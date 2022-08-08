A heavy Saturday rainstorm didn't prevent a trio of local high school girls soccer teams from earning solid victories, plus it was another encouraging performance from Logan.
Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Logan all hosted opponents for the third time in as many days, while Sky View's Saturday home match against East was cancelled because the field wasn't draining well enough to contend with the formidable rainfall.
Green Canyon capped off a 3-0 opening week of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Viewmont (1-2). The Wolves took advantage of much more ideal field conditions by blowing out reigning 4A state runner-up Crimson Cliffs by a 6-2 Friday scoreline.
"This was a big weekend for us because we played two 5A schools, one of them being runner-up for the state title last year," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "We also played the 4A runner-up as well. This is promising to me for the next two weeks or preseason and going into region. The girls are working hard and I feel like we are going to have a successful season."
Green Canyon's Austin Miller and Capriel Winder each contributed with braces against Crimson Cliffs, and Winder also dished out an assist. Katelyn Jensen chipped in with one goal and three assists for the Wolves, who found the back of the net three times in each half. Kyleigh Hastings buried a penalty kick for Green Canyon's final goal, while Reese Cragun was also credited with an assist against the Mustangs (1-2).
The Wolves scored once in each half the following day against the Vikings. Kesleigh Maw assisted on Miller's goal in the opening half, and Miller returned the favor after halftime. Haylee Anderson and Ivy Wengreen split time in goal for Green Canyon, which secured its first clean sheet of the season.
Green Canyon was the only local side to prevail Thursday, Friday and Saturday, although Mountain Crest and Ridgeline both went 2-1. Like Logan, Ridgeline played four times during the opening week of action.
Mountain Crest was motivated after losing to East in a Friday shootout, and the defending 4A champions took its frustrations out on the team it beat in the finals of the state tournament a year ago. Mountain Crest found the back of the net three times in each half on its way to a 6-0 drubbing of Crimson Cliffs.
Hadlie Barrera and Summer Sofonia converted on two shots apiece for the Mustangs, while Addyson Sofonia came through with one goal and one assist. Barrera's first goal was assisted by Summer Sofonia and Andie Andrus also buried a shot for Mountain Crest, which has only conceded one goal in three matches.
Hailee Sharp and Hadley Glenn split the time in goal for the Mustangs, just like they did in Thursday's 2-0 triumph over Desert Hills.
"After a dominant performance but a frustrating loss to East, it was awesome to see how hungry our team was and how quickly they were refocused against Crimson," MC head coach Justin Beus said.
Addyson Sofonia was Mountain Crest's lone goal scorer in its shootout loss to East. Britney Egbert, Anna McBride and Andrus all converted from the penalty spot for the Mustangs, but the Leopards were successful on four of their penalties to emerge victorious.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline bounced back from a disappointing 2-1 Thursday setback to Crimson Cliffs with a pair of 3-1 wins --- Friday against Desert Hills (1-3) and Saturday against reigning 5A runner-up Lehi (2-2). The Riverhawks (3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime in both of those victories.
Sydnee Zollinger, Izzy Baer and Emilee Skinner buried shots against Desert Hills, and Taylor Miller assisted on all three goals. Halle Smith scored twice in a two-minute stretch of the first half against Lehi. Brenli Wolford provided the exclamation point with a shot from about 40 yards out in the 70th minute, Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. Caitlyn Parry and Liv Straatman were each credited with an assist in that match.
"It was a good team effort (Saturday)," Tureson said. "Front to back they managed the adverse elements and the game well. The rain definitely affected the game, but once our players adjusted they were able to move the ball effectively. Defender Kenna Smith did a great job of neutralizing Lehi's main offensive threat."
Meanwhile, Logan went 0-4 during the opening week of the season, but made substantial strides defensively as the week progressed. Case in point: The Grizzlies gave up 14 goals in their first two matches, but only three in their final two.
Logan lost in a Friday shootout to Viewmont after the two teams were knotted up at 1-1 following 100 minutes of action. The Grizzlies equalized in the second half on a goal by Mia Lopez, assisted by Emma Browning. Browning, Lopez and Onyx Kennington converted on their penalty kicks for the Grizzlies, but the Vikings were able to make four of their shots from the penalty spot.
"We really turned it around second half, playing much better," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "Especially with one sub, I couldn't have asked for more from my girls. So proud of them."
The Grizzlies also only had one substitute the following day against Desert Hills, which prevailed, 2-1. Lopez equalized in the second half, courtesy of a pass from Lopez, but the Thunder came through with a game-winner later in the half.
Unfortunately for Sky View (1-1), it didn't get an opportunity to immediately bounce back from Friday's narrow 1-0 loss to Lehi. The Pioneers broke the deadlock with a goal in the second half.