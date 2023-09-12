Mountain Crest Green Canyon Soccer Main

Green Canyon’s Capriel Winder, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Mountain Crest on Tuesday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN — The monkey is officially off Green Canyon’s back.

The Wolves were very sharp in the attack, especially in the first half, and the end result was a gratifying 3-1 victory over two-time reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest in a pivotal Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening. The Wolves snapped a six-match losing streak to their rivals to the south, in the process, and remained in a tie atop the region standings with Ridgeline.


