It was a successful end of the week for a trio of local high school girls soccer teams, plus Green Canyon kept its perfect record intact with arguably its best win yet.

Green Canyon and Ridgeline both secured Thursday road victories over programs from larger classifications, Mountain Crest dispatched of fellow 4A program Provo at home and Logan improved to 2-0 with a convincing Friday road win over a 5A program. The Wolves will return to action Saturday morning at home against Salt Lake Academy.


