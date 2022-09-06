NORTH LOGAN — Facing the top team in the 4A soccer RPI on Tuesday night, the defending state champions knew they had a statement to make.
So, as a simmering afternoon transitioned into a comfortable evening under the lights at Green Canyon’s field, the Mountain Crest girls kept the nets torching hot, scoring three first half goals en route to a 3-0 Region 11 win over the Wolves.
Junior Addyson Sofonia delivered the first two goals, sophomore Hadli Barrera had the third, and a stout Mustang defense limited Green Canyon to eight shots on the night.
For the Wolves (7-2 overall, 1-1 region) the result was certainly a reality check after an impressive non-region performance and decisive win over Logan to open region play landed them first in the RPI.
Starting just two seniors against the Mustangs, Green Canyon’s young core struggled early to match the aggressiveness and athleticism of Mountain Crest (6-3, 2-0), while the returning 4A champs, who were fourth in the initial RPI, seemed eager to set the tone early.
“Yeah, it gave us all the motivation,” Sofonia said of Green Canyon getting ranked No. 1 in the RPI. “And we just had to play our best and have a good game.”
“First off, Green Canyon's a great team, so shout out to them for playing a tough game but man, proud of the girls for playing as a team tonight,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “(But) yeah, they're hungry. And it was good to see them come out and play together, it was fun.”
The game-winner came three minutes into the match, as Barrera sent a well-placed through ball into Sofonia, who crossed over her defender and sunk the ball into the net. Ten minutes later, Sofonia controlled an incoming cross, turned and volleyed it from the top of the box into the top left corner of the net to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead. The play was no doubt the highlight of the night.
“I knew I had players on my right side, and I knew I had an open middle,” Sofonia said. “So I just faked one way, turned the other way and just ripped it, and it went in.”
Providing extra insurance with 14 minutes left in the half was Barrera, who got a favorable break behind the Wolves’ back line, collected a pass from junior Emily Chambers and put it past the goalie for the score.
Green Canyon seemed to settle in the second half. Sophomore Chloe Chambers had a near goal which got deflected off the post and out of bounds; junior Austin Miller had several effective drives deep into Mustang territory that nearly came to fruition.
But the sturdy Mountain Crest backline, which has helped force five shutouts on the year, didn’t give. The group limited any decent looks from Green Canyon inside the box, won one-on-one matchups and effectively relayed the ball back down the field.
“Our back four, Rhauli (Barrera), Brittney (Egbert), Summer (Sofonia), and Bentli (Barrera), they're solid,” Beus said.
Atop the region standings, Mountain Crest turns its attention to a home showdown against Ridgeline on Thursday. Green Canyon travels to Garland to face Bear River on Thursday.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Tuesday night, Ridgeline joined Mountain Crest atop the standings with a 2-1 win at Sky View. Logan picked up a road victory with a 7-1 scoreline at Bear River.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (3-5, 0-2) scored first with a Maysen McKay goal in the first half. The hosts took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
However, the Riverhawks (8-1, 2-0) were able to answer in the second half. Ridgeline got goals from Emilee Skinner and Caitlyn Parry to rally for the win. Izzy Baer and Macie Brown had assists on the Riverhawk goals.
At Garland in the battle of the bruins, the Grizzlies (3-6, 1-1) scored plenty of goals against the Bears (3-5, 0-2) to leave with the W. Logan built a 3-1 lead at the break. The Grizzlies found the back of the net four more times in the second half.