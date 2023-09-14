HYRUM — It was a second half to remember for the Mustangs, who absolutely needed to prevail to keep their hopes for a third straight Region 11 championship alive.
Mountain Crest buried a trio of shots during the first 20 minutes after halftime and netted two more goals late on its way to a 5-0 victory over Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a crisp Thursday evening. It was a good bounce-back performance for the Mustangs, who conceded three goals in the first half in Tuesday’s 3-1 road loss to region-leading Green Canyon.
“It feels good,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “It’s nice to have our girls back healthy and have a full squad out there, and it was good to see them play together tonight.”
After a back-and-forth opening half, it was the Mustangs (7-6, 5-2) who asserted themselves coming out of the break. The hosts put six shots on frame during the first 21 minutes and converted on half of them.
Megan Nielsen served up several inviting corner kicks in the first half and Mountain Crest’s ability to win set pieces finally paid dividends in the 45th minute as Nielsen’s corner into the heart of the 6-yard box was headed in by Summer Sofonia.
“That for sure, just like you said, was our biggest issue tonight was just giving them too many opportunities to center that ball so easily, and they are dangerous on corners,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said, “And so when we have to battle through 10, 15 corners, of course one’s going to go in eventually. And it was just poor timing for our morale, I would say, but it was a great finish on their part.”
Nielsen has been a big-time weapon for the two-time defending 4A state champions on long throw-ins and corner kicks as her teammates found the back of the net on five of her corners in last week’s 7-0 road triumph over Bear River.
“We’ve been really good at converting on corners this year, so it was good to see them finally get one in,” Beus said. “We need all of the confidence we can get right now.”
The Mustangs doubled their lead in the 55th minute on a nice left-footed strike by Hadli Barrera just underneath the crossbar. Mountain Crest struck again five minutes later when some good build-up was capped off by an end line cross from Lily Smith to Kaitlyn Williams, who finished with point-blank range.
Mountain Crest’s fifth win in its last six matches was punctuated by a pair of Addy Sofonia goals in the final five minutes. Addy Sofonia’a back-post cross, resulting in a shot by teammate Faith Newman, was blocked by Logan, but the rebound went to Smith, who’s shot was saved. However, that rebound went to an unmarked Sofonia, who slammed it home inside the near post.
Indeed, it was a frustrating sequence for the Grizzlies, who “left a lot on the field,” Norris asserted.
“What I just talked to my team about is that we just need to dedicate ourselves to each other and to this team — to finish out games, to finish out plays, to finish out the season, to finish out a play when a teammate might have gotten beat, to just be there for each other, to pick each other up and to just unite on and off the field,” Norris said.
No. 21 added the final exclamation point two minutes later when she tracked down a lovely through ball from her younger sister, Summer, and calmly and clinically slotted her one-v-one opportunity inside the far post. Summer Sofonia, Mountain Crest’s standout center back, excelled on both ends of the pitch Thursday.
“It’s just like a different feeling because you know where each other’s going and you know how each other plays, so it just works really well and you know when to pass it,” Addy Sofonia said of teaming up with her sister on a goal. “Those opportunities are a lot of fun.”
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies carved out several good scoring chances, mainly on efforts from distance by always dangerous star Mia Lopez. No. 10 uncorked five shots in the second half — two that required saves from Mountain Crest goalkeeper Hadley Glenn and the second of which was a one-handed beauty. Logan (5-6, 2-5) came close to finishing on a pair of really good crosses by Tyniah White in the first half.
Glenn and the Mustangs secured their fifth clean sheet of the season, including their second against the Grizzlies and third in region action.
“I’m really happy with them,” Beus said of his backline. “We’ve got a few adjustments to make. We got flat in the Green Canyon game and it caught us, but we made some adjustments and we’re playing better. I’m proud of the girls tonight.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon (12-1, 6-1) traveled to Millville and left with a 2-0 triumph over Ridgeline (11-3, 5-2) in a showdown of teams that were tied atop the region standings, while Sky View (6-7, 3-4) stormed out to an early lead over visiting Bear River (4-8, 0-7) en route to a 4-0 win. Both victors swept the seasons series with their respective foes, in the process.
Katelyn Jensen buried what Green Canyon head coach Kirt Sadler called a “banger” of a goal midway through the first half. The Wolves added an insurance goal late in the second half on a strike by Kyleigh Hastings, assisted by Chloe Sadler.
Ivy Wengreen was in goal for Green Canyon, which earned its sixth shutout of the 2023 campaign — two of them against a very good Ridgeline side.
“My girls played great tonight,” coach Sadler said. “They didn’t give up much on the defensive end. They took 29 shots tonight, with 23 on frame. We dominated possession most the game. The girls are just working hard and they really want this. I love these girls and the effort they are putting in.”
“A great game,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “(It was) tight until five minutes remaining when they scored their second (goal).”
Meanwhile, Kate Sundstrom recorded a first-half brace for the Bobcats, who took a commanding 3-0 lead into the half. Sage Dayton and Maysen McKay also found the back of the net for Sky View, which got an assist from Kaitlyn Erickson. Danika Hoth was in goal for the Bobcats, who also shut out the Bears last month and now have four clean sheets on the season.
“We were very connected tonight, communicated well and stayed consistent all game with our energy and discipline,” SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said.
PRESTON GIRLS
It’s been an encouraging week for the Indians, who opened up district play with a 3-1 Tuesday road win over Century, and then rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits in a 2-2 Thursday road against fellow 4A program Blackfoot (0-6-1).
It was a good two-match stretch for Preston’s Jetta Remund, who contributed with one goal and a trio of assists. Remund connected with Brytlee Harris for both Preston goals against Blackfoot. The Indians (1-7-2, 1-0-0) got a brace from Brooke Barrett against Century. Her first goal was assisted by Ella Marlow and her second — the game winner — by Remund, who chipped in with an insurance goal.
“Big win for us Tuesday on the road to open district play,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “The girls really showed some fight after going down 1-0 early. Today was similar. We went down 1-0 early and were able to battle back twice as we tied it at 1-1, went down 2-1 and then scored late to salvage the draw. So, it was good to see that fight, but we need to find a way to start games better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.