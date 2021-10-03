Determining which team would hoist the first-place trophy was already a formality, but Green Canyon left no doubt about who currently has the best high school girls tennis program in Utah's 4A classification.
The Wolves dominated at the 4A State Championships, which concluded Saturday at Salt Lake City's Liberty Park. Green Canyon had the team title wrapped up after Day 1 of the tournament, but captured three of the five positional titles Saturday and finished with more than twice as many points as any of its opponents.
Green Canyon accumulated 21 points, which was 11 more than defending champion Crimson Cliffs. Desert Hills, the 4A runner-ups a year ago, was a close third with nine points. Ridgeline and Bear River tied for fourth place with three points apiece. The Wolves advanced all five of their positions to Saturday's finals, compared to two finalists apiece for the Mustangs and Thunder.
It's the first state championship in program history for the Wolves who, quite frankly, had a phenomenal season. Case in point: Green Canyon went undefeated in dual play, against both region and non-region foes, and won two of the three tournaments it competed in. The Wolves finished second to now two-time reigning 6A state champion Skyridge at the St. George Invitational.
Additionally, five Wolves brought home gold medals in first-singles player Bailey Huebner, plus both doubles teams, which were comprised of Alice Wilkinson/Olivia Phillips (No. 1) and Ava Checketts/Maren McKenna (No. 2). Green Canyon's other two singles players, Halle Kendrick (No. 2) and Emma Murri (No. 3), returned to Cache Valley with silver medals. All seven of these athletes won region titles at their respective positions.
Indeed, it was a total team effort for the two-time defending Region 11 champions.
"It has been such a good experience," said Checketts, one of three seniors on Green Canyon's varsity squad. "Winning as a team was such a good feeling and finishing with an individual title was amazing. It means so much to me and I am so proud of our team. ... It has been so special. The connection between everybody on our team has strengthened so much, and the support we all give each other is so special. It was such a great way to end my senior season."
The partnership of Checketts and McKenna didn't lose a set at the region and state tournaments, and the same can be said for the tandem of Phillips and Wilkinson. Both Green Canyon doubles teams only lost once during the 2021 campaign, and those setbacks were against Skyridge. Both of Skyridge's doubles teams reigned supreme in the 6A classification Saturday.
McKenna is now the Wolves' first-ever two-time individual state titleist. The junior joined forces with Kate Anderson to prevail at second doubles a year ago. Sharing this experience with her teammates was extra special for McKenna, though.
"Winning state was so magical last year with Kate and that is was the first Green Canyon tennis state title," McKenna said. "But this year was magical for different reasons, and being able to celebrate the win with all of my teammates was a dream."
The McKenna/Checketts partnership was pretty unique, inasmuch as both athletes are left-handed. Nevertheless, it was a relatively seamless transition, McKenna asserted. The tandem dispatched of Region 10 champs Taylee Anderson and Tessa Fielding of Desert Hills by a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline in the finals.
"Playing with another lefty was actually very easy to adjust to because Ava has a great backhand, so she was able to play on that just like a right-handed person would be able to," said McKenna, who is also an all-state performer in basketball and in track & field.
Likewise, Green Canyon's first doubles team didn't drop a set at the state tourney. Additionally, Wilkinson and Phillips earned some sweet revenge over 2020 first doubles state champions Gabby Hafen and London Wunderli of Crimson Cliffs.
Wunderli/Hafen edged Phillips/Wilkinson in three sets in the semifinals a year ago, but Green Canyon prevailed by a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline in Saturday's championship round. Wilkinson/Phillips also defeated Hafen/Wunderli in a pro set at the aforementioned St. George Invite earlier this season.
"It feels amazing," said Wilkinson, who is a senior. "Crimson Cliffs is such a good team, so to come back from last year's semifinals loss and beat them in straight sets was unreal. It just shows how hard we've worked and how much we've improved both mentally and skill wise. And winning as a team was an absolute dream, especially because Cache Valley teams haven't been able to beat the St. George ones overall since Ridgeline did a few years ago (in 2018), and they didn't do as well as we did. Plus, getting every single player (on the team) into the finals was incredible."
What made the difference for Phillips and Wilkinson against Wunderli and Hafen this time around?
"I think that a lot of it was working on how we viewed playing them mentally," Phillips said. "Last year they were very intimidating, and it was so tough to lose such a close match to them in the semifinals. But Alice and I worked hard this season, even playing in tournaments in the summer on our own, and we improved a ton because of it. We just had to tell ourselves that we could win and we had to really pick up our game to do it. It took a lot of trust in each other, too, and it helped that we have become such close friends since playing together. ... Our amazing coaches, managers and family members supporting us through these two years playing together made all the difference as well."
The junior's older brother, Ben, won a state title at first doubles for Sky View 16 years ago.
"I remember growing up watching all of my older siblings play at state when I was little and being in total awe, thinking, 'I want to do that some day too.' It's super fun and special that he and I share that experience now," she said.
Meanwhile, Huebner joins a select group of Cache Valley prep players who have captured state championships at the first singles position. Ridgeline's Naya Tillitt won four consecutive first singles titles from 2016-19, and she was the first local athlete to reign supreme at that position since then-Logan High star Jared Burnham in 1993.
Like Tillitt, Huebner has put herself in an extremely rare position of potentially winning four straight first singles gold medals at the state tourney, inasmuch as she is a freshman.
"That really means a lot because Naya is such a great player, and to be able to compete and perform at that level is amazing," said Huebner, whose only loss this season was to a girl from Skyridge, and it was a very close match.
Just like she did at last week's region tournament, Huebner battled back from a one-set deficit to outlast Bear River senior Erika Olsen, this time for a 4A crown. Huebner went 3-0 against Olsen in '21 and all three matches went the distance --- the final one by a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.
How confident was Huebner that she could contend for a state title heading into her freshman season?
"At the beginning of the season I was unsure about a lot of things," she said. "I didn't know any of the players or many of the schools, but I knew that I had to perform. State was always my goal and it felt amazing to accomplish that goal thanks to my team, Green Canyon coaches and my personal coaches."
The Wolves collectively finished with a 13-2 record at the two-day tourney as Kendrick, a senior, and Murri, a sophomore, fell to Region 10 champions in the finals --- Kendrick by a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline to Cami Stanger of Crimson Cliffs, and Murri, 6-1, 6-1, to Brianna Hartman of Desert Hills. Stanger claimed the 4A crown at third singles a year ago, while Hartman was a runner-up at first doubles in 2020.