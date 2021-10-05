HYRUM --- It was exactly the kind of bounce-back performance head coach Amber Hyatt was hoping for from her Mustangs, and they certainly picked a good time to piece together one of their best offensive performances of a season full of them.
Mountain Crest honored a large senior class by capturing its first region championship since 2014. The Mustangs started all 11 of their seniors, got goals from four different players and earned a gratifying 5-2 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Tuesday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field.
Had the Riverhawks prevailed, they would have pulled into a first-place tie with the Mustangs with one match remaining. Mountain Crest had a chance to slam the door in the region race last Thursday, but lost in a shootout to Sky View. There was no heartache for the Mustangs this time around.
"I'm so happy for these girls, so proud of them," Hyatt said. "Every single senior, they contributed tonight (and) everyone played well, which makes it fun atmosphere wise. And all-around it was just so fun, especially against Ridgeline. You know, they're always our rival. They put up a good fight against us, so I've got to give them credit, but I'm happy that everything went well tonight. ... It's so exciting to finally bring the trophy back to MC. It's been a while, so I'm so proud of these girls with how hard they've worked and they 100 percent deserve it."
It was a very entertaining second half as all but one of the goals were scored after the 48th minute. The only goal in the first half was a late penalty kick by Mountain Crest's Summer Sofonia, and it was taken in clinical fashion. The PK was granted after Bentli Barrera lofted a well-placed deep ball down the right flank to Addyson Sofonia, who chipped a perfect pass centrally to Bentli Barrera, who was tripped up inside the 18-yard box.
"We just relaxed a little bit and played more our game," Hyatt said. "Being up one, I think that just helped us settle in a little bit more and not play as frazzled. I mean, you definitely can't be comfortable with a 1-0 lead, but it helped us a little bit get settled in, which was a big deal."
The Mustangs (13-2, 8-1) struck again nine minutes into the second half when Riley Baldwin lofted a pass centrally to cousin Baylie Baldwin, who won the ball from a pair of Ridgeline defenders and slotted her shot inside the far post. Mountain Crest's lead ballooned to 3-nil eight minutes later when Bentli Barrera's near post corner kick found the head of Baylie Baldwin.
"We're all united as a family, so I think we just all wanted it together and we all give each other every thing that we can on the field, on and off the field," said the versatlie Riley Baldwin, one of 11 Mustang seniors. "It's a great team to be a part of."
The Riverhawks (8-7, 6-3) pulled a goal back in the 63rd when Carly Eubanks headed in a Caitlyn Parry corner kick. Mountain Crest goalkeeper Dakota Andersen made a big save on a point-blank shot by Addie Zollinger, but Ridgeline converted on the resulting corner.
Ridgeline had a golden opportunity to pare its deficit to 3-2, but missed a penalty kick wide right. It was that kind of game for the Riverhawks, who created enough scoring chances to hang with the Mustangs, but fired a couple of wide-open shots from well inside the 18 right to Andersen who, to her credit, handled them cleanly.
"We missed a PK and then we get a header in. That could have been 3-3 in a hurry," RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. "That changes the dynamic of the game, and then they turn around and hit that banger of a shot. I mean, that was world class. ... But missed opportunities (really hurt), that's all I'll say. They (MC) played a phenomenal game, they finish so well. I love their finishing, but again our girls didn't play bad. They just didn't put the ball in the net. Again, this is a game where you can do 98 percent of the work and still get an F, and that's where we were at tonight."
The "banger" Tureson is referring to was a stunning strike by Addyson Sofonia, who ran onto a pass from Sadiez Crystal just inside the 18 and smashed a one-time effort inside the far post. That gave the Mustangs a commanding 4-1 advantage.
Eubanks, Ridgeline's standout center back, scored with her head once again, this time in the 72nd. Adeline Fiefia was positioned at the back post on a corner kick and deftly headed it across the face of the 6-yard box to Eubanks for an easy finish.
Senior Lexie Coggins put the finishing touching on Mountain Crest's victory with a lovely top shelf shot from about 16 yards out in the 75th. Hadli Barrera was credited with an assist on the play.
In the process, the Mustangs swept the season series against the two-time defending region champions and reigning state champs.
"It felt amazing, especially after the Sky View game, that was pretty brutal," said Coggins, whose side has netted multiple goals in every match this season. "But then we got out there tonight and we played our guts out because we wanted it. ... And scoring, it just felt great because I contributed to the win. It's a great feeling."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Sky View (9-7, 3-6) found the back of the net three times in the second half to pull away from visiting Logan (5-10, 3-6) by a 4-0 scoreline, while Green Canyon (8-7, 6-3) scored twice after halftime to secure a 2-0 triumph over Bear River (3-12, 1-8) in Garland.
The Bobcats extended their winning streak to three and exacted revenge against the short-handed Grizzlies, who were missing a few key contributors, including sensational freshman Mia Lopez. Lopez, who has been hampered by a lingering injury, netted four goals in Logan's 6-4 victory over Sky View last month.
Macy Hellstern recorded a brace for Sky View, which got one goal and one assist from Shyanne Stokes, two assists from Laney Gibbons, a goal from Annika McCulloch and an assist from Maysen McKay. Grace Glover went the distance in goal for the Bobcats, who secured their seventh shutout of the season.
"I absolutely love these girls," SV head coach Jillian Carver said. "They deserve all the credit. We just need to keep it rolling."
Meanwhile, keeper Haylee Anderson and the Wolves earned a third straight clean sheet --- GC's fifth of the 2021 campaign. Cambree Tensmeyer scored, assisted by Emma DeBerard, and Green Canyon got an insurance goal from Austin Miller in the waning minutes of the match.
"Tonight was a challenge for us," GC head coach Ed Heberling said. "The Bear River defense was organized and their players were hyped to play us again. We opened the game with some quality chances, but couldn't find the back of the net. In the second half, we improved our play and was able to get behind their backline. Our defense remained stout and limited Bear River's opportunities in the second half."