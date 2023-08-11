It's been a busy but rewarding start to the 2023 high school girls tennis season for two-time reigning 4A state champion Green Canyon.
Green Canyon tied with defending 5A state champion Olympus for first place out of four teams in the top flight of Thursday's Cache Valley Invitational. The Wolves had virtually no time to rest as they traveled to Pleasant Grove early Friday morning for a prestigious two-day, 16-team tournament. Green Canyon squared off against 6A program Corner Canyon at 9 a.m.
Olympus and Green Canyon both tallied 13 points in Thursday's Platinum Flight, while 2022 6A state runner-up Layton was third with seven points and 6A Pleasant Grove fourth with three. The Wolves and Titans each lost 10 sets and 109 games at the annual invitational — the two tiebreakers used to determine a champion — meaning it was a true tie for first place.
The Olympus-Green Canyon dual concluded in a 3-3 tie, while the Wolves dispatched of the Lancers, 4-2, and swept the Vikings.
"I was so impressed with (our team) because we played some tough opponents in all three of our (duals), and just for them to come out and tie with Olympus, which was the 5A state champs (last year) and to beat Layton 4-2 — they are a very strong 6A team — I was so impressed with (our team)," GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. "They had to really dig deep to figure things out and we haven't really drilled too much yet. We're still trying to figure out our lineup, so (our girls) really came together, had good, positive attitudes ... and got it done."
The other four programs from Cache Valley were also in action as Ridgeline hosted the Gold Flight, Logan the Silver Flight, Sky View the Bronze Flight and Mountain Crest the Copper Flight. There were a record 20 teams this season, thus the need for a fifth flight.
The Wolves routinely have one of the deepest teams in the entire state, regardless of classification, and that depth certainly came in handy Thursday as they went 3-0 at the No. 3 doubles position. There are typically only two doubles matches in a dual. Green Canyon's depth will be on display during the aforementioned two-day tournament in Utah County as there are four singles — there are typically three — and three doubles positions.
"I've got 10 girls out here playing, which you're used to only seven. So, the fact that I can put Ruby Warner, whose my new freshman, at fourth singles and look down at her scorecard and, yeah, she's up, is a big deal," Jeppson said. "... It really helps a lot. ... It's great being as deep as we are."
Warner teamed up with Brooke Robinson to win a pair of Cache Valley Invite matches in straight sets at third doubles, plus she and Kate Reeder prevailed in a competitive match against Olympus at the No. 3 spot.
Like Warner, Macy Huish went undefeated for the Wolves at the Cache Valley Invite. Huish didn't drop any games against Layton and Pleasant Grove, plus she dispatched of Olympus' Alexandra Rawlings in straight sets. Rawlings was a 5A state finalist at second doubles a year ago. All three of Huish's matches were contested at third singles.
"She really adapted well to her opponent, whoever it was," Jeppson said. "... If she had to lob, she did. If she had to hit passing shots, she did. So, I was really impressed with Macy yesterday."
Bailey Huebner went 2-1 at the No. 1 singles position for the Wolves, who were triumphant in two out of three matches at the first and second doubles spots. Huebner, a two-time 4A state finalist and one-time champ at first singles, was oh so close to going 3-0. The junior was edged in a very competitive three-setter by Layton's Tana Christopulos, who was the 5A titleist at third singles last fall. Huebner did defeat Olympus' Lily Stohl, who was a 5A semifinalst at first singles a year ago.
Carley Nielsen and Liz Murri won two matches together for Green Canyon at first doubles, as did Emma Murri and Reeder at second doubles. Nielsen (second doubles) and Emma Murri (third singles) were 4A state champions last season, while Liz Murri was a 4A finalist at second singles.
Green Canyon's Tori Jeppson double bageled her opponent from Pleasant Grove at second singles. The sophomore's two Thursday loses were to elite opponents. Jeppson captured a state title at first doubles last season.
"Tori and Bailey, they definitely had the toughest draws all day because all three teams had really good first and second singles players, and they both played really well," coach Jeppson said. "And they've just been working hard, those two together, the whole summer."
GOLD FLIGHT
It was a competitive Gold Flight as Woods Cross, last year's 5A runner-ups, accumulated 12 points, followed by Ridgeline and Wasatch with nine apiece, and Provo with six. The Riverhawks outpointed Provo, 5-1, and lost to Woods Cross and Wasatch by 4-2 scorelines. The Riverhawks lost a pair of matches in third-set super tiebreakers, otherwise they would have challenged Woods Cross for first place in the flight.
Luz Perez Spencer, Ridgeline's top singles player, went 2-1. Spencer, a 4A finalist at third singles a year ago, outlasted her foe from Provo in a third-set super tiebreaker. The Riverhawks also reigned supreme in two of three matches at second and third doubles. Like Green Canyon, Ridgeline mixed up its doubles lineups throughout the tournament.
Brynlee Nielsen and Brooke Berrett teamed up to beat Wasatch at No. 2 doubles, while Tana Theurer and Annaston Wrigly prevailed at that position for the Riverhawks against Provo. Tana and Macy Stowers joined forces to beat Woods Cross in a very tight third doubles match, while Berrett and Haven Horsburgh were triumphant at third doubles over Provo.
Ridgeline's Brinley Wiese and Nielsen won their first doubles match against Provo. Katelyn Simon and Emree Rupp, Ridgeline's second and third singles players, each went 1-2.
SILVER FLIGHT
There was a tie for first place as 5A Bountiful and two-time defending 3A champ Morgan each racked up 15 points, followed by Logan. Tooele was held scoreless. The Grizzlies swept Tooele and lost to Morgan and Bountiful, 5-1.
It was a great tourney for Angela Zhan, Logan's top singles player, as she went 3-0, which included a pretty convincing victory over Morgan's Savannah Dutson. Dutson was a 3A finalist at second singles last year.
Logan's other two singles players, Demi Larsen (No. 2) and Lillian Ricks (No. 3), both prevailed against Tooele. Also winning for the Grizzlies against the Buffaloes were their doubles tandems of Lizzy Spach/Katherine Eborn (No. 1), Molly Peterson/Gracie Godfrey (No. 2) and Mele Fonua/Ashbie Ellis (No. 3). Spach and Godfrey pushed Morgan to a third-set super tiebreaker at the No. 1 spot.
COPPER FLIGHT
It was an encouraging start to the season for Mountain Crest, which held off Olympus’ JV squad to win its flight. The Mustangs amassed 15 points, followed by the Titans with 13, American Heritage with five and Bear River with three. Mountain Crest was triumphant in all three of its duals — 6-0 against Bear River, 5-1 against American Heritage and 4-2 against Olympus.
The Mustangs went undefeated at three positions and 2-1 at the other three. Ava Apedaile was victorious in all three of her matches at third singles, as were Mountain Crest’s top two doubles duos of Anna Bindrup/Lily Rasmussen (No. 1) and Baylee Jacobsen/Ivy Winward (No. 2). Jacobsen and Winward outlasted their foes from Olympus in a super tiebreaker for the third set.
Sophie Keller and Tearsti Stoker, who compete at first and second singles for the Mustangs, went 2-1, as did the team’s third doubles squad of Clara Croshaw/Isabella Bates. Croshaw and Bates were a super tiebreaker away from going 3-0. Keller beat her opponent from Olympus in a third-set super tiebreaker.
BRONZE FLIGHT
Sky View went 2-1 in its flight and finished second to Box Elder. The Bobcats earned 6-0 and 4-2 wins over Ogden and Uintah, respectively, and lost to the Bees, 5-1.
Other details were not available before The Herald Journal went to print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.