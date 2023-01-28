ridgeline swimming

Ridgeline’s Navie Powell competes in the 200 yard freestyle race during a meet earlier this season.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Some high school swimming teams have depth and others have star power.

Unfortunately for opponents of the Lady Riverhawks, they have both at their disposal and that was certainly on display at the Region 11 Championships, which took place Saturday at Utah State University’s HPER Pool.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.