NORTH LOGAN — They could have panicked after conceding a goal 33 seconds into the first half, but instead the Wolves refocused in a hurry.
Green Canyon equalized, ironically, 33 seconds later and scored two more goals in the next 15 minutes on its way to a 4-2 victory over 6A Fremont on a non-region girls soccer match on a toasty Tuesday evening. In the process, the Wolves went undefeated during the preseason.
"We've had a tough preseason," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "I knew the team we were going to have, we could have and so when I scheduled it I was like, 'well, let's see what we do have.' And we've proved that we can be something pretty special, but we can't do it for 40 minutes, we've got to do it for 80 minutes. And so we were still good in the second half, but not ... as clinical as we can be."
Indeed, it was a bit of an odd preseason finale for the Wolves, who carved the Silverwolves up in the opening half and appeared to be on their way to a massive goal tally, but didn't score after halftime. Green Canyon (6-0) still outshot Fremont (2-3) by a 11-4 margin in the second half, but it was the visitors that found the back of the net.
Nevertheless, the Wolves were never in any danger of relinquishing their lead. Of Green Canyon's six wins in non-region action, five came against teams from the 6A classification.
"I think we've worked hard for it," Green Canyon's Kyleigh Hastings said. "I think we have a big target on our back. We have a lot of individual talent and we're just learning how to connect, connect that individual talent to have team talent and I think that's what we've worked on in practice and that's what happened tonight. And yeah, I think we're going to do really well in region if we keep playing as a team."
Hastings was a big reason why the Wolves took a 4-1 lead into the half. Simply put, Fremont had no answer for the speedy junior as she beat the right back off the dribble time and time again and got to the end line on several occasions. Hastings assisted on three of the goals, plus buried a penalty kick after the Silverwolves were whistled for a handball in the 18-yard box.
"It's my favorite way to play," Hastings said. "My style of play that I love is beating my outside back, either right or left, and looking for the cross, so that's my heyday, that's what I love to do. And it was a lot of fun tonight."
Hastings found the feet of Eliza Allen, who finished from point-blank range for an equalizing goal in the second minute. Hastings then got to the end line seven minutes later and found Katelyn Jensen, who tucked a lovely volley inside the near post. No. 9 converted on her aforementioned PK in the 16th minute and then dropped a ball off to Austin Miller 11 minutes later, and Miller beat the Fremont goalkeeper on a very nice shot from at least 30 yards out.
The Wolves fired off 12 shots during the first 40 minutes of action, took six corner kicks and looked downright dominant at times.
"I'm proud of these guys," Sadler said. "This is a good team and they can be a great team. They've just got to bring it every single game."
To their credit, the visitors played much better in the second half, especially defensively and especially with their marking. Ashlyn Gwynn, a dynamic forward, scored both goals for the Silverwolves — the first on a header and the second on a well-placed shot/cross from outside the 18-yard box. Fremont also had a really good opportunity to pare its deficit to 4-3.
Nevertheless, the Wolves still controlled much of the action after halftime and were a bit unlucky in the 78th minute as Fremont's keeper absolutely robbed Miller of a goal.
Up next for Green Canyon is a much-anticipated Region 11 opener against a 5-1 Ridgeline side next Tuesday at home. Hastings asserted this region is "one of the best in the state and not just 4A."
"Yeah, this region's a nightmare, as you know," Sadler said. "I mean, boys is probably even worse than the girls, more even all the way through. Ridgeline's got a whole bunch of good athletes. That's why they're so good is I feel like they're athletic and they're soccer players, so that's a good combination. I'm excited to play them. Last year we matched up with them really well. We didn't come out winning either one of those games last year, but we matched up really well, so I'm excited ... and I know the girls are ready."
OTHER TUESDAY MATCHES
All six Region 11 teams were in action Tuesday — all at home — and the lion's share of them prevailed. Logan thumped 5A West by a 7-0 scoreline, Ridgeline held off 6A Syracuse, 2-1, Bear River dispatched of St. Joseph, 1-0, Mountain Crest lost to 6A Weber in a shootout and Sky View fell to 6A Layton, 4-2.
The Grizzlies (3-0) went off for five goals in the first half en route to a third victory in as many matches against 5A competition. Logan has netted at least four goals in all three of those games.
Mia Lopez recorded a opening half hat trick for Logan, plus she assisted on another goal. Onyx Kennington found the back of the net once in each half for the Grizzlies, who got two assists from Tyniah White, a penalty kick goal from Ada Schultz and assists from Jordyn In and Alana Anderson.. West also had an own goal.
Kennedy Perales went the distance in goal for Logan, which secured its second straight clean sheet.
Ridgeline (5-1) scored once in each half against Syracuse (2-3). Keagan Grange volleyed in a Avery Duncan corner kick late in the first half and Duncan netted the game winner, assisted by Kenley Parkinson.
"Lily Loyet made some amazing saves tonight," said Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson, whose team extended its winning streak to four. "She and the entire backline played committed tonight."
Sydney Butler scored in the second half as Bear River improved to 3-1 this season and extended its winning streak to three.
Mountain Crest continues to struggle in naitbiters as all four of its loses have been by one goal or in a shootout. The Mustangs (2-4) and Warriors (3-1) were scoreless through 100 minutes of action, so the match was decided from the penalty spot, where the visitors were triumphant, 3-1. Hadli Barrera converted on her PK for the hosts.
"We played good enough to win, but struggled to finish in regulation," said MC head coach Justin Beus, whose side shut out its second opponent of the 2023 campaign.
Layton (2-2) pulled away from Sky View (2-3) with a trio of second-half goals. Haylee Hansen and Ellie Davies each scored after halftime for the Bobcats.
"Our girls played hard," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "Layton had a good attack. We missed a couple opportunities and they capitalized on a couple. We will do what we always do — learn from the loss and move on."
