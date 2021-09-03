The battle for second place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning into a very intriguing one between Ridgeline and Logan.
The two programs squared off for first time Monday and the Riverhawks edged the Grizzlies, 3-2, in a dual that came down to a trio of three-setters. Ridgeline battled back from a set down in both doubles matches and pulled out a pair of three-setters.
It was the first of three region duals for two programs this week. Ridgeline lost to the reigning champion Green Canyon by a 4-1 scoreline Tuesday at home, and traveled to Hyrum and left with a 4-1 triumph over Mountain Crest on Thursday. Logan bounced back from its heartbreaker against Ridgeline by sweeping Sky View on Tuesday in Smithfield, and earned a 4-1 victory over Bear River on Thursday in Garland.
It was an exhausting seven-day stretch for the Riverhawks, who also competed in the top flight of the St. George Invitational last Friday and Saturday.
“I’m so proud of the Ridgeline girls for fighting so hard all week after a big weekend,” said RHS head coach Scott Johnson, who squad improved to 5-1 in region duals “They won two awesome matches and fought hard for the third (against GC). They all proved that they can dig down deep and pull out victories when matches get close.”
It was a memorable seven-day stretch for Ridgeline’s Emma Hansen, who was the St. George Invite runner-up in the top division at No. 2 singles, and then won all three of her region duals this week in straight sets.
Ridgeline’s second doubles tandem of Katelyn Simon and Kiersten Daines went 2-1 this week, as did third singles player Kaitlyn Horsburgh. Ellie Carlston was triumphant in her first singles match against Mountain Crest, while the Riverhawks’ No. 1 doubles duo of Lucy Perez-Spencer/Alicia Smith came through with the aforementioned big three-set victory over Logan.
Ridgeline’s dual with Green Canyon was featured in Thursday’s edition of the Herald Journal.
Meanwhile, Logan’s top two singles players, Angela Zhan and Kennedy Jenkins, secured hard-fought wins against Ridgeline. Zhan outlasted Carlston in three sets. Jenkins went 3-0 for the Grizzlies this week and all of her matches were decided in straight sets.
Both of Logan’s doubles teams went 2-1 in Amie Liu/Norah Perry (No. 1) and Staeli Ellis/Lizzy Spach (No. 2), as did Zhan and fellow singles player Libby Parker (No. 3). Zhan’s match against Sky View’s Rachel Chipman also went to three sets, and she reigned supreme in that one as well.
Liu and Perry beat Sky View’s Allie Payne and Kennadee Wallace in three sets, while Ellis and Spach were tested in both sets against Bear River’s second doubles team.
“After letting the Ridgeline match on Monday slip away with third set losses in both doubles matches, our girls seemed determined to stay consistent and focused through the end of their matches against Sky View and Bear River, and we came away with wins in nine of 10 matches,” LHS head coach Deborah Tarboton said. “It was a great effort and fun to watch.”
OTHER REGION DUALS
Green Canyon improved to 6-0 against region foes by sweeping Sky View on Thursday at home. All of the matches were decided in straight sets, although Sky View’s Romy Niederhauser gave Emma Murri a pretty good test at third singles.
Also prevailing for the Wolves were fellow singles players Bailey Huebner (No. 1) and Halle Kendrick (No. 2), and both doubles tandems — Olivia Phillips/Alice Wilkinson (No. 1) and Maren McKenna/Ava Checketts (No. 2).
Sky View and Mountain Crest went 0-2 this week. In addition to their 4-1 setback to the Riverhawks, the Mustangs lost on the road to the Bears, 3-2.
Mountain Crest won both doubles matches against Bear River, and the Mustangs’ top doubles duo of Kate Hardy/Emma Child was also triumphant against Ridgeline. Child and Hardy needed three sets against the Bears. Mountain Crest’s victorious second doubles team was comprised of Anna Bindrup and Ashlyn Nielsen.
Like Ridgeline and Green Canyon, Sky View competed in the St. George Invite. The Bobcats were in the C Division and finished in first place in the final team standings.
Chipman was the gold bracket champion at No. 1 singles and she outlasted 2020 3A third singles state champion Rachelle Prasthofer of Rowland Hall, 9-8, in the finals. Sky View’s second doubles squad of Emily Ryan/Sarah Olsen also reigned supreme in the gold bracket, while Niederhauser was the top bracket runner-up at No. 3 singles, as was Bobcat No. 2 singles player Kaiya Christiansen.
Pro sets were used throughout the tournament.