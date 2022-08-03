Support Local Journalism

It was an ideal start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Riverhawks.

Ridgeline jumped out to a 2-0 lead, overcame a challenging seven-minute stretch in the second half and earned a big road victory over defending 5A state champion Skyline on Tuesday evening. The non-region match was decided from the penalty spot after the two sides were deadlocked at 2-2 following 100 minutes of action, and the Riverhawks prevailed 3-1 in the shootout.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

