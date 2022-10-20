Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

DRAPER - Well-organized and resolute defending, coupled with strong goalkeeping and a tireless work rate in the attack and on 50-50 balls has been the Mustangs' recipe for success for the past two seasons, and that trend continued in the first of two semifinal matches in the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships.

Addyson Sofonia scored a goal and assisted on another and top-seeded Mountain Crest extended its shutout streak to a phenomenal 12 straight matches in its 3-0 victory over No. 4 Green Canyon on a warm Thursday afternoon at Soaring Eagle Stadium.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.