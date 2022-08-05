A memorable start was enough for the Wolves to kick off their season with a big win.
Green Canyon scored both of its goals in the first six minutes and held on for a 2-1 victory over defending 5A state runner-up Lehi in a non-region girls soccer match on Thursday night in North Logan.
All five Cache County programs were in action Thursday and will be again Friday and Saturday. In addition to Lehi, East, Viewmont, Desert Hills and Crimson Cliffs have traveled to Cache Valley to play three games in as many days.
It was a gratifying season opener for Green Canyon sophomore Kyleigh Hastings, who assisted on her side’s first goal and scored two minutes later. Capriel Winder netted the first goal for the Wolves.
Lehi, which went 15-4 a year ago, pared its deficit to 2-1 in the second half. This was the Pioneers’ second match of the season as they defeated Salem Hills, 3-1 Tuesday on the road.
“It was a great opportunity for our girls to go up against a 5A school that was the runner-up in the state final last year,” said Kirt Sadler, who is in his first season in charge of GC’s program. “I felt like the girls fought hard and were able to pull out the win against a really good school.”
OTHER MATCHES
Like Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Sky View reigned supreme in their season openers — the Mustangs by a 2-0 scoreline over Desert Hills, and the Bobcats in a shootout against Viewmont. Meanwhile, Crimson Cliffs came from behind to beat Ridgeline, 2-1, while East scored four times in the second half and dispatched of Logan, 6-1.
The Mustangs netted both of their goals in a four-minute stretch of the opening half. Marli McBride and Anna McBride found the back of the net for the reigning 4A state champions, while Emily Chambers and Andie Andrus were each credited with an assist.
Hailee Sharp and Hadley Glenn split time in goal for Mountain Crest, which also beat Desert Hills a year ago — that time by a 4-1 scoreline in the quarterfinals of the 4A State Championships.
“We have some things to clean up, but it was a great team effort,” said Justin Beus, who is now the head coach of the Mountain Crest girls and boys teams.
Sky View gave up a goal in the second half, but equalized on a shot by Hannah Larsen with about 10 minutes remaining, assisted by Laney Gibbons.
The shootout went six rounds and, once again, the Bobcats found a way to rally and eventually beat the Vikings, 4-3. Sky View missed its first two shots, but bounced back with four straight successful strikes from the penalty spot. Gibbons, Reese Thurston, Maysen McKay and Lily Sparrow converted for the hosts. Meanwhile, the Vikings buried their first three penalties, but missed their last three.
“Our players did everything they’ve been training to do,” said Stacee Sparrow, who is in her first season in charge of SV’s program. “Their physical game was spot on, as well as their mental. Such an amazing way to start the season. This team’s energy and camaraderie is second to none.”
Ridgeline (1-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead over 2021 4A state runner-up Crimson Cliffs on an 18th-minute goal by Macie Brown, assisted by Taylor Miller. The Mustangs equalized with 13 minutes remaining in the match and converted on a free kick two minutes later for the game-winner.
“Frustrating game with lots of (scoring) chances and us controlling much of the game,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “It’s the second game that we have given up two quick second-half goals. We will need to fix that and be more clinical with our finishing opportunities.”
Logan’s goal was netted by Mia Lopez, who finished on what Grizzly head coach Natalie Norris called “gorgeous” left-footed half volley.
“What a goal. Holy hannah, it was unreal,” said Norris, whose short-handed squad will only have one substitute for Friday’s and Saturday’s varsity matches.
Coverage of all of Friday’s and Saturday’s local games will be found in next Tuesday’s edition of the Herald Journal. All five Friday matches started at 8 p.m., so details won’t be available until after the paper goes to print.