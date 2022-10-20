DRAPER - Well-organized and resolute defending, coupled with strong goalkeeping and a tireless work rate in the attack and on 50-50 balls has been the Mustangs' recipe for success for the past two seasons, and that trend continued in the first of two semifinal matches in the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships.
Addyson Sofonia scored a goal and assisted on another and top-seeded Mountain Crest extended its shutout streak to a phenomenal 12 straight matches in its 3-0 victory over No. 4 Green Canyon on a warm Thursday afternoon at Soaring Eagle Stadium.
Up next for the defending state champions is No. 3 Snow Canyon in Saturday's title match, which will be contested at 11 a.m. at Zions Bank Stadium.
"It felt good," said MC head coach Justin Beus, whose side also extended its winning streak to 12. "I felt like we came in and played how we wanted to and defended well and we attacked well. So, yeah, it was good to see and it was good to get the early (goal)."
The Mustangs (16-3) scored the only goal they would ultimately need off a defensive mistake by the Wolves (13-7) in the 17th minute. Sofonia intercepted a back pass and converted on a one-v-one opportunity.
This forced Green Canyon to have to play from behind in the first half against the two-time reigning Region 11 champions for the third time this season.
"We knew going into this game that we'd have to play perfect," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. ... Playing behind against these guys where they don't really play a style (is really difficult). They're tough in the back, they have an amazing keeper, so we have to play a little bit uncomfortable. But yeah, we made the mistake there (in the first half) and we knew that we going to be hard because, obviously, what, 50 days now since (they've given up a goal). I mean, hats off to those guys. Phenomenal effort (by them). They're hungry. Every single ball in the air is theirs. I mean, they're a great team and you have to play a perfect game, no mistakes to beat these guys."
Green Canyon's best opportunity to equalize in the opening half was a free kick by Austin Miller that forced Mountain Crest keeper Hadley Glenn into a fairly challenging save in the 24th minute.
The Mustangs got off to a great start in the second half as Faith Newman read a pass, intercepted it and slotted a ball into space to Hadli Barrera, whose 43rd-minute shot required a diving save by Wolves keeper Ivy Wengreen. Barrera unleashed a strike off the post later in the half.
"That's one thing I love about this team is they're never satisfied," Beus said. "They play hard from beginning to end."
Only twice during their 12-match shutout streak have the Mustangs not netted at least one insurance goal, and the first one Thursday came in the 53rd minute. A lovely left-footed cross by Sofonia was deftly vollied in at the back post by Newman, who has come on strong during the second half of the season.
"It feels really good," Sofonia said of her contributions to the win. "My team, we push through. Once we score, it just gives us more motivation to keep going and fight harder. And we all want it, so we give our 100 percent effort. That's how we play."
The Wolves nearly pulled a goal back 28 minutes into the second half when Glenn spilled an initial shot and Miller was there to clean it up, but she was deemed to be in an offside position. Glenn made a nice reaction save on a shot by Miller earlier in the half.
Mountain Crest put the finishing touches on its 33rd victory in its last 39 matches on an unsavable penalty kick by Andie Andrus in the 78th minute. Barrera dribbled the ball at least 50 yards on a counter attack and was tripped up in the 18-yard box to earn the PK.
It was the third time this season the Mustangs defeated the Wolves by a 3-0 scoreline.
"Oh man, it's a big deal," Beus said. "They're team is very, very good and they have some dangerous players. So yeah, it feels good."
It was another outstanding performance by Mountain Crest's starting backline of Summer Sofonia, Rhauli Barrera, Brittney Egbert and Bentli Barrera, plus Jade Harris gave the designated hosts a nice boost off the bench. This was the Mustangs' 15th clean sheet of the season.
"We all had lots of nerves coming into this game, but we all stepped up and our backline always plays solid, and we're always grateful for them," said MC midfielder Brynleigh Ritchie, who also deserves a lot of credit for her team's shutout streak. "And then our middle, I think, is also a huge part of our success. ... And we just play solid and we know what we need to do, and we get it done."
Meanwhile, it was an encouraging fall for the Wolves, who will only lose three seniors. Green Canyon had a tough stretch during the middle of the season, but won five of its last seven matches.
"I (was hard) on them a lot at first when we went through that hard spot, but they took ahold of it and they learned and they got better, and they got better even here today," said an emotional Sadler. "We did so much better against Mountain Crest, but we made two errors. You know, it was more back and forth than it had been before. ... (Our girls) did so many amazing things and it sucks to be here right now, but I'm excited for the team next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.