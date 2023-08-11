It was a successful end of the week for a trio of local high school girls soccer teams, plus Green Canyon kept its perfect record intact with arguably its best win yet.
Green Canyon and Ridgeline both secured Thursday road victories over programs from larger classifications, Mountain Crest dispatched of fellow 4A program Provo at home and Logan improved to 2-0 with a convincing Friday road win over a 5A program. The Wolves will return to action Saturday morning at home against Salt Lake Academy.
Kyleigh Hastings buried a penalty kick with 23 seconds remaining in the second half to propel Green Canyon to a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Farmington, the 6A state runner-ups from a year ago. It was a wild ending as the Phoenix (3-1) pulled even at 2-2 on a goal in the 78th minute.
Hastings also played an instrumental role in Green Canyon’s first goal, which was netted by Capriel Winder. A Katelyn Jensen side volley gave the Wolves (4-0) a 2-1 lead early in the second half. Jensen found Austin Miller in the 18-yard box and she was tripped up, which led to Hastings’ successful foray from the penalty spot.
"The girls played their hearts out tonight on both sides of the ball," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "We dominated the game for all but 15 minutes. (The girls) showed great patience with the ball and defensively we're taking care of the little things which can impact the game in our favor. I love these girls and the best part about them is they are pushing themselves to be the best team that we can be. They deserve the win tonight."
Likewise, Ridgeline picked up a big win and it was a convincing one — 5-1 over 2022 3A state champion Salt Lake Academy. Salt Lake Academy (1-1) is competing at the 6A level in 2023.
Taylor Miller found the back of the net twice in a six-minute span of the first half to give the Riverhawks (4-1) an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish. Ila Webb converted on a shot later in the half for Ridgeline, which got second-half insurance goals from Lucy Macfarlane and Izzy Baer.
Indeed, it was a strong offensive effort for the Riverhawks, who had four different goal scorers, plus four different athletes dish out assists in Keagan Grange, Maylee Reynolds, Haylee Maxwell and Tiffany Enamorado.
"We are working hard on doing those little things we have committed to do as a team," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "It is encouraging to see what the outcomes are when the team is focused on these assignments.”
Mountain Crest (2-3) snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-1 triumph over Provo (0-3). Hadli Barrera buried one shot in each half for the two-time reigning 4A state champions.
Meanwhile, Logan dispatched of its second 5A foe in as many matches, and the Grizzlies didn’t have to sweat it out this time around. Mia Lopez recorded a hat trick in the final 20 minutes of the second half as Logan was triumphant against Alta (2-2) by a 4-0 scoreline. The Grizzlies beat Brighton, 4-3, earlier this week, but nearly lost a three-goal lead in the second half.
Two of Lopez’s goals were assisted by Tyniah White, who also netted Logan’s first goal, assisted by Jordyn In. Lopez’s other tally was assisted by Aliza Dana. Kennedy Perales went the distance in goal for the Grizzlies.
“I am so incredibly proud of these girls,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “Alta was a tough team and we had quite the battle for a while there. Seeing my girls gut it out and play hard to the very end was extremely encouraging. Lots of room to grow, but some exciting things to build on.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Two Cache Valley teams opened the season on Thursday. Green Canyon won a five-set thriller at 6A Weber, while Logan fell at home to 5A East.
The Wolves dropped the first two sets before rallying for a 19-25, 15-25, 26-26, 27-25, 15-13 victory.
“I was proud of the grit and fight we showed tonight,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “In the preseason you’re always working to figure things out, and tonight they didn’t give up, while we worked through some things.”
For the match the Wolves hit .241 as a team and had 73 digs. Sofia Ortiz led the way with 14 kills, while Ali Anthon had 13 finishers. Holli Daniels hit .474 with 11 kills. Five athletes had double-digit digs, led by Adi Falslev (15), Lily Force (14), Brooklyn Coats (12), Mia Miller (11) and Elly Giordano (10), who had 42 assists.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had a tight match against the Leopards. East won in four, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 27-25.
———
Herald Journal sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report
