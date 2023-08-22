NORTH LOGAN — Simply put, it was a night to remember for the Wolves and while head coach Kirk Sadler relished his side's latest accomplishment, he was already thinking ahead to the next challenge.
Undefeated Green Canyon scored twice in each half and put together a very well-rounded performance in a gratifying 4-0 victory over Ridgeline in a much-anticipated Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening. In the process, the Wolves terminated the Riverhawks' five-game winning streak in showdown between the top two 4A teams in the latest maxpreps rankings.
"This was a statement (win) on the season, but now we can't have a letdown going into Mountain Crest," Sadler said. "Mountain Crest has beaten us like five times in a row, so Mountain Crest is scary to me, to be honest. They're defense is really good. They play the same style (as Ridgeline) and they've got Hadli Barrera, Addy Sofonia that can get on a ball and, if you're not careful, they can beat you. But we're playing in a way that it's going to be hard to beat us. I mean, people have got to bring their A game (to beat us)."
The Wolves (7-0, 1-0) had their entire starting lineup for the first time this season and proceeded to shine on the first night of Region 11 action. Tenacious and speedy senior Austin Miller was able to move to the center forward position and recorded a second-half brace, plus was largely responsible for Green Canyon's second goal of the opening half.
"It's so awesome, but honestly it felt just like practice," Miller said when asked about being rewarded for her work rate with a pair of goals. "In practice, everyone's just 100 percent, game ready, ready to go."
Miller's first goal was a dagger, inasmuch as it came one minute after Ridgeline's Makaydi Jenks pinged a shot from distance off the crossbar. What could have been a one-goal Green Canyon advantage was all of a sudden a commanding three-goal one. No. 2's first goal was an unorthodox but brilliant strike from about 25 yards out and tucked just inside the upper 90 of the far post in the 53rd minute.
Miller provided the exclamation point 13 minutes later on a shot from even farther out that snuck under the upper 90 of the other post.
Ridgeline (6-2, 0-1) had a golden opportunity to ruin Green Canyon's shutout bid a few minutes later when Maylee Reynolds found a wide open Haylee Maxwell, whose shot from 12 yards out was swallowed up by Green Canyon goalkeeper Ivy Wengreen.
"Two crossbars and that open shot (we didn't finish), and the context changed," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "But they (Green Canyon) finished where we didn't, and we have to take away from this that it's not good enough to just shoot at the goal. We've got to hit the ball with the intent to put it in the back of the net every time we hit it."
Ridgeline outside back Kenley Parkinson whipped in three very dangerous crosses/shots in the first half that challenged Green Canyon. Wengreen deftly dealt with two of them and the other one skimmed off the crossbar. To the delight of Sadler, Wengreen and his backline of starting center backs Bella Goble and Karleigh Wheeler, plus the outside back rotation of Kesleigh Maw, Ingrid Haberstick and Eliza Allen, were up to the challenge throughout the entire 80 minutes.
"The course we're on, we have an amazing offense, but my defense, my backline and goalie has changed things for us because last season we had a lot of mistakes, but they're not mistaking the same mistakes ... so it's giving freedom (for our attacking players) to do whatever they want," Sadler said. "So, that's a big part of why we're winning is because our defense in taking care of business. ... Hats off to my backline and my keeper. They were excellent tonight."
It was Green Canyon's fourth clean sheet of the season, plus it was the first time Ridgeline has been kept off the scoreboard in eight matches.
"It felt great, but now we've just got to be ready for everyone to target us," Miller said. "It's going to be a challenge."
The Wolves netted the only goal they would ultimately need midway through the first half when Kyleigh Hastings dribbled around a defender and found the feet of freshman Chloe Sadler, who buried her one-time effort top shelf. Green Canyon doubled its lead 12 minutes later on a hustle play by Miller, whose shot was saved by Ridgeline keeper Lily Loyet, but freshman Jaycee Knight was there to alertly deposit the rebound into an open net.
Loyet garnered the praise of Tureson, as did midfielders Keagan Grange and Illa Webb, who "ran their hearts out," the longtime head coach asserted. Tureson is confident his side which, like Green Canyon, beat several 6A opponents during the preseason, will bounce back and learn a lot from this setback.
"This is great learning experience right out of the gate," he said. "It allows us to go and shore up what we need to start defending against, right? And how to break out of that into offense. And we've just got things that we know we need to do better, and there we're things we saw tonight that we now know we need to adapt for, for the pace of this (Green Canyon) team. ... I'm not panicked at all. I still like our team. We just need to adapt."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Mountain Crest (3-4, 1-0) made the short drive to Crimson Field and left with a 2-0 win over Logan, while Sky View (4-3, 1-0) ended Bear River's four-match winning streak with a 3-0 triumph in Garland. The Bears (4-2, 0-1) had shut out their previous three opponents.
Summer Sofonia converted on a penalty kick in the second half for the Mustangs, who got an insurance goal from Miriam Young, assisted by Addy Sofonia. Hadley Glenn went the distance in goal for Mountain Crest, which became the first team to keep Logan (3-2, 0-1) off the scoreboard so far this season.
"We still have some work to do, but overall good team effort tonight," said MC head coach Justin Beus, whose side secured its third clean sheet of the season.
"That was a hard-fought game tonight," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "Gutted about the outcome, but so proud of the fight in my girls tonight. Things did not go our way tonight, but we're ready to come back strong tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Sky View found the back of the net twice in a four-minute span early in the first half to take control against Bear River. Kaia Erickson came through with one goal and one assist for the Bobcats, who got goals from Kate Sundstrom and Karlee Allen, plus an assist from Hannah Larsen.
Brylee Burnside was in goal for the Bobcats, who earned their second straight clean sheet and third of the 2023 campaign.
"We are so proud of our players," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "They played hard and accomplished all their goals they set for this game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.