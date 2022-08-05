Support Local Journalism

A memorable start was enough for the Wolves to kick off their season with a big win.

Green Canyon scored both of its goals in the first six minutes and held on for a 2-1 victory over defending 5A state runner-up Lehi in a non-region girls soccer match on Thursday night in North Logan.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

