Liz Murri

Green Canyon first doubles player Liz Murri hits a serve during a Region 11 dual earlier this season.

 Photo courtesy of Camille Jeppson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NORTH LOGAN — It’s been pretty smooth sailing for the Wolves as they’ve navigated through another Region 11 girls tennis schedule, with one exception.

Green Canyon was tested a bit by Ridgeline in a 4-1 dual victory late last month in Millville and that trend continued in the rematch. Both doubles matches were once again very competitive, but the now four-time reigning champion Wolves prevailed in both of them this time en route to a 5-0 win in their home finale on Thursday afternoon.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.