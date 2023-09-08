Support Local Journalism

Preventing the Wolves from four-peating is going to be a massive challenge for the Riverhawks, but they’ve clearly established themselves as the team most capable of challenging their rivals to the north at the upcoming Region 11 Tournament, which will be contested in a few weeks.

Like Green Canyon, Ridgeline went 2-0 in Region 11 girls tennis duals this past week. The Wolves improved to 7-0 in region duals, in the process, immediately followed by the Riverhawks at 6-1. It’s become a very competitive race for third place as Logan and Sky View are now 3-4, followed by Mountain Crest at 2-5 and Bear River at 0-7.


