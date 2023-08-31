Green Canyon Logan Soccer

Green Canyon’s Kyleigh Hastings (9) controls the ball as Logan’s Kaylie Alvarado defends on Thursday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A stunning equalizer by Grizzly standout Mia Lopez with eight seconds remaining in regulation threatened to derail the Wolves, but, to their credit, they were able to refocus in a hurry.

Green Canyon nearly scored a couple of times during the first and second overtimes before Capriel Winder came through with a golden goal in the 98th minute to propel the Wolves to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday evening at Crimson Field.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.