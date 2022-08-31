NORTH LOGAN — There was no slow start for the Wolves this time around.
Cambree Tensmeyer and Capriel Winder made sure of that.
Tensmeyer scored a goal and assisted on another in the first half, and Winder facilitated two opening-half goals to help propel Green Canyon to a 7-1 victory over Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a toasty Wednesday evening.
It was a well-balanced performance for the Wolves, who had five different goal scorers on their way to extending their winning streak to four. Austin Miller and Katelyn Jensen recorded braces for Green Canyon, and Miller was just inches away from getting a hat trick as one of her second-half shots struck the post.
"This was a good way to open region play," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "I felt like we shared the ball good tonight. We had five different players score goals and I feel that shows our success as a team. Our defense was organized and took care of Logan's chances to get to the goal. I am happy with how the girls have played and I am excited to play next week."
Green Canyon trailed Pocatello 2-0 early in the second half before storming back for a 4-2 win in its non-region finale last Friday. The Wolves needed no late heroics Wednesday as they dented the scoreboard one minute-and-half into the opening half. Tensmeyer served a ball to feet across the heart of the 18-yard box that took a slight deflection to Miller, who slotted her shot past Logan goalkeeper Kryzlynn Ursek. Urset made a couple of nice saves on her way to six in the intra-valley showdown.
The Wolves made it 2-0 about 15 minutes later on a perfect chipped pass into space from Winder to the speedy Tensmeyer, who beat the keeper one-v-one. Winder came through with several well-weighted balls to set up prime goal scoring opportunities throughout the region opener for both teams.
It was another Winder pass that allowed the Wolves to take a 3-0 lead in the first half. Syd Farnsworth tracked this one down and her initial shot was saved by Ursek, but she buried the rebound.
The Wolves (7-1, 1-0) struck again two minutes into the second half when Miller turned on the jets to intercept a ball and she found Jensen with a perfect square ball, and Jensen slotted her shot past the keeper. Another inviting ball to feet by Winder was finished by Miller in the 47th minute as Green Canyon's lead ballooned to 5-0.
Logan (2-6, 0-1) pieced together some good combination play at times, but was unable to test GC keeper Haylee Anderson during the first 40 minutes of action. However, the Grizzlies had a few good scoring chances after halftime and converted on one in the 56th minute. Logan has not been shut out in any of its eight matches this season.
Steller sophomore Mia Lopez buried a lovely left-footed strike from 20-25 yards out for the Grizzlies, and she was inches away from scoring again later in the half. Tacy Porter had a golden opportunity to get into the scoring column for Logan, but she skyed her shot inside the 18 over the crossbar.
Green Canyon then proceeded to slam the door with a pair of goals in the final eight minutes of play. Jensen won back possession for the Wolves in the attacking third and netted her second goal of the contest, and the exclamation point was provided by Cassie Whittaker, courtesy of a sublime diagonal ball from outside back Kesleigh Maw.
The Wolves have now found the back of the net multiple nets in all but one of their matches so far this season.
OTHER REGION ACTION
Mountain Crest pulled away for a 3-0 victory over visiting Sky View, while Ridgeline prevailed against visiting Bear River by a 5-0 scoreline.
Faith Newman, Bentli Barrera and Anna McBride found the back of the net for the the defending Region 11 and 4A state champion Mustangs, who got assists from Brynleigh Ritchie and Andie Andrus. Mountain Crest (5-3, 1-0) also notched its third shutout of the season. This is the fifth time this season the Mustangs have netted multiple goals.
Sky View (3-4, 0-1), which only trailed 1-0 at the half, had scored three goals in each of its previous four matches.
"We had a slow start, but finished strong," MC head coach Justin Beus said.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks (7-1, 1-0) extended their winning streak to six. Ridgeline, which netted three goals in a 12-minute stretch of the second half, has scored multiple goals in each of those wins.
Brynli Baker recorded a brace for the Riverhawks, who also got goals from Macie Brown, Sydney Zollinger and Adeline Fiefia. Taylor Miller, Caitlyn Parry and Izzy Baer were credited with assists, plus keeper Lily Loyet set up the fourth goal with a long punt.
It was Ridgeline's first clean sheet of the season. This was the first time the Bears (3-4, 0-1) have been kept off the scoreboard so far during the 2022 campaign.
"A great team effort tonight," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "We got our rust out in the first half and then really started to find each other in the second half. It was fun to watch."