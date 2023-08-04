Support Local Journalism

New season, similar result for Mountain Crest's girls soccer team.

The two-time defending 4A state champions posted 16 clean sheets a year ago and kicked off the 2023 campaign with a shutout. Veteran Addy Sofonia assisted on all three goals in Mountain Crest's 3-0 victory over 6A Skyridge on Thursday evening in Hyrum.


