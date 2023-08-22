Ridgeline Green Canyon Soccer

Green Canyon’s Chloe Sadler (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Ridgeline on Tuesday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NORTH LOGAN — Simply put, it was a night to remember for the Wolves and while head coach Kirk Sadler relished his side's latest accomplishment, he was already thinking ahead to the next challenge.

Undefeated Green Canyon scored twice in each half and put together a very well-rounded performance in a gratifying 4-0 victory over Ridgeline in a much-anticipated Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening. In the process, the Wolves terminated the Riverhawks' five-game winning streak in showdown between the top two 4A teams in the latest maxpreps rankings.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.