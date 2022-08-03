It was an ideal start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Riverhawks.
Ridgeline jumped out to a 2-0 lead, overcame a challenging seven-minute stretch in the second half and earned a big road victory over defending 5A state champion Skyline on Tuesday evening. The non-region match was decided from the penalty spot after the two sides were deadlocked at 2-2 following 100 minutes of action, and the Riverhawks prevailed 3-1 in the shootout.
Indeed, it was a gratifying win for Ridgeline, which snapped Skyline’s 20-game winning streak. The Eagles went 55-5-1 over the previous three seasons and advanced to the 5A state title match on all three occasions. Skyline prevailed in the finals in 2019 and 2021, and lost to Bonneville in 2020.
“A great team effort tonight against an excellent Skyline team,” said Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson, who helped guide the Riverhawks to at least the semifinals in the last three 4A state tournaments. “Our goalkeeper, Lily Loyet, and our back four defenders kept us in the game today against a potent Skyline attack.”
Emilee Skinner scored the lone goal of the first half when she tracked down a pass from Macie Brown and beat Skyline’s goalkeeper one-v-one. The Riverhawks struck against 13 minutes into the second half on a shot by Izzy Baer, assisted by Brenli Baker. The freshman split a pair of defenders on her first high school goal.
The Eagles, who beat the Riverhawks 3-1 in early August a year ago, found the back of the net in the 60th and 67th minutes to pull even.
The shootout was a smashing success for Ridgeline, which lost from the penalty spot to eventual 4A champion Mountain Crest in the semifinals last fall. The hosts went first and Loyet set the tone by blocking Skyline’s first shot.
Only four rounds were needed to decide the shootout as the Riverhawks went 3 for 3, while the Eagles were unsuccessful on three of their four attempts. Skyline pinged a penalty off the woodwork and had another one sail over the crossbar, Tureson said. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Parry, Sydney Zollinger and Baker all converted for Ridgeline.
“I would have preferred to hold the lead and finish the game in regulation time, but after going out in PK’s last year in the semifinals it was great to get that monkey off our back early this year,” Tureson said.
One other Region 11 team kicked off its season Tuesday in Logan, which lost to 6A power Davis by a 8-1 scoreline. The match was contested on the grass field behind the seminary building at Green Canyon High School. The Grizzlies won’t be able to play on their home pitch until the new track is in place.
Mia Lopez converted on a pass from Tyniah White in the opening half for Logan, which fell behind 5-1 after 40 minutes of action. The Darts went 14-3 a year ago and captured the Region 11 title.
This is a very busy week for Ridgeline and Logan as both sides will play four matches in five days. All of the teams in Cache County will be at home for Thursday, Friday and Saturday games. Logan will play in the Hansen Family Sports Complex on Thursday and Friday, and then cross the street the following day for its Saturday match at the aforementioned field next to the seminary building.