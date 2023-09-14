Support Local Journalism

HYRUM — It was a second half to remember for the Mustangs, who absolutely needed to prevail to keep their hopes for a third straight Region 11 championship alive.

Mountain Crest buried a trio of shots during the first 20 minutes after halftime and netted two more goals late on its way to a 5-0 victory over Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a crisp Thursday evening. It was a good bounce-back performance for the Mustangs, who conceded three goals in the first half in Tuesday’s 3-1 road loss to region-leading Green Canyon.


