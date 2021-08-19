MILLVILLE — It wasn’t the result his team was hoping for, but as far as Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson is concerned, it’s the kind of match that can pay dividends in the future.
Bonneville star forward Sadie Beardall scored twice in seven-minute stretch of the first half and that was the difference in the defending 5A state runner-up’s 2-0 ictory over the Riverhawks in a non-region girls soccer game on a cold and wet Thursday evening.
“We’ve got like a week and a half, almost two weeks now before our first region match and games like this give us plenty to work on, and allows us to come out and do something different, something better the next time around,” Tureson said. “... These are the games that can kind of solidify a season for you, even though it hurts. So it’s the message we gave the girls, (which is to) learn something out of this, come together out of this and then we move forward.”
The Riverhawks (2-4) are certainly battle tested heading into Region 11 play as all six of their opponents in the preseason were 5A or 6A programs. The reigning 4A state champions were competitive in all of those matches, but are still adjusting to life without a talented 2021 senior class — one that included five athletes that earned first-or second-team all-state honors, including 4A MVP Oakley Rasmussen.
Bonneville (4-2) was the perfect final preseason opponent for the Riverhawks, who don’t return to action until the first day of September on the road against Bear River.
“They run through you,” Tureson said of the Lakers. “They do it fair, but man we don’t play teams like that, that will run right through you very often, so that preps us for our run through region. The girls, they learn from that. They learn how to play with the ball as a player is running through them, and that’s what we need.”
Ridgeline hung right with Bonneville, which only finished with a 13-12 edge in total shots and a 2-1 advantage in corner kicks. However, the Lakers have a bona fide goal scorer in Beardall, who has already racked up eight goals on the season. No. 12 converted on a shot from about 25 yards out midway through the opening half, and then finished in clinical fashion with a defender on her hip pocket seven minutes later.
The Riverhawks did a great job of keeping Beardall outside the 18-yard box in the second half, although she still managed to whip a couple of shots from distance on frame.
“Carly (Eubanks) and Syd Zollinger, they played really well, especially that second half,” Tureson said. “Partway through the first half (Bonneville) pulled Sadie, and this time they didn’t. They moved her around, but I think Carly and Syd did a phenomenal job of shutting her down. And she’s a hard player to play against, but I think they played their hearts out tonight. ... It’s good for us to play against girls like that.”
Unfortunately for the Riverhawks, their finishing product wasn’t quite there on what felt like a mid-October evening. Ridgeline’s build-up was crisp at times, especially after halftime, but the hosts only managed one really good scoring opportunity in the second half. Addie Zollinger, who showcased her stellar work rate throughout the evening, delivered a well-weighed pass to Reese Heninger, who had time and space inside the 18 but skyed her shot over the crossbar.
Ironically enough, the Riverhawks had more chances to score in the first half, even though they played significantly better in the attack during the final 40 minutes of action. Ridgeline had a golden opportunity to dent the scoreboard in the early going when Heninger deftly stole the ball and served an inviting cross into the heart of the box, but Ellie Kotter’s volley from about seven yards out went over the goal.
The speedy Kotter zoomed past a Bonneville defender late in the opening half and fired off a shot that Bonneville’s goalkeeper spilled, but nobody was close enough to pounce on the rebound. Freshman Emilee Skinner also had a good chance to score for the hosts, although her shooting angle wasn’t ideal.
“In the first two minutes we missed that sitter in front and the first thing I said was that’s going to come back to haunt us,” Tureson said. “And it’s just about being able to be composed. These girls are going to get these opportunities again and that’s the message is, ‘what are we going to do differently the next time?’ It’s a learning process, but as a team we’ve just got to develop that ruthless mindset to get the ball in the net. Doing 98 percent of the work will still fail if we don’t put the ball in the back of the net.”
TIGERS 2, BOBCATS 1 (2OT)
Ruth Larsen’s golden goal in double overtime propelled Ogden (3-2) to a big road win over Sky View (5-1). It was a great week for the 2020 4A runner-ups as they defeated Bonneville by a 3-1 scoreline on Tuesday.
Larsen also found the back of the net in the first half to give the Tigers, who dropped down to the 3A classification, a 1-0 lead at the break. Macy Sickler pulled the Bobcats even midway through the second half on an assist from Jocee Chadwick.
The game was contested during a steady rainstorm.
“I am proud of our girls,” SV head coach Jillian Carver said. “They played their hearts out. We dominated the game and sometimes that’s just how the game turns out.”