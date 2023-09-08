Preventing the Wolves from four-peating is going to be a massive challenge for the Riverhawks, but they’ve clearly established themselves as the team most capable of challenging their rivals to the north at the upcoming Region 11 Tournament, which will be contested in a few weeks.
Like Green Canyon, Ridgeline went 2-0 in Region 11 girls tennis duals this past week. The Wolves improved to 7-0 in region duals, in the process, immediately followed by the Riverhawks at 6-1. It’s become a very competitive race for third place as Logan and Sky View are now 3-4, followed by Mountain Crest at 2-5 and Bear River at 0-7.
The Riverhawks started their week by sweeping Bear River on Tuesday at home, and then dispatched of Sky View by a 4-1 scoreline for the second time during the 2023 campaign — this time Thursday on the road. Ridgeline didn’t lose more than two games in any set en route to sweeping Bear River for the second time this season.
Sky View’s Aniston Dubon prevented a Ridgeline sweep by winning in straight sets at third singles. It’s been a good season for Dubon, who was also victorious in the first dual against the Riverhawks and is now 6-1 against region foes.
Luz Perez Spencer, who competes at first singles for Ridgeline, went 2-0 on the week, as did both Riverhawk doubles tandems of Brynlee Nielsen/Brinley Wiese (No. 1) and Annaston Wrigley/Brooke Berrett (No. 2). Katelyn Simon prevailed at second singles in Ridgeline’s dual against Bear River, while Emree Rupp moved up to the No. 2 singles spot against Sky View and won. Rupp was victorious at her normal No. 3 singles position against Bear River.
Nielsen and Wiese improved to 7-0 this season against region foes at first doubles, to boot.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon coasted to a pair of road sweeps this week. The Wolves squared off against Logan on Tuesday and Bear River two days later.
Bailey Huebner and Tori Jeppson, Green Canyon’s top two singles players, each only lost one game in two matches this week. The Wolves were just as dominant at third singles, although Macy Huish was in the lineup against Logan and Ruby Warner against Bear River. Both Warner and Huish only dropped one game, plus Huish improved to 17-4 this season, with all but two of those victories taking place at third singles.
The Wolves were tested in the second set at first doubles against Logan, otherwise it was a comfortable week for both of their doubles teams. Liz Murri and Carly Nielsen teamed up at first doubles in both matches, as did Emma Murri and Kate Reeder in both matches at the No. 2 spot.
Green Canyon, the three-time reigning Region 11 and two-time defending 4A state champions, have one of the best teams in the entire state, regardless of classification.
Mountain Crest came oh so close to joining Green Canyon and Ridgeline in the 2-0 club this week. The Mustangs started off their week by getting revenge against visiting Sky View, and then were edged by Logan by a 3-2 scoreline for the second time this season — this time Thursday on the road.
The Bobcats outlasted the Mustangs, 3-2, earlier this season, but Mountain Crest was the better team in the rematch. Dubon made sure Sky View avoided the sweep with another win at third singles.
The first singles match between Mountain Crest’s Sophia Keller and Sky View’s Sarah Spackman went to a third set. Tearsti Stoker reigned supreme at second singles for the Mustangs, who also got straight-sets victories from both doubles duos in Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen (No. 1) and Baylee Jacobsen/Ivy Winward (No. 2).
Mountain Crest was missing Ava Apedaile in its first dual against Logan and she won in straight sets the second time around. It once again came down to the doubles matches as both of them went to a third set. It was sweet revenge for Logan’s Mele Fonua and Lizzie Space against Mountain Crest’s Anna Bindrup and Lily Rasmussen at the No. 1 position, and that ended up being the decisive match. Ivy Winward and Clara Croshaw pulled out a three-setter for the Mustangs at second doubles against Katherine Eborn and Molly Peterson.
Angela Zhan (No. 1) and Demi Larsen (No. 2) prevailed in straight sets in their singles matches against the Mustangs, just like they did in the first dual. It’s been a memorable season for Zhan, who improved to 14-3. Two of Zhan’s loses are to GC’s Huebner, who is a two-time reigning 4A state finalist and one-time champion at first singles.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain Crest joined Green Canyon and Ridgeline atop the Region 11 standings with one of its most well-rounded performances of the season — a 7-0 triumph over Bear River (4-6, 0-5) on Thursday evening in Garland. It was far and away the Bears’ most lopsided setback of the year as they lost by four goals to Logan and Box Elder.
All seven Mountain Crest goals were assisted, including five by Megan Nielsen. Addy Sofonia and Summer Sofonia each came through with a brace for the Mustangs, who got one goal and one assist from Hadli Barrera and Morgan Ralphs, plus a goal from Bentli Barrera.
Hailee Sharp went the distance in goal for the Mustangs, who netted multiple goals in each half and recorded their fourth shutout of the season.
“Great effort tonight,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “It was good to see a lot of players get some quality minutes.”
