Some high school swimming teams have depth and others have star power.
Unfortunately for opponents of the Lady Riverhawks, they have both at their disposal and that was certainly on display at the Region 11 Championships, which took place Saturday at Utah State University’s HPER Pool.
Make it back-to-back-to-back region titles for the Ridgeline girls, which won seven of the 11 events Saturday, plus had several athletes contribute to their impressive final point tally of 615. Sky View was second with 434 points, followed by Green Canyon (385), Logan (319), Mountain Crest (286.5) and Bear River (135.5).
“It feels really good,” Ridgeline senior Ava Caliendo said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work, everybody’s worked super hard and the team really deserves it.”
Caliendo was one of five Ridgeline girls who finished in the top four in both of their individual events, plus competed on a pair of first- or second-place relay teams. The others were Navie Powell, Laura Rigby, Sarah Cook and Isabelle Christensen. Additionally, Kendra Warren captured a bronze medal in a very close 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 26.41 seconds and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.58) for the Lady Riverhawks.
Christensen, Cook, Rigby and Powell joined forces to reign supreme in the 200 and 400 free relays as they clocked in at 1:42.85 and 3:46.52, respectively. Ridgeline ranks first in the 4A classification in both of those races.
It was another memorable meet for Powell, who was the only girl who left with four gold medals. The well-rounded senior also beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:15.96) and 100 backstroke (1:01.67).
Rigby came close to recording the fastest times in both of her individual swims. The junior claimed the title in the 200 free (2:01.82) and tested defending region and 4A state champion Sarah Olsen of Sky View before placing second in the 500 free. Rigby clocked in at 5:27.52, which is only one second off the school record. Olsen completed the race in 5:26.70.
“It felt good,” Rigby said of pushing Olsen in the 500 free. “You know, we were just really close together and she won, but that’s OK. But it feels like it’s kind of teamwork. We’re just working together and it helps a lot.”
Cook was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:03.14) and 100 butterfly (1:01.09). Ridgeline swept the top three spots on the podium in the 200 free.
Just how dominant and deep were the Lady Riverhawks in the shorter freestyle races? Dominant and deep enough that their B squad finished with the second-fastest times in the 200 and 400 free relays. Brooklyn Bischoff, the region champion in the 50 free (26.27), swam on the B squad in the 200 free relay.
Adalyn Jones and Caliendo were on both of those B teams, and Caliendo also left with a silver medal in the 100 free (57.58) and a bronze in the 200 free (2:07.98) in her final region meet.
“I feel really proud of what I accomplished,” Caliendo said. “I think hard work really pays off and I’m really grateful to my coach (Taryn McEuen) for pushing me and my teammates for pushing me. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Christensen was the fourth Ridgeline girl who captured a title in an individual event as she was triumphant in the 100 breast (1:10.87). She also finished fourth in the 100 free (58.05).
Mackenzie Hansen was the silver medalist in the 100 back (1:02.45) as the Riverhawks, who will be strong contenders to defend their 4A state title in two weeks, swept the top two spots in that race.
It was another successful meet for Olsen, who not only defended her title in the 500 free, but helped propel the Lady Bobcats to victory in the medley relay and was the runner-up to Powell in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.75. The senior was joined on the medley relay squad by Tayley Meyerson, Allie Schwartz and Keira Mannewitz.
“I knew it would be really hard this season and pushing through it has been really cool and really rewarding,” Olsen said winning back-to-back titles in the 500 free. “Without all of the other girls here I wouldn’t have been able to do it, just because if you don’t have someone there (pushing you) then you aren’t going to get the times you want.”
In addition to Olsen, Schwartz and Mannewitz were big reasons why the Sky View girls finished second in the team competition. Schwartz was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:13.78) and placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:23.98), while Mannewitz was third in the 100 free (57.86) and fourth in the 50 free (26.48). The top four in the 50 free were separated by two-10ths of a second.
Amber Lawyer placed fourth in an individual event (500 free, 5:50) for the Bobcats, as did Meyerson (100 back, 1:03.53).
Brynley Nielsen and Rylie Corry helped Green Canyon stay within striking distance of Sky View for the No. 2 position in the team standings. Nielsen posted the fastest time in the 100 free (56.88) and was the silver medalist in the 50 free (26.33), while Corry captured bronze medals in the 200 IM (2:22.96) and 100 fly (1:01.98).
Corry, a junior, has taken on more of a leadership role for the Lady Wolves this season with the departure of standout class of 2022 graduates Kaylee Coats and Mia Huebner.
“I feel like the seniors (last year) where people that I looked up to a ton, and so I wanted to be that for the younger kids this year, and I think that I’ve tried to do that,” Corry said. “It’s been a fun season.”
Like Green Canyon, the Logan girls also eclipsed the 300-point barrier. Malacha Leonard in a big reason why the Lady Grizzlies have made significant strides over the past couple of years and the junior shined Saturday. Leonard earned the right to stand on the top position of the podium in the 100 fly (1:00.84), was the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:31) and helped Logan shave a whopping nine seconds off its seed time in the 400 free relay. The junior teamed up with Kinzlee Taylor, Leigha Bernhardt and Molly Peterson to finish second in the A final of that race (4:03.80).
“It’s fun to be able to race against people,” Leonard said. “Beating them is not really the priority. Racing against them is better, you know, competing against them. I don’t really take much pride in beating them. It’s more about the fun of the chase. That’s probably the case for a lot of other people, too.”
Another local athlete who earned a spot in the top four in both of her individual swims was Mountain Crest’s Kyah Bindrup, who was third in the 100 back (1:03.31) and fourth in the 200 free (2:10.99). Teammate Abbie Nielsen was the bronze medalist in the 100 breast (1:14.32).
