Mountain Crest Green Canyon Soccer

Green Canyon's Cambree Tensmeyer, left, and Mountain Crest's Summer Sofonia fight for the ball Tuesday night in North Logan. The Mustangs beat the Wolves, 3-0.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN — Facing the top team in the 4A soccer RPI on Tuesday night, the defending state champions knew they had a statement to make.

So, as a simmering afternoon transitioned into a comfortable evening under the lights at Green Canyon’s field, the Mountain Crest girls kept the nets torching hot, scoring three first half goals en route to a 3-0 Region 11 win over the Wolves.

