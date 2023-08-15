Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NORTH LOGAN — They could have panicked after conceding a goal 33 seconds into the first half, but instead the Wolves refocused in a hurry.

Green Canyon equalized, ironically, 33 seconds later and scored two more goals in the next 15 minutes on its way to a 4-2 victory over 6A Fremont on a non-region girls soccer match on a toasty Tuesday evening. In the process, the Wolves went undefeated during the preseason.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.