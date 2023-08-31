A stunning equalizer by Grizzly standout Mia Lopez with eight seconds remaining in regulation threatened to derail the Wolves, but, to their credit, they were able to refocus in a hurry.
Green Canyon nearly scored a couple of times during the first and second overtimes before Capriel Winder came through with a golden goal in the 98th minute to propel the Wolves to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday evening at Crimson Field.
"I think it was good to just set ourselves out there as the aggressors, instead of laying back, so we were the ones attacking," Winder said. "And I think that made the difference. I'm just proud that we pulled it together at the end."
The prospect of a shootout was looming when Green Canyon freshman Chloe Sadler chipped a world class ball centrally in stride to Winder, who slotted her one-v-one opportunity into the back of the net.
"Yeah, it was amazing," Winder said of Sadler's pass. "She's amazing."
Winder's golden goal allowed the Wolves, ranked first in the first 4A RPI standings — which were released Thursday, ironically — to let out a collective sigh of relief. You see, wins rarely come easy in what appears to be 4A's deepest region, bar none.
"It's a big reminder, a really big one," Winder asserted.
Meanwhile, it was a bittersweet evening for Logan, although surely more encouraging than the inverse. The Grizzlies (4-4, 1-3) were coming off their worst performance of the season — a 5-2 Tuesday road loss to Sky View — but, to their credit, bounced back in a big way against a very talented and experienced Green Canyon (9-1, 3-1) side.
"I'm so excited about what I saw tonight," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "We had a long chat on Tuesday about what happened in that game and I asked them to commit to change, and that's what I've seen these last two days. And to have it result in the game that we played was extremely satisfying and gratifying for all of us."
The Grizzlies played especially well in the second half. The Wolves did a great job of limiting Lopez's touches in the opening half, but the hosts made some halftime adjustments and they paid off. Lopez, who has one of deadliest shots in the entire state, was able to fire off three forays from distance in the first 11 minutes of the second half and the third one required a very good, acrobatic punch save over the crossbar from Green Canyon goalkeeper Ruby Jewkes.
"Our biggest focus was just to get other people moving earlier, so it created instances where the (GC) defense had to make a decision, instead of just being able to focus on Mia," Norris said of the halftime adjustments. "And so giving everyone a little bit more space and some time opened up a lot of things for Mia."
Nevertheless, it appeared the Wolves were going to prevail in regulation until Lopez buried a 40-yard free kick in the waning seconds.
"We're not very good (dealing) with long set pieces," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "We have proven that all season, so we can't give those away and we gave one to Mia Lopez, who is the master of everything. She's probably the best set piecer ... I've seen in my entire life, (and) with either foot."
Indeed, it was a bit of a frustrating evening at times for the Wolves, who were crisp in possession for large spells of the match and created plenty of dangerous scoring chances. However, Green Canyon failed to frame a couple of golden opportunities inside the 18-yard box in the second half, put one point-blank shot to Logan keeper Kennedy Perales — who had a great match — plus was a bit unlucky was Kyleigh Hastings' left-footed screamer from outside the 18 pinged off the far post in overtime.
"We've got to find ways to put more balls on frame, make the keeper save it," coach Sadler said. "And it's not like we're not working on it. (Our girls) are frustrated because we're outpossessing most teams pretty comfortably. Now, this region, honestly, is hard to win games in. You watch the other regions and (the best teams) are beating teams 9-1, so winning a game in this region away (isn't easy). ... Winning bigger would have been nice, but we still won the game and we played good."
Austin Miller, who has been a goal-scoring machine as of late, gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half when she tracked down a well-weighted diagonal ball from Winder, dribbled around Perales and narrowly tucked the ball past two Logan defenders.
Miller and Hastings continue to give opponents fits with their pace and skill, but Logan outside backs Julia Held and Kaylie Alvarado, coupled with some good support from center backs Aliza Dana and Gwen Shaffer, made the dynamic Green Canyon duo work for it.
"That was one of my defensive line's best games," Norris said. "Julia Held, especially, best game of her career, by far. And their cohesiveness is just gaining more momentum every game, and it's so fun to see them work each other and off each other to shut down those angles and to eliminate as many threats as we can. Obviously, people still get through and, obviously, they're (Green Canyon) very good players, but we are doing what we need to do on our defensive line."
"This is a better team than last year from Logan," coach Sadler said. "... Hats off to Logan. They played a great game."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Addy Sofonia's hat trick lifted Mountain Crest (5-5, 3-1) to a 4-1 triumph over visiting Sky View (5-5, 2-2), while Ridgeline (9-2, 3-1) traveled to Garland and left with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bear River (4-5, 0-4). As a result, the Wolves, Mustangs and Riverhawks are tied atop the region standings.
The Mustangs found the back of the net twice in each half and stormed out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second half. Hadli Barrera contributed with one goal and one assist for the hosts, who also got assists from Miriam Young, Summer Sofonia and Addy Sofonia on their way to a season-high goal tally.
Reese Thurston broke up Mountain Crest's shutout bid, assisted by fellow center back Maysen McKay, in the 68th minute.
"We are proud of our girls for fighting and playing hard all game," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said.
Meanwhile, center back Sydney Zollinger converted on a free kick from well outside the 18 in the 70th minute to lift Ridgeline past a much improved Bear River side. Lily Loyet went the distance in goal for Ridgeline, which secured its fourth clean sheet of the 2023 campaign.
"I'm very impressed with Bear River and their team," said Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson, whose team is ranked second in the 4A RPI. "... Lily had one amazing save, but that was all (Bear River) had offensively. Our defense managed their threats very well tonight."
