NORTH LOGAN — The monkey is officially off Green Canyon’s back.
The Wolves were very sharp in the attack, especially in the first half, and the end result was a gratifying 3-1 victory over two-time reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest in a pivotal Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening. The Wolves snapped a six-match losing streak to their rivals to the south, in the process, and remained in a tie atop the region standings with Ridgeline.
“It feels honestly really good,” GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. “I mean, this is how I know we can play and this is how we can be the best team in the region and the best team in the state, I feel like, if we bring this energy. We moved the ball great, especially in the first half, and then in the first part of the second half, the same thing. We were just knocking the ball around. And then in the end you get a little bit panicky, but this is what this team can do. And that’s a great (MC) team and that’s a great coach, but this is the best team and we can be if we come out with this kind of passion.”
It was a complete team effort for the Wolves, although their spark plug was an athlete new to the rivalry in freshman phenom Chloe Sadler. No. 10 played a huge part in all three Green Canyon goals as she assisted on two and converted on a banger of a volley.
“It feels pretty great,” Chloe Sadler said. “This is my first year and I know all of the girls, seniors and juniors, wanted to beat these guys so bad. I feel like tonight we put in the effort and work, and we made it happen.”
The Wolves (11-1, 5-1) are always dangerous with pacey junior Kyleigh Hastings attacking from the wing, but they were able to inflict the lion’s share of their damage centrally in Tuesday’s rematch (the Mustangs beat the Wolves in Hyrum, 2-1). Simply put, Green Canyon’s midfield was dynamic.
Green Canyon had a couple of really good scoring chances foiled by Mountain Crest standout goalkeeper Hadley Glenn in the early going, but broke through in the 20th minute. Chloe Sadler battled to win a ball close to the end line and dropped off a great ball centrally to the feet of Capriel Winder, who finished in sublime fashion inside the near post.
It was a role reversal seven minutes later as Winder chipped a lovely one-time pass centrally to Sadler, whose volley smacked off the underside of the crossbar and was ruled in by the center official.
A bit of magic by star Hadli Barrera pared Mountain Crest’s deficit in half less than two minutes later. Barrera dispossessed a Green Canyon defender, dribbled at least 15-20 yards around another defender and slotted a right-footed shot into the back of the net.
However, the Wolves were able to regain the momentum with about four minutes remaining in the opening half on a perfectly weighted through ball from Sadler to talented speedster Austin Miller, who buried her one-v-one opportunity.
“It seemed like they were flatter than usual,” Chloe Sadler said of MC’s defensive shape and how her team was able to exploit it. “I don’t know if we were playing better. I mean, we had Kyleigh this time and Kyleigh’s fast. I feel like Kyleigh got a lot on the ball, but I feel like our midfield could just easily slip the ball inside and that’s how we scored our three goals, basically. I feel like it was easier than last time, but we also played better as a team tonight.”
To their credit, the Wolves weren’t content with a two-goal halftime lead as they had four legitimate looks to add to their advantage in the first seven minutes of the second half. Glenn came up huge on a pair of shots by Miller during that timespan to give the Mustangs (6-6, 4-2) a fighting chance.
“Luckily (for them) that keeper’s phenomenal,” coach Sadler said. “… She’s so dang good. That kept them in the game.”
Green Canyon absorbed a fair amount of pressure during the final 30 or so minutes, but limited Mountain Crest to a handful of shots. Barrera had one good look in the 56th minute that required a solid save from Green Canyon keeper Ivy Wengreen. The Mustangs were a bit unlucky not to score off a corner kick 21 minutes later as Faith Newman’s shot in heavy traffic inside the 6-yard box pinged off the post. Mountain Crest scored on the rebound, but was whistled for a handball.
“You know what, to be honest, the whole season (our backline) has been pretty solid,” coach Sadler said. “I mean, we’re giving up a little mistake here and there, but most of the stuff we’re giving up is a set piece. We’re not getting scored on in the run of play very much, except for there (with Barrera). … They’ve been solid the whole season (defensively) and it’s my backline, it’s my midfield. They’re working hard and they want this.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline (11-2, 5-1) traveled to Smithfield and left with a 1-0 win over Sky View (5-7, 2-4), while visiting Logan (5-5, 2-4) outlasted Bear River (4-7, 0-6) by a 2-1 scoreline in overtime. Both victors swept the season series with their respective foe, in the process.
Brenli Wolford tracked down what Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson called a “beautifully weighted ball by Macie Brown” and tucked a 25-yard strike just under the crossbar midway through the first half for the lone goal in that game. Lily Loyet went the distance in goal and garnered the praise of Tureson, whose side secured its fifth clean sheet of the season.
“Defensively, we were able to work through the offense that Sky View ran at us,” Tureson said. “We covered each other well and are very happy with the shutout against a very good Sky View team.”
“We are so proud of our girls,” SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. “They played and fought so hard. They did everything that we asked. They just couldn’t find the back of the net tonight.”
Meanwhile, it was a thrilling end to the Logan-Bear River match. Tyniah White scored for the Grizzlies, assisted by Mia Lopez in the 75th minute, but the Bears equalized in the final minute of regulation. An own goal off a Lopez corner kick with four minutes remaining in OT proved to be the walk-off winner. The Bears have also hung tough with the Wolves and Riverhawks on their home pitch this season.
“Tonight was a battle,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “We saw some really good things offensively and defensively, but a huge credit to (Bear River head coach) Jess (Waite) and what she has done with this program so quickly. We’re continually working on putting a full game together and we definitely made some good steps in this game. So, so proud of these girls and the heart they showed tonight.”
