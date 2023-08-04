New season, similar result for Mountain Crest's girls soccer team.
The two-time defending 4A state champions posted 16 clean sheets a year ago and kicked off the 2023 campaign with a shutout. Veteran Addy Sofonia assisted on all three goals in Mountain Crest's 3-0 victory over 6A Skyridge on Thursday evening in Hyrum.
Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View are all hosting Skyridge, Timpanogos and Desert Hills over a three-day span that started Thursday. It was also the season opener for the Bobcats.
Miriam Young converted on a shot in the first half for the Mustangs, who got second-half goals from reigning Deseret News 4A MVP Hadli Barrera and Lily Smith. Hadley Glenn and Hailey Sharp split time in goal for Mountain Crest, which returned five starters from last year's 17-3 squad.
Skyridge won exactly half its games last season, but made a run all the way to the semifinals of the 6A state tournament, where it lost to eventual champion Davis.
"The girls worked hard tonight," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "I'm super proud of them."
Sky View came oh so close to joining Mountain Crest in the win column, but Desert Hills battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits and ultimately prevailed by a 3-2 scoreline on a golden goal in double overtime. The Thunder, who went 13-6 a year ago, scored in the waning moments of the second half to force overtime.
The Bobcats scored early in each half in their home and season opener. Karlee Allen found the back of the net in the sixth minute, assisted by Kate Sundstrom, while Allie Spackman buried a shot six minutes into the second half. Sky View returned four starters from last year's 10-9 squad that made it to the semifinals of the 4A state tourney.
"For our first game of the season we were very pleased with our girls," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "They did so many good things. They played hard and competed well. It was a tough loss. We'll learn from it and move on."
Meanwhile, it was a rough evening for Ridgeline, which lost to a good program in Timpanogos, 4-1. The Timberwolves, who now compete in the 4A classification, scored twice in the second half to pull away. Timpanogos made it to the 5A state semifinals last season and the Region 8 champions lost to eventual 5A titleist Skyline by one goal.
Illa Webb converted from the penalty spot in the 24th minute for the Riverhawks, who were two days removed from a 2-0 season-opening road triumph over 5A Spanish Fork.
In addition to Mountain Crest, Green Canyon was also triumphant in its Thursday evening home and season opener. The Wolves netted one goal in each half in their 2-0 victory over 5A Clearfield.
Veteran Austin Miller found the back of the net late in the second half for the Wolves, who got a second-half insurance goal on a one-time strike by freshman phenom Chloe Sadler, assisted by Jaycee Knight. Ivy Wengreen went the distance in goal for Green Canyon, which welcomed back nine starters from last year's 13-7 side. The Wolves lost to the Mustangs in the 4A semifinals last fall.
"The girls played great for it being just the third time playing together," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "They have had one game and one practice. There were times it looked amazing and there were times that we have to work harder, but for the most part lots of positives."
