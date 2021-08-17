A strong second half was more than enough for the Bobcats to keep their undefeated record intact.
Sky View converted on three shots after halftime en route to a 3-0 victory over 5A Bountiful on a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday afternoon in Smithfield. It was another solid performance by the Bobcats, who have outscored the opposition by a whopping 27-1 margin in five games this season.
Macy Hellstern scored two of those three goals for the Bobcats (5-0) and assisted on the other goal. Amalia Fonua also found the back of the net for Sky View, which got assists from Macy Sickler and Shyanne Stokes.
Grace Grover went the distance in goal for Sky View's fourth clean sheet of the season. This was only the second time Bountiful (3-2) has been shut out in five games so far.
"I'm proud of these girls staying with it the whole game," SV head coach Jillian Carver said. "They played well and stuck with their goals. It was a great team win."
The Bobcats finally conceded a goal in last Saturday's home opener against Hurricane, but still rolled to a 12-1 win in a match that only last 50 minutes due to the mercy rule. Nine different Sky View players got into the scoring column against the Tigers (0-2), who also got blown out by Mountain Crest by a 7-0 scoreline Friday in Hyrum.
Laney Gibbons and Fonua each contributed with a pair of goals and assists for the Bobcats, who also got a brace from Hellstern, plus one goal and two assists from Kortnee Lamb. Maysen McKay, Hannah Womack, Mia Morrison, Reese Thurston and Sickler accounted for Sky View's other goals.
The Bobcats are ranked first in 4A in the most recent Deseret News poll.
OTHER TUESDAY MATCHES
Kate Howes found the back of the net once in each half for 5A Woods Cross, which traveled to North Logan and left with a 2-0 win over Green Canyon (0-4). Howes already has seven goals this season for the undefeated Wildcats (5-0).
Green Canyon head coach Sven Rasmussen said Howes' two successful shots were the only really dangerous scoring chances the visitors had.
"Still learning," Rasmussen said. "We will get there."
Ridgeline (2-3) traveled to Utah County for a showdown against 6A Skyridge, but the varsity match was canceled due to lightning. The JV team was able to play. Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson is hopeful the match will be made up this Saturday.
The Riverhawks were coming off a 1-0 victory at home over 6A Westlake (2-2) last Saturday. Caitlyn Parry buried the golden goal in overtime and it was assisted by Addie Zollinger.
Alivia Brenchley and Lily Loyet split time in goal for Ridgeline, which now has a pair of clean sheets this season.
"It was a much better showing than our game against Skyline," Tureson said in reference to last Tuesday's 3-1 setback to the undefeated Eagles. "Still a lot of work to do."
Mountain Crest (4-0) was slated to square off on the road against 6A Bingham on Tuesday, but the Miners forgot they had scheduled the Mustangs and scheduled another opponent, MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. The Mustangs have outscored the opposition by a 21-3 margin so far this season.
Hyatt was able to schedule a match against Highland (Idaho) on Aug. 29 to make up for Tuesday's cancellation.
Bear River was also in action Tuesday and netted four goals in the first half on its way to a 5-1 triumph over visiting St. Joseph (1-1). Chloe Woodward, Naomi Tomlinson, Gracie Riley, Bentley Lorimer and Chloe Cammack scored for the Bears (2-3). Riley also had an assist.