as a holding midfielder or center back.
"Rhauli is a huge asset for us and I know whenever the ball gets near the backline, she's going to do everything she can to not let that ball go through," said Hyatt of Barrera, who tackled away a potential dangerous opportunity for the hosts late in the match. "And she has great distribution out of the back. All of my backline really has been super solid this year."
As for the Indians, Lyon is hopeful they can learn from early-season loses to Sky View and Mountain Crest, just like they did a year ago. Preston peaked at the end of the 2020 campaign and captured its second 4A state championship. Granted, that was a significantly more experienced Preston side, but Lyon likes the potential of this group.
"We told the girls after the game ... 'we're OK.' We like where we're at when we get healthy and we get everybody back," Lyon said. "We're perfectly fine where we're at. We'll learn from it and it's just a valuable experience for some of these young girls that are playing at this level for the first time."
GRIZZLIES 4, WINGED LIONS 2
Logan (2-4) scored twice in each half on its way to prevailing against defending 2A state champion Rowland Hall (1-3) at Crimson Field. Freshman Mia Lopez recorded her second straight brace and assisted on the other two Grizzly goals.
Emma Browning and Allison Parker also found the back of the net for the Grizzlies, who took a 2-0 lead into the half. Alana Anderson assisted on Lopez's second goal.
"It was a really fun game today," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We had some great passing, nice shots and a good team effort. We kind of let down in the second half, so we definitely have things to work on. But it was fun to get multiple goals from multiple people. We're excited for region to start and battle it out every game."
It's been a crazy week for the Grizzlies, who were involved in an accident Tuesday just outside of Roy in their way to a road match against Judge Memorial. The driver of a truck changed lanes into the bus Logan was on. A few Grizzlies were banged up, but everyone was back for Thursday's game with the exception of the JV keeper.