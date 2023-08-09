HYRUM — It was a very encouraging second half for the Mustangs in a much-anticipated showdown against a quality 6A opponent.
Unfortunately for the two-time reigning 4A state champions, it wasn't quite enough to avoid a third straight nailbiting loss.
Farmington, the 6A state runner-ups last fall, overcame a second-half deficit and headed in a pinpoint cross for a golden goal 80 seconds into overtime in its 2-1 victory over Mountain Crest in a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field. It was another valuable learning experience for the Mustangs, who have lost all three of their games either by one goal or in a shootout.
"Preseason's awesome because you get a chance to go to overtime, you get a chance to go to PKs, you get a chance to do things that you're going to do in the regular season," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "And it helps us build and get ready for our tough matches down the road."
Mountain Crest got off to a strong start, but had to absorb a ton of pressure by Farmington over the final 25-or-so minutes of the opening half. The Phoenix fired off six shots and took four corner kicks during that challenging stretch for the Mustangs.
To their credit, the Mustangs made some tactical and positional changes in the second half, and it paid off as they outshot the visitors 8-4.
"Their girls up top and girls outside were checking hard, laying the ball off and then going, and we just took away the check," Beus said of his side's second-half adjustments. "They were running a 3-5-2 and (our) girls did an awesome job of shutting them down in the second half. I'm very proud of them."
Mountain Crest's much improved play in the attack paid dividends in the 54th minute as Faith Newman got a slight touch on a throw-in and found Hadli Barrera, who deftly turned and tucked a 12-yard shot inside the far post in tight space to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
"Hadli's just a next-level quality player and when she gets the ball, she's dangerous, no matter how much space she has," Beus said. "She doesn't need much."
The Mustangs (1-3) were seemingly in control until the Phoenix (3-0) scored against the run of play in the 59th minute. Mountain Crest came oh so close to retaking the lead later in the half on a long-distance strike by Morgan Ralphs that the Farmington goalkeeper Emmy Mckeon punched off the crossbar.
Mountain Crest's best scoring chance in the first half was a shot from well outside the 18-yard box by Addy Sofonia that was pushed over the woodwork by Mckeon. The Mustangs were fortunate the Phoenix pinged a first-half rocket from close range off the underside of the crossbar that somehow stayed out of the goal.
An unmarked Breklyn Archibald headed in an unsavable shot in overtime for the Phoenix, who went 14-6 a year ago.
"You can't make mistakes against good teams," Beus said. "We made a mistake and they made us pay. We'll learn from it.”
OTHER TUESDAY MATCHES
Two other local teams were in action and both prevailed in clean sheet fashion on the road. Green Canyon (3-0) kept its undefeated record intact with a 1-0 triumph over 6A Weber (1-1), while Sky View (2-2) extended its winning streak to two with a 3-0 win over 4A Provo (0-2).
Capriel Winder intercepted a Weber pass with less than six minutes remaining in the second half and found the back of the net for Green Canyon. Ivy Wengreen went the distance in goal for the Wolves, who have only conceded one goal in their first three matches.
"I feel like my girls put together a good game tonight," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "We had a bunch of chances tonight, but couldn't figure out a way to put the ball in the back of the net. But luckily we got one to go int. It was another solid performance from my backline and my keeper. I am proud of the girls' hard work and effort they are putting in."
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (2-2) finished scoring opportunities in both halves on their way to their first shutout of the 2023 campaign. Danika Hoth was in goal for Sky View, which got a pair of goals from Reese Thurston and one from Kaytlin Erickson. Both Thurston goals were netted off Maysen McKay free kicks.
"Tonight we possessed really well," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "We set some goals pregame and were proud of the way they executed them. We have seen them really grow together as a team over the past few games."
LOGAN WINS
It was a wild Wednesday home and season opener for the Grizzlies, who raced out to a 4-1 lead and then held on to beat 5A Brighton, 4-3. It was a nice win for the Grizzlies, inasmuch as the Bengals (3-1) had outscored their first three opponents by a 16-2 margin.
Tyniah White and Mia Lopez pressured Brighton into an own goal in the first goal, and then the duo teamed up for the first two Logan goals after halftime — both converted by White. Lopez picked up a third assist later in the second half as she facilitated what proved to be the game-winning tally by Alana Anderson.
"Today was such a fun way to start our season off," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We saw a lot of good things, especially for our first game. We also made things a lot harder on ourselves than we needed to, and Brighton made us pay. They're a good team and never stopped fighting. We've got a lot to work on, but it was an exciting start."
