The Wolves were already the clear cut favorites to capture their second straight Region 11 title in girls tennis without the addition of any newcomers.
With star freshman Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon appears to be unstoppable.
Huebner earned a hard-fought three-set victory over Bear River standout Erika Olsen at the No. 1 singles position, which helped propel the Wolves to a sweep of the Bears on Tuesday in North Logan. Olsen is the defending region champion at first singles and was undefeated last season until losing in the semifinals at the 4A State Championships.
Huebner, who was undefeated heading into this weekend’s St. George Invitational, outlasted Olsen by scores of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. The freshman returned to the court Wednesday and didn’t lose a single game against her opponent from Mountain Crest.
“Bailey’s match against Erika was incredible,” GC head coach Holly Haslem said. “Both girls are first-class players and it showed. Bailey played so smart and kept her head in the match.”
Huebner and the Wolves improved to 4-0 in region duals after dispatching of the Mustangs, 5-0. Green Canyon has yet to lose a match in any of those duals.
“We always love playing Bear River and Mountain Crest,” Haslem said. “Their girls are so great. Everyone played strong.”
The Wolves used different lineups at third singles and second doubles in their duals this week. Ava Checketts competed at No. 3 singles against Bear River, while Emma Murri was inserted at that spot against Mountain Crest. Both Murri and Checketts played one match with Maren McKenna at No. 2 doubles.
Halle Kendrick went 2-0 at third singles for Green Canyon, as did the first doubles tandem of Alice Wilkinson and Olivia Phillips. Kendrick didn’t drop any games against Mountain Crest. All four matches involves those Green Canyon athletes were decided in straight sets.
OTHER REGION DUALS
Logan and Ridgeline only had one region dual this week and will both square off three times next week, starting next Monday against each other. Like Green Canyon, Logan, Ridgeline and Sky View are competing in St. George this weekend.
The Grizzlies defeated the Mustangs by a 4-1 scoreline on Tuesday in Hyrum, while Ridgeline was tested at home by Sky View that same day before prevailing, 3-2.
Logan got straight set wins from all three of its singles players, Angela Zhan (No. 1), Kennedy Jenkins (No. 2) and Libby Parker (No. 3). Zhan only lost one game.
Logan’s second doubles duo of Staeli Ellis and Lizzie Spach were tested by Mountain Crest’s Alizabeth Fonnesbeck and Tearsti Stoker in the first set before rolling in the second.
Mountain Crest’s Kate Hardy and Emma Child went to three sets against Norah Perry and Amie Liu at first doubles and were triumphant, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline lost two matches against Sky View, but reigned supreme in comfortable fashion in the other three. The Riverhawks got wins from singles players Emma Hansen (No. 2) and Kaitlyn Horsburgh (No. 3), plus the second doubles tandem of Katelyn Simon and Kiersten Daines. Ridgeline only dropped a combined five games at those three positions.
Rachel Chipman, Sky View’s top singles player, came away with a gratifying 6-1, 6-4 victory, while the Bobcats outlasted the Riverhawks in three sets at No. 1 doubles. Allie Payne and Kennadee Wallace teamed up to beat Lucy Perez-Spencer and Alicia Smith, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Sky View returned to action two days later and was edged by Bear River, 3-2, in Garland. This is at least the third straight time the Bears have defeated the Bobcats by that same scoreline.
Payne and Wallace capped off a 2-0 week in region action and they didn’t need three sets this time. Instead, the duo dominated, 6-2, 6-0.
The Bobcats also got a win from No. 3 singles player Romy Niederhauser, who got the job done in three sets against Shannon Epling, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.