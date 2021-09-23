It was exactly the response Mark Tureson was hoping for from his Riverhawks after their first Region 11 loss of the season.
Ridgeline's girls soccer team scored twice in a four-minute stretch early in the second half and defended very well en route to a 2-0 victory over Green Canyon on Thursday night in Millville. In the process, the Riverhawks became the first side to shut out the Wolves in region play.
This match was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, but a crazy lightning storm rolled into Cache Valley and forced the postponement.
"Happy for the win coming off a hard game on Tuesday (against Mountain Crest)," Tureson said. "The girls really started to find some dangerous positions and runs the second half. We made some adjustments at halftime that allowed us to find each other's feet better and quicker.
"Green Canyon is a very good team. Any time you can keep their offense off the scoreboard is a tall task."
The Riverhawks (7-5, 5-1) netted the only goal they would need in the 44th minute when standout center back Carly Eubanks lofted in a free kick from 50 yards that bounced over the goalkeeper's head. Ridgeline struck again four minutes later on what Tureson called a "hard, low corner kick from Caitlyn Parry that deflected off a GC player directly into the net."
"We had a couple defensive miscues on set pieces and they were able to capitalize," GC head coach Ed Heberling said.
Green Canyon (5-7, 3-3) had a few opportunities to dent the scoreboard, but ultimately "couldn't break down the Ridgeline backline," Herberling said. "They were able to eliminate our chances and we couldn't get behind them."
Tureson was very pleased with his backline and singled out Eubanks, Sydney Zollinger, Reese Heninger, Kayt Ward and Saige Wiser by name. Alivia Brenchley went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who earned their fifth clean sheet of the season.
"Our defensive unit played inspired tonight," Tureson said. "They really covered for each other well."
PRESTON SOCCER
Visiting Pocatello scored once in the first half and held off Preston by a 1-0 scoreline in a 4A Fifth District girls match on Wednesday. A late penalty kick propelled Poky (9-4-2, 3-0-0) to a 2-1 victory over Preston (4-8-0, 0-3-0) a week-and-a-half ago.
Although it wasn't the result he was hoping for, Preston head coach Brandon Lyon was very encouraged by his team's performance. According to statistics Poky recorded on maxpreps, Preston fired off 10 shots on goal and earned seven corner kicks.
"We showed a lot of fight and toughness that we've been working toward," said Lyon, whose squad has lost all three of its district games by one goal. "We created so many good chances and had many near misses. We spent the majority of the second half in our attacking half. We are close to a breakthrough."
The Preston boys (5-5-2, 1-1-0) were scheduled to play Poky (8-2-1, 1-0-1) on the road, but the match was postponed. The Thunder defeated the Indians 2-0 earlier this season.